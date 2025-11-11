Infographics Show How Much Of Your Life Your Addictions Will Cost You

Treatment 4 Addiction, an online recovery resource directory, released a series of powerful and terrifying infographics that show just how many years of one’s life an addiction to a various substances can cost.
The calculation were made using the data of U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and other official sources. The results are pretty convincing. For instance, each pack of cigarettes a day cost one 4,6 hours, which sums up into approximately ten years off one’s life. The infographics cover the deadly results of lifelong nicotine, alcohol, cocaine, methadone, methamphetamine, and heroin addictions.
More info: treatment4addiction.com (h/t: dailymail)
Follow Us