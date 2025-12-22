Kim Kardashian Just Got Real About Why She Left Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a complicated relationship that dates back to the early 2000s when they met through Brandy. The rapper was recording a song with the R&B singer, for whom Kardashian worked as an assistant. The reality TV star was married to Damon Thomas at the time, and also involved with Brandy’s younger brother, Ray J, with whom she made the sex tape that earned her mainstream notoriety — but that’s a story for another day. The point is, she met West around this time and they struck up a friendship that eventually morphed into a romance.
Fast forward to 2011, the rapper labored to stop Kardashian from marrying Kris Humphries. While he failed, Kim rushed out of the marriage 72 days later and began dating West before the divorce was finalized. Their romance began in April 2012, they got engaged in October the following year, and exchanged vows on May 24, 2014. This marked the beginning of their nearly seven-year union. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and was legally declared single a year later. Despite the rapper’s tantrums over the end of their marriage, the socialite refrained from discussing why she walked away. This has changed.
Kim Kardashian Claims She Did Everything She Could To Save The Marriage
From bullying Kim Kardashian’s next partner (Pete Davidson) to attacking her family online, Kanye West struggled to accept the end of their marriage. He stalled the proceedings, compelling Kim to approach the court a year after she filed for divorce, asking for a quick proceeding. The rapper challenged her request to be declared legally single, but Kim had her way. Months after the court granted her request, the Skims founder divulged that she did all she could to salvage the marriage during a conversation with her sister on The Kardashians.
“If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?'” Kim told Khloe Kardashian. “But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work… so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free,” she added. That was in June 2022. On the same show a year later, Kim confessed that West became someone she didn’t recognize while they were married. “[He became] so different from the person that I married… I’ll do anything to get that person back.”
Kim Divorced Kanye Due To Marital Instability
In an October 2025 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, Kim Kardashian shared the reason behind her divorce from Kanye West. She told the podcaster that her financial and emotional well-being were part of the reasons she walked away, but pinned the divorce on marital instability. “There were just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with,” she said in response to a question about her breaking point in the marriage.
Kim recounted scenarios where Kanye acted irrationally without considering the implications for their family. “He was in an episode, and I’d be like, oh, wait, where are all our cars? And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.” According to the TV star, this was one of several instances that eventually made her start thinking about prioritizing her financial and emotional safety. “Lack of stability was a big thing,” she said, “I don’t know… what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling,” explained the Skims founder.
Emotionally, Kim Kardashian had grown weary of Kanye West’s disparaging remarks about her family. “I didn’t like the feeling of like, you know, someone… talking bad about… my kids’ grandmother [and] aunts,” Kim told Cooper. “If someone feels that way, then you know, we shouldn’t be together.” The socialite revealed that she hoped for things to change, but resolved to leave the marriage once she realized that things would remain the same.
Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Now On Good Terms?
Since their union fell apart, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West barely get along for their kids’ sake. While they have joint custody of their four children, Kim told Cooper she’s almost always with the kids. From what she divulged, they get along, but coparenting with Kanye is more delicate than it should be. Nonetheless, she wants her kids to have a healthy relationship with their father and hopes things will improve in the future. “My mom would always say, ‘You have to give it five years of being divorced before it all really comes together and everyone can coexist and be friends.'”
“I raise the kids full-time,” she continued. “They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work,” Kim concluded. The socialite is single, but Kanye has been married to Bianca Censori since December 2022. Check out the 2025 celebrity engagements you probably missed.
