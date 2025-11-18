Older Adults Regret Not taking The Time To Enjoy These 30 Things When They Were Young

Many believe regret is a wasted emotion because you can’t turn back time and undo the past. But for some, it’s a sting that never goes away, a scar that forever reminds them of missed opportunities in life.
Recently, someone on Reddit asked a rather existential question: “What do you regret not appreciating more when you were younger?” Responses poured in as people talked about how they should’ve spent more time with close friends or taken their parents’ advice.
While they carry a somber tone, these stories could be a reminder of how important it is to live life to the fullest. Scroll through and feel free to join in on the discussion in the comments below.
#1
My grandparents’ life experiences. I wish I had asked and preserved their stories. One grandmother was born in1899 and lived to 95. Think of all she saw and lived through. Damn it, why didn’t I ask her when I could?
Image source: melina26, Andrea Piacquadio
#2
How much potential I really did have. I just lacked the self confidence. I’m trying to instill that in my children right now. One in particular. The fear of failure is real for everyone, but so is actually FAILING. EVERYONE fails. Nothing worthwhile is accomplished easily. It took me almost forty years to learn that.
Image source: Nonchalant_Khan, Andrea Piacquadio
#3
My cat.
We were always together and I spent multiple days just lying in bed holding him, but I still feel like I didn’t spend enough time with him.
Image source: Oddish_Femboy, Manja Vitolic
#4
Being able to sleep was something I took utterly for granted. I miss those days so much.
Image source: helcat, Isabella Fischer
#5
The simple joys of being carefree—like long summer days and endless playtime!
Image source: Right_Cabinet_7721, Ron Lach
#6
My spine and knees being pain-free. Just walking the dog hurts these days.
Image source: Thoracic_Snark, Karolina Kaboompics
#7
Well, I definitely regret not appreciating the fact that I could eat a whole pizza and not gain a pound. #MetabolismMatters.
Image source: AbalonePotential8805
#8
My parents youth. Mom’s 70 now, and it’s incredible hard to see her slow down.
Image source: Routine-Argument485, Ron Lach
#9
Where I lived. It’s so easy to find a reason to hate wherever you are. But at the end of the day, you still live there. Might as well try to appreciate the good things about it.
Image source: HimboVegan, Stephen Ilkiw
#10
I was always clever, but for some reason, I was ashamed of it. Being academically gifted was somehow uncool. So I dumbed myself down and d**ked around and kind of didn’t fulfill my potential.
Image source: fewerifyouplease
#11
My free time. I really didn’t think that having a 9-5 and kids would leave me with so little of me time.
Image source: ilikeballs2048, Lisa Fotios
#12
Time spent with friends who have since drifted away. We thought we’d always be together, but life had other plans.
Image source: Delicious_Tits003, Maxim Hopman
#13
The elasticity of my body!!
Image source: Imtifflish24, Tim Mossholder
#14
How easy it was to socialize in college. It’s frustrating and difficult to make new friends as an adult, and even more so to date.
Image source: KingBassTrombone, Charles DeLoye
#15
My metabolism.
Image source: BunnyHopScotchWhisky, Nguyễn Khanh
#16
20/20 eyesight. Damn genes.
Image source: yunaamizuki, David Travis
#17
Having energy….
Image source: The_Amazing_Username
#18
The opportunity to have a good education.
Image source: anon, Abby Chung
#19
Having disposable income.
I wish I had what I blew back then on dumb s**t.
Image source: uknowhowchoicesbe
#20
Time with my grandparents. I was just so f****d up and couldn’t see how much they loved me and WANTED me around and protected me. I wish so badly I could tell them both that they changed my life and thank you for everything and how I miss grandpa playing us trumpet in the morning and at night. I miss the way my grandmas hug felt, and her bad cooking and watching are you being served with them after dinners.
I wish I had understood that time isn’t something you can get back, and when they’re gone there’s just an empty space where they used to sit on the couch.
Please don’t waste your time with people who love you, it sounds obvious but it wasn’t to me.
Image source: nigel_bongberry
#21
My body. Think most women can relate to looking back at pictures and thinking “wow, I was hot!” I just wish I would have flaunted my beauty more or taken advantage of it while I could. Like wearing the daring outfit in my closet that I thought was too sultry to be seen in public with. When you no longer have the option to wear it because it doesn’t fit, you realize you should have taken that chance.
Image source: Ok_Energy9693
#22
Not appreciating my parents’ patience and advice. I thought I knew it all back then.
Image source: Adorable_baby_5143, Elina Fairytale
#23
Doing things with my mom while she had the physical energy. So many “we’ll do it next year” moments. And you just keep putting it off… and then your mom is older and living with stage 4 cancer and you realize all those big dreams you put off may never become reality.
Image source: SlowerThanTurtleInPB
#24
Wearing sunscreen.
Image source: rabbigouez, Mikhail Nilov
#25
That fear is easier to overcome than I imagined in many of my situations. It held me back too much, led to anxiety and playing it safe. I let go of fear in the last five years. Doing so I doubled my income, increased satisfaction in life, care less about what others think, and found more rewarding relationships.
Image source: Quiet_Post9890
#26
Summer breaks.
Image source: CuddieRyan707
#27
Being like everyone else. As a late kid/early teen I believed myself so special because I had more intellectual maturity than my peers, and because I wasn’t interested in what people my age were interested in. Now I am lying in the bed I made for myself – alone and lonely.
I’d slap my younger self if I could.
Image source: aydnic
#28
My grandmother tried to teach me Polish, but I was not interested. It would have been much easier to learn then…..sigh.
Image source: Calm-Ad-4409
#29
My siblings. We were all surviving and I wish I was able to protect them more and have had the understanding that they were suffering too. We fought over food and lot and I was the stronger one and would take more than I should have. I know that we as children were put into that position by our parents, but I wish I could go back in time and fight harder for them. I was trying to survive myself and I just hate that I wasn’t able to focus on them more than myself.
Image source: feisty-and-fit
#30
Having perfectly clear skin.
Image source: toeskibidi, gryffyn m
