Mom Refuses To Drive Her Gifted Daughter To College-Level School, Ignores Every Option To Make It Possible

On the one hand, gifted children have unique academic needs that may not be met in traditional school settings, but on the other, things like money, transportation, and complicated family dynamics can make it difficult for parents to provide their little ones with specialized education. A post on the popular ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit has just sparked a debate about such challenges.
A mom shared that her gifted six-year-old daughter would have to attend a school two towns away to reach her potential, but the woman also added that such a long drive would simply be too much of a hassle for her. After getting into a fight with her husband about it, she turned to the internet, asking for an unbiased opinion on the matter.
This mother recognizes that her gifted 6-year-old daughter would benefit from attending a school with better resources
However, the nearest one is two towns away and the mom can’t find a way to drive there every day
It’s good that the mom has identified her daughter’s giftedness, however, her refusal to do something about it sounds quite strange
“Giftedness is an innate ability to both detect and comprehend the world in complex ways that differ significantly from age-expected norms,” a leader in gifted education, Dr. Jim Delisle, said.
Common characteristics of exceptionally talented children include:
Also, it benefits the family to identify a child’s giftedness because:
So the fact that the author of the post and her husband figured out that their daughter is gifted is really cool. Ideally, however, you’d also like to allow the child to make use of it.
Parents have a key role to play in helping their child understand what it means to learn differently from others
“People learn by converting information to knowledge. They may then elaborate, restructure or reorganize it in various ways. Giftedness is the capacity to learn in more advanced ways,” John Munro, who is a professor at the Faculty of Education and Arts at the Australian Catholic University, explained.
“First, these students learn faster. In a given period, they learn more than their regular learning peers. They form a more elaborate and differentiated knowledge of a topic. This helps them interpret more information at a time.”
“Second, these students are more likely to draw conclusions from evidence and reasoning rather than from explicit statements. They stimulate parts of their knowledge that were not mentioned in the information presented to them and add these inferences to their understanding.”
According to Munro, if an education system is to foster creativity and innovation, teachers need to recognize and value these theories and help these students convert them into a talent. They can respond to gifted knowing and learning in its multiple forms if they know what it looks like in the classroom and have appropriate tools to identify it.
It sounds like this six-year-old’s teachers did everything they could and, after understanding that she needs more, showed the parents the direction they need to take.
But the professor also believes that parents have a key role to play in helping their child understand what it means to learn differently from one’s peers, to value their interpretations and achievements, and how they can interact socially with peers who may operate differently. And while it’s hard to judge someone when you don’t have the full picture, the post suggests that its author needs to step up.
