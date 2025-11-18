50 Unsettling Images To Leave You With That Eerie Feeling

We all have a few moments in our lives that would seem unbelievable if we didn’t manage to get a good picture. Fortunately, for the most part, many of us have been carrying a pocket-sized camera for nearly a decade now, so the internet has ample interesting and weird pics for those willing to look.
The “Weird, Peculiar, Bizarre & Odd!” The Facebook group is dedicated to images that fit all those adjectives and more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts and ideas in the comments section below.
#1 The Best Photobomb I’ve Ever Seen
#2 One Of The Largest Roman Mosaic Floors Was Discovered During The Construction Of A Hotel In Antakya, Turkey. The Warping Effect Was Caused By The Earth Shifting Over Time And Earthquakes, Giving It The Impression Of A Giant Rippled Blanket
#3 Japanese Snow Fairy
#4 This Very Rare Form Of Rainbow – Sometimes Called A Fire Rainbow – Is Caused By The Angle Of The Sunlight Hitting Cirrus Ice Crystals In The Atmosphere
#5 Glass-Winged Butterfly
#6 Training
#7 I Make No Apologies For Another Fox Photo 🤣… This Was The Queue At The Foxy Café This Evening When I Gently Opened The Kitchen Door, I Am So Blessed
#8 While Hiking In Olympic National Park A Couple Days Ago I Experienced Something I Had Never Heard Of. It’s Called A Brocken Spectre Or Mountain Spectre. It’s My Shadow In The Center Of The Aura Or “Glory”
#9 Nature Is Brutal. Lawn Flamingos Took This T Rex Out In Seconds
#10
#11 The Tamaskan Is A Dog Breed That Looks Like A Wolf But With Zero Wolf Blood. It Is A Happy And Friendly Pet. No Terriers Were Eaten In The Making Of This Post
#12 If You’ve Never Seen One, This Is What A Pregnant Squirrel Looks Like
#13 Crazy Feet —- Blue-Footed Booby
#14 Octopus Babies Inside Of Their Eggs
#15 Creativity At Its Best
#16 Iceberg Passing By A House In Greenland
#17
#18 Great Tattoo To Compliment The Scar..right, Guys?
#19 The Alaskan Wood Frog, Freezes During The Winter And While Frozen, The Frog Stops Breathing And Heart Stops Beating And When It Thaws During Spring, He Wakes Up And Hop Away
#20 This “Flying” Sailing Ship Photographed Off Dubrovnik, Croatia, Looks Like The Ghost Ship Flying Dutchman
#21 For My Reptile Friends On A Hot Day. Pic Of A Watermelon Carving
#22 Anatomically Correct Gingerbread Man
#23 A Captivating Close-Up View Of A Magnificent 220 Million-Year-Old Petrified Log, Located In The Iconic Petrified Forest National Park In Ari Zona, USA
#24 This Mysterious Circular Island In Argentina Not Only Floats, But Also Rotates Constantly – And We Don’t Really Know Why
#25 Pleased To Meet You, Little Lichen Hand
#26 The Jabuticaba Tree From South America. The Fruit Grows Directly On The Trunk And Branches And Tastes Like Blueberry Yogurt
#27 I’ve Installed A New Security System
#28 In Antarctica, These Are What They Call Highways. Love It!
#29 Mirror Sculptures Reflect The Forest By Scottish Artist Rob Mulholland
#30 Always Wondered What Jerry’s Abode Looked Like
#31
#32
#33 This Beetle Display By Christopher Marley. (No Photo Filters Used)
#34 Lion Face On Cicada
#35 I Fought The Lawn & The Lawn Won!
#36 The Giant Tigerfish Of The Congo River
#37 Bathroom Tiles
#38 How Old Were You When You First Noticed The “8” In The Middle Of The 8 Of Diamonds Card?
#39 A Mother Wolf Spider Carrying Her Babies
#40 Avocadart 🥑😁 By Japanese Chef And Food Carving Artist: Takehiro Koshimoto
#41 Just When You Think You’ve Seen It All, $5.99 For Bananas!!?😳😳
#42 Found A New Place Where I Can Sit And Think About My Problems
#43 The Wreck Of Titanic’s Sister Ship, The Hms Britannic
#44 Workers Building A Mountain Road, China
#45 The Giant Gippsland Earthworm, Megascolides Australis, Is One Of Australia’s 1,000 Native Earthworm Species
#46 Close Enough
#47 The Pico Da Tijuca Is The Highest Peak In Rio De Janeiro’s Tijuca National Park, Standing At 1,021 Meters (3,350 Feet) Above Sea Level. The Climb To Its Summit Is Famous For A Long And Steep Staircase
#48 An Astonishing Photograph!
#49 First Thing That Comes To Mind
#50 Just How Big Is This Pool?
