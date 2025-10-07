Pamela Anderson’s Complete Dating History: From Bad-Boy Rock Stars to A-list Actors

Pamela Anderson dating history has long been the subject of media scrutiny since the mid-1990s. Few actresses have had their personal lives in the public eye as much as Anderson, whose sex tape leak brought her much fame and controversy. However, beyond her controversy, Pamela Anderson’s iconic acting and modeling career has long captivated her dedicated fans.
Also known for her role on Baywatch, Playboy fame, and outspoken activism, Pamela Anderson has consistently been a pop culture figure who embraces life on her terms. Over the years, Anderson’s love life has been filled with whirlwind romances, surprise marriages, and dating some of the most famous men in the world. Here’s a closer look at Pamela Anderson dating history and the drama that ensued.
Jon Peters (Mid-1980s, 2019–2020)
By the time movie producer Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson first met in the mid-1980s, Peters was already twice divorced. He had also ended his decade-long, high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peters revealed he first met Anderson at the bar in the Playboy mansion. At the time, Pamela Anderson was reportedly about 19 years old. So, ideally, when Jon Peters proposed to her, with hopes of making her his third wife, the then-upcoming actress and model turned him down, especially because of the two-decade age gap between them.
However, the couple reconnected sometime in 2019, with Anderson in her early 50s. Peters proposed again, and the couple married in January 2020. However, their marriage only lasted for about two weeks before they decided to part ways. Shockingly, Anderson later revealed she and Peters were never legally married. Irrespective of the duration of their relationship, Jon Peters joins the list of men Pamela Anderson has been romantically involved with.
Scott Baio (Late 1980s–Early 1990s)
One of the earliest chapters in Pamela Anderson’s dating history includes a romance with actor Scott Baio. The actor was a staple of 1980s and early 1990s television. At the time, Pamela Anderson was just beginning her rise to fame as a model and television personality. Being the lead of the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge, Baio helped land Anderson a guest role on the show.
Although neither Anderson nor Baio spoke extensively about their relationship while they were dating, he later revealed he proposed to Anderson while they both were naked in the shower. Like several of Baio and Anderson’s later relationships, theirs didn’t last long. The engagement never materialized, and the couple split after dating for about three years.
David Charvet (1992–1994)
After her split from Scott Baio, Pamela Anderson began dating her Baywatch co-star David Charvet. The actor is famous for playing Matt Brody in the series. Anderson and Charvet lived together while dating. This, reportedly, caused a strain in their relationship. The couple eventually split in 1994, after dating for about two years.
Bret Michaels (1993–1994)
Before her infamous relationship with Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson first dated another bad-boy rocker. She and Poison’s frontman Bret Michaels began dating sometime in the early 1990s. However, like several of Anderson’s relationships, hers and Michael’s only lasted about a year. Their split was reportedly because Michael had revealed he wasn’t ready to be monogamous at the time.
Kelly Slater (Early to Mid-1990s)
Pamela Anderson was also involved with pro surfer Kelly Slater. The two met and began dating when Slater was cast in a guest role in Baywatch. However, despite her previous relationship, Anderson has revealed Kelly Slater was her first true love. The couple were so smitten with each other that they dated on and off between their other relationships until Anderson’s spontaneous wedding in 1995. Anderson was reportedly still dating Slater when she married Tommy Lee.
Tommy Lee (1995–1998)
When it comes to Pamela Anderson’s relationships, none is more iconic than her marriage to Mötley Crüe’s drummer Tommy Lee. The pair famously tied the knot in 1995 after knowing each other for only four days, instantly becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Interestingly, just as Anderson had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kelly Slater, Lee was engaged to model Bobbie Brown.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s love was intense, chaotic, and often controversial. Things only got worse after their private honeymoon video was stolen and leaked, becoming one of the first major celebrity Internet scandals. Despite their undeniable chemistry, their marriage faced numerous challenges, including allegations of domestic abuse, which ultimately led to their divorce in 1998. The marriage produced two sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.
Marcus Schenkenberg (2000–2001)
After the chaos of her marriage to Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson entered a calmer chapter with Dutch-Swedish supermodel Marcus Schenkenberg. Anderson and Schenkenberg’s relationship was lower-profile compared to her previous romances. Their relationship lasted about a year from 2000 to 2001.
Kid Rock (2001–2003, 2006–2007)
Pamela Anderson’s next high-profile relationship came with musician Kid Rock, adding yet another rock star to her love life. Although they began dating by the spring of 2001, by April 2002, the couple was engaged. Like her other relationships, Anderson and Rock split a year later. They reconnected in 2006 after meeting coincidentally on a yacht. Interestingly, the couple wedded on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, where they had met a few months back. Anderson famously wore a white bikini as her wedding attire. However, the marriage lasted only four months, ending in a highly publicized divorce.
Laurence Hallier (2005–2010)
Pamela Anderson’s relationship with real estate mogul Laurence Hallier remains one of her longest. The couple dated for five years before splitting in 2010. However, their split was far from amicable as both parties dragged the other to court. They each sued the other over shared businesses and projects.
Rick Salomon (2007–2008; 2014–2015)
Professional poker player Rick Salomon was no stranger to scandal before dating Pamela Anderson. Like Anderson, he was known for his infamous leaked tape with Paris Hilton. Anderson and Salomon married in 2007, only to have the marriage annulled just months later. In a surprising twist, Anderson and Salomon rekindled their romance years later, marrying again in 2014. The second marriage was equally short-lived, ending in divorce in 2015.
Julian Assange (2017)
One of the most unexpected names connected to Pamela Anderson is WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. At the time, the actress-turned-activist frequently visited Assange while he was living in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Although neither of them ever confirmed the relationship, her continued presence at the embassy sparked rumors of a romantic relationship.
Adil Rami (2017–2019)
Pamela Anderson’s romance with French soccer star Adil Rami seemed, at first, like it could be one of her most stable relationships. After relocating to France for a quieter life alongside Rami, the couple often appeared genuinely happy together. However, Anderson’s fiery social media posts, accusing Rami of domestic abuse, proved all wasn’t well with the couple. Pamela Anderson confirmed that the couple had split.
Dan Hayhurst (2020–2022)
Despite her known dating history, Pamela Anderson surprised fans yet again when she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. The couple married on Christmas Eve of 2020 in an intimate ceremony on Vancouver Island. Although Anderson had initially gushed about their love life, the couple surprised fans after they separated and divorced less than two years into the marriage.
Liam Neeson (2025)
Pamela Anderson has found love again for the umpteenth time with Northern Irish actor Liam Neeson. Interestingly, despite both having decades-long acting careers, Neeson and Anderson had never officially met. The pair co-starred in the 2025 action comedy The Naked Gun. Although still in the early stages of their relationship, insiders admit they’re both smitten with each other and enjoying each other’s company. Having followed Pamela Anderson dating history for decades, fans wonder if the former model and actress has finally found long-lasting love with Neeson.
Follow Us