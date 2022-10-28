What is Scott Baio’s Net Worth in 2022?

Scott Baio began acting when he was only 16. What’s amazing about the actor, though, is that he’s in his 60s. The guy we grew up watching on television is as old as our own parents. His first role in 1976 was in a musical. He played in Bugsy Malone at the age of 16, and that was only the beginning of his career.
Throughout the 80s and 90s, he’d go on to become one of the biggest stars in the world. From his time as Chachi in Happy Days to his time as Charles in the hit show Charles in Charge, Scott Baio has been a superstar. His life in the late 70s and 80s was a blur, and his fame was through the roof. Things changed for the famous actor over the years. He’s had his own share of ups and downs, but he has managed to accumulate a net worth of approximately $4 million. It might not seem like much for someone who has been acting for more than 45 years, but he’s doing all right. How did Scott Baio’s net worth come to be?
How Much Did Scott Baio Earn in His Early Acting Days?
The truth of the matter is that we don’t know. He earned a significant portion of his income over the years doing things such as working on hit shows. He’s been in dozens of them, including his own Happy Days spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi. However, the income he earned in those days is unknown. We are talking about the late 70s and the early 80s. The internet did not exist, and people did not discuss their income. We can say with certainty he was not earning millions for each episode, but how much he was earning back then remains a mystery.
His Later Years
The 90s were all right for Scott Baio’s net worth. He worked regularly, but it was the 2000s that slowed down a bit. He went from being an A-list actor to being someone who didn’t have nearly as many roles offered. The ones he did have were not roles in major projects, but he continued to work as an actor. That’s a big deal – some actors go a long time between jobs. He did some directing work. He produced his own reality show, and he focused a bit more on his personal life. Baio also went through a few scandals in his time. He was accused of molesting a young woman during the Charles in Charge years, and that story kept popping up throughout the years.
Scott Baio’s Sexual Abuse Scandal
Nicole Eggert starred with Scott Baio in Charles in Charge. She first came out and said that Baio sexually assaulted her for more than three years back in 2013. However, she dropped it and didn’t speak of it again until 2018. She alleges the former Charles in Charge star molested her from the time she was 14 until she was 17 and finally had a sexual relationship with him. He denied her allegations and said they engaged in a short but consensual relationship when she was over the age of 18. She pressed charges against the star, but the statute of limitations was up, and a Los Angeles court decided he would not go to trial.
According to an article in Variety, the actress spoke with Megyn Kelly about the abuse. Eggert said that she was shocked, she was unsure, and she didn’t know what to do about the situation at the time. She also said that Scott Baio did not rape her. She was a willing participant when they had sex for the first time. “There’s no doubt in my mind,” is what Eggert said when she was asked if she was still a minor when she had intercourse with Baio. “It wasn’t a hold-me-down rape me situation, but I was 17…I just wasn’t ready to tell my story…it was upsetting. It wasn’t a good experience at all, it was at my house in my spare bedroom, he laid down a towel and it happened there,” she said of their sexual encounter. Baio still maintains that she was 18.
Scott Baio Now
Scott Baio married his wife in 2007. They met many years before, in the 90s, when they were both at the Playboy mansion. Her name is Renee Sloan. Their daughter was born in 2007. Initially, their daughter was a twin, but one twin was lost at 11 weeks in a horrible miscarriage.
Bailey, their surviving daughter, was born approximately five weeks early, and she was born with a metabolic disorder that is considered rare. Sadly, Baio’s wife was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2015, as well as cerebral microvascular disease in 2017. Her ongoing health battle is something they try to keep private.