Hey Pandas, Which Country Do You Think Is The Most Beautiful? (Closed)

Traveling all over the world I have seen many beautiful countries but what country do YOU think is the most beautiful?
#1
I’m a tad biased but… I’ve been to every province and almost every territory, I would have to say Canada.
#2
England. I’ve never been, but from what I’ve seen it’s gorgeous. I love living in Canada but I want to live in England!
#3
I suppose it depends on your perception of beauty. Mine by category:
Cities: Italy (specifically Florence). I could walk around all day, every day just looking at the buildings. Prague in the Czech Republic is a close second.
People’s appearance: Lithuania. When I was there it seemed like there was a law stating that only attractive people were allowed outside.
People’s behaviour: Netherlands. Some of the kindest, most polite, and friendly people I have ever met. Costa Rica is a paradox in second place. Everyone I met was wonderful, but they all warned about ‘bad people’. Even the kids sent out to beg at night were nice, one girl gave me a lollipop because she saw me being nice to her brother the night before.
Natural scenery: Brazil. The country is fecking huge and has such a diverse geography. I could write about it all day and still not do it justice. I think the USA could could be a contender, but I’ve only seen a small portion of it.
Wildlife (Small): Costa Rica. If you like bugs it’s heaven. If you like rodents you’ve never seen before, you’ll love it. If you like bids, it’s neck aching. Monkeys, you’ll go potty. I even saw a Jaguar in the jungle (which cheered up the rangers because they hadn’t seen one in that area for a few years and were worried they might have been killed).
Wildlife (Big): Kenya. Tsavo National Park blew my mind. I admit, we got very lucky. As we were entering, there was a group leaving who said that they had been there 2 weeks and seen a total of 2 monkeys, 3 deer/antelope, and a butterfly. 3 minutes in and we couldn’t move for Zebra, 15 minutes in a herd of giraffe, an hour in the water buffalo migration trapped us in place for 4 hours (I pet several of them from the truck). And that set the tone for the entirety of our stay.
Culture: (Small caveat: I know that no culture is perfect, and I don’t think historical culture that is longer around should count (looking at you places like Egypt), so I’m basing this on “The way of life” as I observed it at the time of visiting) Vietnam. To me it seemed that humility, modesty, respect, and kindness were the very cornerstone of the Vietnamese culture. The mixture of tradition and the modern world seemed perfectly balanced.
But of course the most beautiful overall, will always be home.
#4
I’ve never been these places but I feel like Germany, Iceland are beautiful. Germany for it’s history (yes I’m a history nerd) and has this like city coffee house vibes; and Iceland for its natural wonders. I also love South Korea and would do anything to go back again, such a beautiful country!!!
#5
I haven’t been to that many countries, but my favorite was Switzerland. I stayed up in the Alps and it was extremely beautiful. I would love to move there one day.
#6
Moroccan 🇲🇦🇲🇦✌girls, if you do not see them, you should search on the Internet, and of course, young people are likeable and active.
#7
All of the Scandinavian countries, such as Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Norway
#8
The scandinavian countries are beautiful.
#9
Switzerland is gorgeous. I got to do a boat trip in Lucerne, and I was surrounded by mountains, and it was incredible. Also in Lucerne is Chapel Bridge, which was beautiful. The mountains and valleys are so pretty, and being close to a mountain or cliff really shows you how small you are.
#10
Albania 🇦🇱
#11
America
Follow Us