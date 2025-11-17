“I Throw Away Stained Tupperware”: 50 Generational Curses People Are Enjoying Breaking

How parents treat their children has a massive impact on their mental and emotional well-being. Parenting is a huge responsibility. Kids learn from their environments, and eventually, they’ll pass on those same traditions and behaviors they picked up to their own kids, and then they will pass them on to their kids, and… you get the idea. So it falls to parents here and now to take an honest look at what traditions they’re passing on and to adjust them. The goal? To raise healthier, happier, more confident children.
Digital creator Taylor Drayton went viral on the internet after sparking a fun discussion about all the ‘unserious’ generational curses that folks were breaking now that they’re parents themselves. Getting rid of useless food containers is just the tip of the iceberg! Check out the awesome things people shared below.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral post, Taylor ‘That’s Tee’ Drayton, and she was kind enough to share her thoughts on generational curses, parenting, and the importance of compassion and communication. Scroll down for our full interview with Tee, who describes herself as a conscious and gentle parent.
#1
I admit my faults and apologize to my children when I am wrong
Image source: Aviyah Malakhi
#2
Listen when your kids tell you that they don’t want to go to certain family’s house
Image source: bagldy1317
#3
I let my son have boundaries because it’s his body and i’m not forcing him to give anyone a kiss, hug or go to anyone no matter the family relationship. he said no then no. he’s 2 btw
Image source: Quana Khristyne
#4
You don’t have to eat it if you don’t like it, and stop eating when you’re full not when your plate is clean
Image source: Jennifer Simms
#5
We take naps…in the middle of day…after doing nothing all day
Image source: LM Carpenter Sr., Pixabay
#6
I only answer the phone for certain people when I FEEL like talking
Image source: musiccitygritty, SHVETS production
#7
We use the “fancy” stuff.
Dishes
Clothes
Whatever.
Every day is special.
Image source: Caitlyn Sharits, Josh Kobayashi
#8
Mental health days! Some days I just don’t have the energy to cook a meal, so I eat popcorn for dinner. And I just don’t have the mental capacity for doing dishes, so they sit there until the next day. I used to get yelled at for dishes in the sink and not eating a proper meal. While I try to take care of my body as best as I can, my mental health definitely inhibits that sometimes, and that’s okay. Also, taking rest days. I’m not doing chores, I’m not working out, I’m not doing homework, I’m just resting and lounging around. I’m sure all of these will change when I have kids, but for now they’re what’s helping me.
Image source: Megan Elle
#9
NO STOCKINGS! I will show off my bright white legs and be proud dammit!
Image source: Stacy Martin, Arthur Swiffen
#10
Clothes are clothes meaning – I don’t care if they get dirty. Kids are going to outgrow stuff quickly, let them play
Image source: Jessica Marie Nelson, Julian Vera Film
#11
Saying I love you to my kids, apologizing to them when I’m wrong, not making them eat food they don’t like, no they don’t have to finish their meals, allowing them to voice their opinions about things they like and don’t like, giving them plenty hugs and kisses and words of encouragement
Image source: Esheelle Winters Upshaw
#12
I let my dogs on the couch and the bed, INSIDE THE HOUSE
Image source: Lacy Watson
#13
I’m putting my damn elbows on the table
Image source: Michelle Diane, Athena
#14
Being ok with not having a spotless house all the time
Image source: Sharonda Bullock
#15
If we’re shopping and I pick out something from my kid and they say it’s ugly – it’s ugly, end of the story. We’re not getting it
Image source: jazmynjw, Seyd Designer
#16
Boys can wear what they want
Dresses? Cool
Lipgloss? Wonderful
Nail polish? AWESOME
Girls DO NOT HAVE TO WEAR SLIPS OR STOCKINGS
Image source: Jamayca ‘May’ Williams , Megan Ruth
#17
My son can drink before, during, and after his meal. He does not have to clean his plate
Image source: Stephanie Marie, cottonbro studio
#18
My child does not have to eat all their food. If you’re done you’re done. My parents had pictures of me asleep at the table because they wanted me to finish
Image source: jazmynjw, Mikhail Nilov
#19
I let my kids ask me a million questions and I try to answer them without the “because I said so”
Image source: dulcec.vargas
#20
My children are allowed to call me out respectfully. I’m only human and make mistakes and they have their own minds, they don’t have to think and feel the same way I do
Image source: ShaKecia Ricci
#21
I will never keep the plastic on furniture “to keep it nice”.
Image source: Magan-Renia Washington
#22
Letting children get fun colors in their hair
Image source: Chan’tial Vasquez, Anastasia Golubeva
#23
If I’m cold best believe I’m touching that thermostat
Image source: love_barbiee, Erik Mclean
#24
I declutter instead of buying more shelves to hold our stuff
Image source: amandaparker301, Rachel Claire
#25
I let my kids be grumpy / snarky in the mornings.
I’m not nice when I wake up either.
Image source: Adultish Book Nerd, Monstera
#26
I have hand soap and dish soap… there is a difference
Image source: tenela4life
#27
Serious, but: My kids are able to have opinions out loud. They are SEEN and HEARD, and I love that for them
Image source: Ayanna Sterling
#28
My kids are allowed to rip the wrapping paper on presents!
Image source: sillyna511
#29
I have actual tupperware instead of old margarine containers
Image source: The Villain, Phillip Pessar
#30
I actually use the dishwasher
Image source: Bella Boo, cottonbro studio
#31
Washing on Sundays & holidays. I wash whenever I want! No rules here. I also don’t make my bed everyday. The only time I make it up is when I change the linen
Image source: Sassafras Tunstall
#32
If my child says she’s not hungry, I don’t make her sit down and eat anyways. She’s learning how to listen to her body
Image source: Charla Baggs
#33
we buy BUNS! Not using sandwich bread for burgers, sausages & hotdogs
Image source: Taylor Drayton
#34
I allow my child to eat “adult food”. He likes steak and sushi and I don’t try to tell him he has to wait until he is an adult to have them
Image source: Jewels Isme
#35
I’m throwing away food packaging like yogurt containers, instead of using them for leftovers. I bought myself glass containers
Image source: lovelylunette
#36
Snacking when you are hungry and not shaming others for not waiting until mealtime
Image source: Ange Olmstead
#37
I allow my children to take personal days off from school. So many times I’ve went to school sick or was being teased relentlessly and I couldn’t do a thing about it. And my babies can wear hoop earrings
Image source: Apryll Marigny, Maël BALLAND
#38
I’m not waking up early on Saturdays for NO reason!!
Image source: Robin Holliday615
#39
My daughter can paint her nails red if she likes the color red
Image source: Diamond Faucette, cottonbro studio
#40
We eat dessert whenever we want and we don’t make our son finish his meals
Image source: Kassidy Renee Little, Kamaji Ogino
#41
If I bought my child clothes and they want to wear them tonight, they can put them on tonight. Have fun, they’re new. Everybody likes new stuff
Image source: jazmynjw
#42
Whistling in the house my grandma and mum never let me. I whistle inside around them and they still cringe but don’t say nothing
Image source: Alisa Bertrand, cottonbro studio
#43
I didn’t kick my daughter out when she turned 18. I never made her eat meat if she didn’t want it I never made her finish her food She said the word lie and other curse words but never got in trouble for it Her room is a mess but I didn’t make her clean it (I’m about to start that lol) She wore her hair however she wanted We fine dined all the time She didn’t have to go over relatives house if she didn’t want to No crack of dawn weekend cleaning sessions If I’m up early, I don’t feel like everyone else in the house needs to be up doing something I don’t make up s**t for her to do. She can just “be”
Image source: Dreama Dickerson , Elina Fairytale
#44
My kid only has to tell me they don’t like something one time. You don’t have to eat it no more. We can find something else. You know how many fruits and vegetables there are, you ain’t gotta like that one
Image source: jazmynjw, MART PRODUCTION
#45
Enjoying my Sundays instead of cleaning the house and so what if we got food at home I’m stopping to get me a burger. Oh and letting my clean laundry sit for days Instead of folding my clothes.
Image source: Kimberly Red Brown
#46
If I haven’t used something in more than a year, I throw it away
Image source: Becky Peiffer, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
#47
IM NOT KEEPING POTS IN THE OVEN ANYMORE MADRE
Image source: moonstreetkits, Janko Ferlic
#48
I’m not saving packets of sauce or ketchup it cannot stay here
Image source: its_ms_lowe
#49
I take the little paper part off the cream cheese spread ….not just peel it back lol
Image source: organicsheabutter
#50
I don’t save every plastic bag that I bring home. I do not have a bag full of other belled-up bags underneath my kitchen sink or in a drawer. I throw them away or recycle them
Image source: christalluster, Julia M Cameron
