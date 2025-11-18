State one thing that should be known by all mankind. Serious or funny.
#1
That you are all loved :3
Luv yall pandas
#2
Pineapple on pizza is a gift from the gods and should be celebrated as such.
#3
well, basic maths at least
and how pizza tastes like ig
#4
Your nose is for breathing through, please no mouth breathing all the time.
#5
I can only narrow it down to two things:
1. “Please.”
2. “Thank you.”
#6
Life isn’t fair
#7
If there is any cell service near you from any provider, your call to 911 will get through. I’m not sure if it’s a law or something, but your phone can use any cell service network to call 911.
#8
If you know the heimlich and someone is choking, wait until they stop coughing to do it. If they are talking or coughing, they can still breathe, and you want to wait and see if the food piece will dislodge on its own. When they stop talking and start wheezing or gasping, then you want to do the Heimlich.
Also, CPR doesn’t bring people back to life. It pumps the blood while you’re waiting for paramedics to come.
Also, if you see someone that you think might be on drugs or drunk, just stumbling around or acting confused, give them a candy bar. They could be experiencing low blood sugar, and you’re not putting yourself in danger by giving them food.
