50 Unsettling Images To Leave You With That Eerie Feeling

We all have a few moments in our lives that would seem unbelievable if we didn’t manage to get a good picture. Fortunately, for the most part, many of us have been carrying a pocket-sized camera for nearly a decade now, so the internet has ample interesting and weird pics for those willing to look.

The “Weird, Peculiar, Bizarre & Odd!” The Facebook group is dedicated to images that fit all those adjectives and more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.
#1 The Best Photobomb I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: OddandUncensored

#2 One Of The Largest Roman Mosaic Floors Was Discovered During The Construction Of A Hotel In Antakya, Turkey. The Warping Effect Was Caused By The Earth Shifting Over Time And Earthquakes, Giving It The Impression Of A Giant Rippled Blanket

Image source: OddandUncensored

#3 Japanese Snow Fairy

Image source: OddandUncensored

#4 This Very Rare Form Of Rainbow – Sometimes Called A Fire Rainbow – Is Caused By The Angle Of The Sunlight Hitting Cirrus Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere

Image source: OddandUncensored

#5 Glass-Winged Butterfly

Image source: OddandUncensored

#6 Training

Image source: OddandUncensored

#7 I Make No Apologies For Another Fox Photo 🤣… This Was The Queue At The Foxy Café This Evening When I Gently Opened The Kitchen Door, I Am So Blessed

Image source: OddandUncensored

#8 While Hiking In Olympic National Park A Couple Days Ago I Experienced Something I Had Never Heard Of. It’s Called A Brocken Spectre Or Mountain Spectre. It’s My Shadow In The Center Of The Aura Or “Glory”

Image source: OddandUncensored

#9 Nature Is Brutal. Lawn Flamingos Took This T Rex Out In Seconds

Image source: OddandUncensored

#10

Image source: OddandUncensored

#11 The Tamaskan Is A Dog Breed That Looks Like A Wolf But With Zero Wolf Blood. It Is A Happy And Friendly Pet. No Terriers Were Eaten In The Making Of This Post

Image source: OddandUncensored

#12 If You’ve Never Seen One, This Is What A Pregnant Squirrel Looks Like

Image source: OddandUncensored

#13 Crazy Feet —- Blue-Footed Booby

Image source: OddandUncensored

#14 Octopus Babies Inside Of Their Eggs

Image source: OddandUncensored

#15 Creativity At Its Best

Image source: OddandUncensored

#16 Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland

Image source: OddandUncensored

#17

Image source: OddandUncensored

#18 Great Tattoo To Compliment The Scar..right, Guys?

Image source: OddandUncensored

#19 The Alaskan Wood Frog, Freezes During The Winter And While Frozen, The Frog Stops Breathing And Heart Stops Beating And When It Thaws During Spring, He Wakes Up And Hop Away

Image source: OddandUncensored

#20 This “Flying” Sailing Ship Photographed Off Dubrovnik, Croatia, Looks Like The Ghost Ship Flying Dutchman

Image source: OddandUncensored

#21 For My Reptile Friends On A Hot Day. Pic Of A Watermelon Carving

Image source: OddandUncensored

#22 Anatomically Correct Gingerbread Man

Image source: OddandUncensored

#23 A Captivating Close-Up View Of A Magnificent 220 Million-Year-Old Petrified Log, Located In The Iconic Petrified Forest National Park In Ari Zona, USA

Image source: OddandUncensored

#24 This Mysterious Circular Island In Argentina Not Only Floats, But Also Rotates Constantly – And We Don’t Really Know Why

Image source: OddandUncensored

#25 Pleased To Meet You, Little Lichen Hand

Image source: OddandUncensored

#26 The Jabuticaba Tree From South America. The Fruit Grows Directly On The Trunk And Branches And Tastes Like Blueberry Yogurt

Image source: OddandUncensored

#27 I’ve Installed A New Security System

Image source: OddandUncensored

#28 In Antarctica, These Are What They Call Highways. Love It!

Image source: OddandUncensored

#29 Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland

Image source: OddandUncensored

#30 Always Wondered What Jerry’s Abode Looked Like

Image source: OddandUncensored

#31

Image source: OddandUncensored

#32

Image source: OddandUncensored

#33 This Beetle Display By Christopher Marley. (No Photo Filters Used)

Image source: OddandUncensored

#34 Lion Face On Cicada

Image source: OddandUncensored

#35 I Fought The Lawn & The Lawn Won!

Image source: OddandUncensored

#36 The Giant Tigerfish Of The Congo River

Image source: OddandUncensored

#37 Bathroom Tiles

Image source: OddandUncensored

#38 How Old Were You When You First Noticed The “8” In The Middle Of The 8 Of Diamonds Card?

Image source: OddandUncensored

#39 A Mother Wolf Spider Carrying Her Babies

Image source: OddandUncensored

#40 Avocadart 🥑😁 By Japanese Chef And Food Carving Artist: Takehiro Koshimoto

Image source: OddandUncensored

#41 Just When You Think You’ve Seen It All, $5.99 For Bananas!!?😳😳

Image source: OddandUncensored

#42 Found A New Place Where I Can Sit And Think About My Problems

Image source: OddandUncensored

#43 The Wreck Of Titanic’s Sister Ship, The Hms Britannic

Image source: OddandUncensored

#44 Workers Building A Mountain Road, China

Image source: OddandUncensored

#45 The Giant Gippsland Earthworm, Megascolides Australis, Is One Of Australia’s 1,000 Native Earthworm Species

Image source: OddandUncensored

#46 Close Enough

Image source: OddandUncensored

#47 The Pico Da Tijuca Is The Highest Peak In Rio De Janeiro’s Tijuca National Park, Standing At 1,021 Meters (3,350 Feet) Above Sea Level. The Climb To Its Summit Is Famous For A Long And Steep Staircase

Image source: OddandUncensored

#48 An Astonishing Photograph!

Image source: OddandUncensored

#49 First Thing That Comes To Mind

Image source: OddandUncensored

#50 Just How Big Is This Pool?

Image source: OddandUncensored

