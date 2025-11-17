Hey Pandas, What Is An Interior Design Choice You Despise And Why? (Closed)

Just vent about your personal dislikes without insulting anyone.
#1 For Me Personally Kitchens Without Upper Cabinets
For me personally kitchens without upper cabinets. You lose so much storage space, have to stoop constantly and you can’t put dangerous stuff out of children’s reach. Also backsplashes out of artistic materials like stone or bricks. It’s really hard to clean them and they stain to easily.
#2 Decor With Aspirational Messages
#3 All White Interior
#4 Open Floor Concept. I Don’t Want A Kitchen In My Living Room
#5 Cheap Laminate Flooring
Image source: source
#6 Shiplap. Unless You’re Going For The “Cozy Barn” Look
#7 Grey And Beige Themes, Welcome To Professional Bland
Image source: build-review.com
#8 Grey Floor Trend
#9 The Grandma Look💀 Maybe It’s Just Me But I Hate It…
#10 Kitchen Stools Instead Of A Table And Chairs. Just Can’t Sit Back And Relax On A Stool
Image source: source
#11 No Art Or Living Plants. Could Not Live Without Paintings, Graphics, Sculptures Etc. And Green Plants
Image source: source
#12 Anything By The Pioneer Woman Unless You Want Your Home To Look Mawmaw To Death
#13 No Comment
Image source: idealista.it
#14 Vertical Blinds!
Image source: source
#15 Using Books You’ve Never Read As Decoration To Make You Appear More Cultured Than You Actually Are
#16 Lazy Off-The-Shelf Art Prints Instead Of Something More Meaningful On Your Walls
#17 The 1970s Have A Lot To Answer For
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us