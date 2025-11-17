“Being Able To Fix Things Yourself”: 30 Things Young People Find Odd That Used To Be Normal

It seems like social norms change annually, nowadays. It can be exhausting and confusing trying to keep track of how we’re supposed to behave in various situations, but for young people who haven’t been around to see these societal shifts, what they’ve observed is completely normal. We all have cell phones, we all should have social media accounts, and we should all be available 24/7.
Older generations, however, have a harder time accepting some of the changes that have come along, and recently, Redditors have been sharing some of the things they wish would become normalized again. Below, you’ll find some of their most insightful responses, so enjoy reading through and be sure to upvote all of the thoughts you agree with.
#1
The art of conversation. Just because I disagree with you on something doesn’t mean I don’t respect you.
#2
Not being accessible all the time. Just because I have a cellphone doesnt mean I want to answer it at the supermarket, or while cooking dinner. Or while driving. Thats cool that my boss checks emails in his tesla driving 20 mins to work but I would rather not. I need a break
#3
Classes in high school like wood shop, home economics, culinary, machine shop, etc and just trade school training in general for those who don’t want to go to college.
#4
Can we re-normalize using headphones while listening to music or watching videos in public? Please? I should be able to study on campus without having to listen to someone else’s s**t. I can’t even go to the campus library without someone blasting their s**t.
#5
Being able to fix things yourself-sew hems and small holes, fix a toilet or garbage disposal, etc
#6
Not having everything you do in public recorded.
Two random people arguing? Gotta record it.
Bad car wreck? Don’t help. record.
Natural disaster? Don’t run, stay and document it until someone has to rescue you, then get the rescue for maximum likes.
#7
Affordable housing.
#8
Having the decency and manners to verbally cancel plans or say you’ll be late in a timely fashion that’s respectful of the other person’s time and effort, instead of framing ghosting people as some kind cute personality quirk.
#9
Being quiet at the movies.
#10
Actually owning the things you buy. Having the right to tinker with your devices.
#11
Not having social media. Apparently now not being on whatever sites is a red flag.
#12
Repairing and looking after clothes and shoes!
#13
Being able to handle the slightest bit of social interaction. I’ve met some Gen Z who damn near have panic attacks when making a call for delivery, let alone speaking to people they don’t know in public. Some seem to think every interaction with a stranger is potentially life threatening. The anxiety levels in that generation are off the charts.
#14
Knowing how to cook, even if that knowledge exists so you don’t starve.
#15
I feel like u can’t just talk to random people anymore. No one seems approachable. My mum talks to anyone wether she knows them or not. I notice alotnof the older generations are much more open to random chit chat
#16
The hustle culture needs to go. We need to normalize working while keeling in touch with family and friends, not working yourself to death. Also, how about lowering house price, eh? It’s a dwelling, not a money making machine.
#17
Pensions. The ability for current and future generations to retire.
#18
Talking to people in-person, and asking people out, and not being a f*****g weirdo if they say no.
Apps and social media have caused so much headrot.
#19
Holding your phone to your ear when talking.
#20
Eating dinner as a family round an actual table.
#21
Just working out in a gym without the need to record yourself
#22
**Getting to know your neighbours and connecting with the local community.**
How many of us actually know or have talked to the people next door?? It used to be so common to introduce yourself at least, nowadays it’s just weird and considered off-putting, making it much harder to build a strong sense of community.
This generation tends to be very isolated generally, and considering how actively hostile modern urban design is, it tends to discourage people from going outside and meeting people. This is also coupled with the rise of social media and a general sense of paranoia about feeling constantly watched, since everyone basically has a miniature recording device in their pocket. It decentivizes people from striking up more friendly conversations, due to fear of being recorded being cringe or whatever and going viral. Honestly the pandemic has f****d social skills beyond belief, but let’s get real here, the loneliness epidemic predates Covid by a long shot, quarantine just put it into hyperdrive.
I think knowing your neighbours should make a comeback. Along with neighbourhood block parties and potlucks. And for gods sake, can we please make less suburbs and anti-homelessness benches, and more free/affordable public infrastructure while we’re at it??? It’s been said already, but look at the outside we built, no wonder kids don’t want to go outside anymore.
#23
Taking your clothes to a tailor instead of getting new clothes
#24
That individuals matter, not what groups people can be pegged as belonging to.
#25
Vulnerability. Sincerity. These things seem to get lumped in with “cringe” when they shouldn’t be.
#26
Texting back too quickly is apparently a thing to younger folk? Whereas I see it as the ultimate sign of respect and interest when you’re having an engaging conversation. There’s so much second guessing about presentation and interest levels that many forget that it’s cool, fine, and normal to just be honest with feelings and pursue them as long as they’re reciprocal.
#27
Telephone skills, not fearing making phone calls
#28
Go to the park and join a bunch of strangers in playing a game whether it be touch football, throwing the Frisbee, even a game of TAG.
#29
Internet privacy
#30
Not bringing your phone into the sauna/steam room.
