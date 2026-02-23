7 Shocking Celebrity Scandal Docuseries Like ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’

Few recent docuseries have raised hard questions about power, fame, and alleged abuse as strongly as Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Every episode felt raw, charged, and unflinching. Its detailed accounts and emotional interviews not only left audiences stunned but also pushed them to consider how power can hide uncomfortable truths for decades.
Over the years, there have been similar, powerful docuseries centered on celebrity scandals. These docuseries dig into reputations once considered untouchable and stories once dismissed. They bring forward voices that often felt pushed aside or ignored, investigators, and insiders who witnessed events firsthand. Here are seven celebrity scandal docuseries that carry the same sense of urgency and truth-telling that made Sean Combs: The Reckoning so compelling.
1. O.J.: Made in America (2016)
The documentary is an ESPN Films five-part series that examines O.J. Simpson’s rise and fall. It traces his rise from celebrated athlete to Hollywood figure. It also examines the cultural forces that shaped his public image and protected his status. The series also covers the murder trial that divided the country and reshaped public trust in the justice system. O.J.: Made in America is similar to Sean Combs: The Reckoning as both projects confront power, celebrity, and allegations. O.J.: Made in America was also a critical masterpiece and a must-watch for anyone looking for a detailed celebrity scandal documentary.
2. Surviving R. Kelly (2019–2023)
The Lifetime docuseries centers on allegations against R&B star R. Kelly. Interviewed women describe alleged abuse and years of industry silence. The series sparked mainstream outrage and renewed legal scrutiny of the singer. It foregrounds survivor voices, much like Sean Combs: The Reckoning does for alleged victims. With season 1 released on January 3, 2019, the following month, R. Kelly was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Its second and third seasons, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning and Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, were released in 2020 and 2023.
3. Leaving Neverland (2019)
This two-part HBO documentary focused on allegations against Michael Jackson. It explored allegations of sexual abuse made against the iconic singer by Wade Robson and James Safechuck. The documentary followed both men as they described their childhood interactions with Michael Jackson. It examined how fame and trust shaped their experiences with the singer. The film also highlighted the emotional impact that followed them into adulthood.
Although not a docuseries like Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the film also centers on survivor testimony. Leaving Neverland, although it triggered global debates, received criticism from Michael Jackson’s loyal fans and strong responses from Jackson’s estate. Despite this, a sequel, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson, was released in March 2025, but was generally panned by critics.
4. Framing Britney Spears (2021)
FX’s documentary film Framing Britney Spears (2021) explored Britney Spears’s long legal battle over her conservatorship. The documentary examined how her career, personal struggles, and media coverage shaped public opinion. It highlighted the intense pressure she faced as she rose to global fame. The documentary also showed how the legal system gained control over her life and decisions. Framing Britney Spears closely resembles Sean Combs: The Reckoning in its focus on power and public influence. Both projects reveal how fame can hide deeper problems behind glamorous images.
5. Allen v. Farrow (2021)
Allen v. Farrow is an HBO docuseries examining allegations of sexual abuse against filmmaker Woody Allen.
It focuses on the 1992 accusations from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and the family’s complex dynamics. The series uses interviews, archival footage, and investigative reporting to explore both the allegations and media coverage.
Allen v. Farrow also examines how power, reputation, and public perception influenced the handling of these claims. It’s a four-part docuseries that originally aired from February 21 to March 14, 2021.
6. Harry & Meghan (2022)
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they recount their experiences inside the British royal family. The docuseries explores media pressure, family tension, and the events that led to their decision to step back. It includes personal footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes details about their lives. Harry & Meghan highlights emotional struggles tied to relentless scrutiny and institutional expectations. Although it has no sexual scandal like Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Harry & Meghan also examines how powerful systems protect themselves while individuals face emotional harm.
7. Pamela, a Love Story (2023)
The documentary film Pamela, a Love Story, premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2023. The 112-minute film traces the life of Pamela Anderson, following her from a modest childhood on Canada’s Vancouver Island to her rise as a Playboy model and global star through roles like those in Baywatch (1992–1997). Pamela, a Love Story explores deep, painful experiences Anderson underwent.
It follows the timeline from her alleged childhood abuse to telling how the infamous stolen sex tape scandal damaged her reputation. It draws on personal journals, home videos, and candid interviews in which Anderson reclaims her narrative. Over its runtime, viewers see how public fame, objectification, and media exploitation shaped her identity. The similarity between Pamela, a Love Story and Sean Combs: The Reckoning lies in their willingness to challenge celebrity glamor and expose the truth behind public images.
Follow Us