This Artist Creates Funny Comics With A Dash Of Silly Laughter And Unexpected Twists (28 New Pics)

Rusty Epstein is the kind of comic artist who can make you laugh by pointing out exactly what you’re thinking but too polite to say out loud. As the creator of “Bummer Party,” he turns everyday awkwardness, intrusive thoughts, and socially uncomfortable moments into sharp, bite-sized cartoons.
There is no elaborate backstory or over-the-top characters here, just a single idea delivered with perfect timing. The humor works because it is relatable, like the tiny panic of sending the wrong text, noticing someone staring for a second too long, or imagining every possible social disaster before it happens.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | webtoons.com
