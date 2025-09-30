36 Chilling Stories That Defy Logic When Someone Asked “Tell Me A Time You Knew Witchcraft Was Real”

Is it just a wild coincidence, or is there something more at play? Most of us look for logical explanations when strange things happen. But what about those moments when logic completely fails, leaving you with a chilling certainty that you’ve witnessed something otherworldly?
An online community posed this very question, asking people to share the one moment that convinced them witchcraft was real. The stories that followed were not your average ghost tales. These are deeply personal, unsettling accounts of uncanny predictions, sudden curses, and fortunes that turned on a dime. So, dust off your cauldrons and capes because things are about to get weird.
#1
I keep seeing people say to talk to a tree but what if someone sees me talking to a tree 😂😂
#2
My MIL wanted to move in with my husband and I, so I cast a protection spell to keep her away from me. Two weeks later I found mountains of evidence that my husband was cheating on me. It was a BOGO protection spell! 😄
#3
I traveled to Sedona and balanced my chakras, then to Sequoia and spoke to the oldest trees about my fertility issues. 1 year TO THE DATE….I was pregnant
#4
When I was 11 years old I was living under the stairs in a closet at my Aunt and Uncles house. They had a son my age but he was dreadful Dudley he was fat and spoiled rotten for everything he wanted. They had an extra room I could have used but it was Dudley playroom. Anyways one day a bunch of owls start appearing everywhere with mail the their mouths? weird. Even weirder I could have sworn I seen my name on them. My Aunt and Uncle acted mad when the owls would appear. Then letters start showing up in random places like inside of eggs, through the fireplace. It was driving the family insane so we decided to go on a trip. But in the midst of all this drama with my birthday not that I was very surprised they forgot my birthday this year but it was especially odd. we drove and drove until we found like a tiny remote island with a single cabin on it that we go row to.
#5
I watched a tiktok witch do a money manifestation video a few weeks ago, the literal next day I got a $3500 payment into my bank account that was for back child support. I hadn’t seen a dime in h child support in 10 years.
#6
freezer spell on 3 narcissistic neighbours: one is being evicted one suffers uncontrollable vomiting and has been hospital at least 8 times in four months every time he wrongs me nothing happening to nu 3 yet.
#7
Did the cutting of soul ties and my bulbs exploded, adaptors got fried.
#8
I told the trees who hurt me and he was arrested two days later
#9
The fact that the only two ppl I’ve ever wished death upon have actually died. 😭
#10
My money spell paid off when I was at my lowest. Blessed me with not only 2k in food stamps, but I now have a job where I don’t have to use food stamps anymore.
#11
Not a spell but my friend would tell me she could do things and I’ve always been skeptical so I just said ok. One morning I slept in and in my dream she showed up and yelled my name at me. My body jolted me awake. My phone buzzed and I had a text from her. “Did I finally wake you up?” 😀
#12
my friend was looking for a job for 2 years, finally asked me for a spell. did a spell for bringing a job to her and the next week a recruiter reached out offering her dream role at more pay than expected
#13
Felt off, did a return to sender, his car window exploded while he got in 🤭 I play nice, my spirit guides don’t 🤣
#14
I have literally gotten every single thing I’ve EVER wanted. No joke. Not right away but it has ALWAYS worked out in my favor. I dream it, it happens.
#15
I did a weight loss spell in 2023 and have lost over 100lbs and kept it off….
#16
I made a honey jar for my oldest daughter, put it in an abundance portal I made and gave it to her. she got married and pregnant within the month. ✨😅
#17
I gave his name to Lilith. He’s been sick ever since. First with severe wisdom teeth pain, then stomach issues, and not a bad respiratory infection.
#18
Wrote someones name on my shoe and their world fell apart bc FAFO. Don’t mess with me. I don’t play nice.
#19
People I love who betray me, always experience bad turns in their lives
#20
I laid salt in front of all my doors and my door dasher stopped in the middle of the street and would not deliver my food. They took it all the way back to the restaurant someone else had to deliver
#21
i did a spell that negativity sent my way turns into blessings. i’ve been finding money, having the best opportunity’s show up. oh and my dreams, it’s like they’re telling me my future.
#22
My brother in law is Navajo and we got into a fist fight and after that I’ve been bitten by spiders ever since
#23
My ex owed me a lot of money and refused to pay me back. I did a spell and 1 day later he showed up at my door after avoiding me for months talking about how he wanted to pay me back.
#24
I asked for someone to be removed from my life and they were gone the next day.
#25
I did a protection spell and my husband never came home 😁
#26
I think I accidentally did witchcraft once. I wrote a very deeply emotional letter to my ex. I tore it up and flushed it down the toilet to rid myself of that energy. The next day, a sewage line exploded on him and he was covered in literal feces. Hehe oops 🙊
#27
My boss and his wife couldn’t get pregnant for years, it became a unspoken topic in the office no one would ask when he was having kids or dared speaking on the topic. A couple of years had passed and I randomly dreamt out of nowhere his wife was pregnant. I walked in the following morning extremely early and just asked him bluntly before I even said good morning, is your wife pregnant. He just stared at me shocked and said yes we only just found out this week please don’t tell anyone we are keeping it hidden until the 3 month mark. He asked me how the hell I knew I told him I dreamt it. All he said was unbelievable in complete shock. This happens often or I will draw or create something that happens in the future without realising: drew the covid virus in 2014, drew tap water being contaminated in the 90s before it happened in Australia in the mid 90s.
#28
Put rose quartz on my door frame and my kids arnt fighting eachother like cats and dogs and my husband doesn’t come home crabby every day anymore
#29
I can manipulate people’s energies. I found out when I worked at a bar and this guy was trying to touch a woman inappropriately. So I felt his energy and started to make him feel weak. He could barely hold a bottle. After she left and I knew she was safe I released his energy and he looked at his arm funny because he didn’t feel weak anymore
#30
I have a set of jewlery. every single time I don’t wear it when I leave the house happens my day gets absolutely ruined one way or another even if I don’t notice that I’m not wearing the jewlery set. and when I go out into town while wearing my jewlery set suddenly I have the best luck ever, ginding 20$ on the ground tnat just so happens to be enough to pay for my lunch so I get 20$ to spend on whatever
#31
I bought moldavite and my life has been falling apart for four years now
#32
Did the cinnamon spell and an hour later got a child support settlement for 23k
#33
freezer spell 👌worked in 4 days x
#34
Lit an intention candle that was made for me from a witch store after I had my embryo transfer. The candle is supposed to burn for 7 days straight. Mine burned and was finished by 3 days. My embryo transfer worked and my son ALWAYS measured 4 days ahead on every scan he ever had in utero. ✨
#35
Did glamour magick for the first time this summer, not even 3 days passed and 6 guys had already openly showed interest and everywhere I went, people looked. Since then I am HEAVY on glamour magick guys, life changer
#36
They told me I was having an etopic pregnancy I was so upset I talked to a tree in my yard now everything is perfectly healthy and baby will be here in march 🤍
