Color In Chrysalis: This Photographer Created A Series Featuring Women And Butterflies

As a photographer, Giuliano Bekor exercises a profoundly painterly sensibility. He uses the camera not to record the world but to re-invent it, employing color and form with such vitality and extravagance as to saturate the senses – not just the eyes, but by association the ears, the nose, the mouth and tongue, the skin (induced synesthesia, you might say). Yes, such stimulation borders on the erotic even as it lies behind the anesthetic gloss of the photographic paper; and the broad hints at human presence only reinforce the frisson of sensuality. But these images embrace the beholder’s body not through the evocation of the carnal, but through a conjuration of the opulent Bekor achieves with a formal vocabulary of curves and shadows, a palette as intense and complex as stained glass windows, and a pictorial suggestively that turns the human into the insect, the earthbound into the airborne.

#1 Butterfly B6, 2018

#1 Butterfly B6, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#2 Butterfly B29, 2018

#2 Butterfly B29, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#3 Butterfly B8, 2018

#3 Butterfly B8, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#4 Butterfly B40, 2018

#4 Butterfly B40, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#5 Butterfly B5, 2018

#5 Butterfly B5, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#6 Butterfly B14, 2018

#6 Butterfly B14, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#7 Butterfly B13, 2018

#7 Butterfly B13, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#8 Butterfly B22, 2018

#8 Butterfly B22, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

#9 Butterfly B25, 2018

#9 Butterfly B25, 2018

Image source: jmartmanagement.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
