“What Is Acceptable Today That You Think Won’t Be Acceptable 100 Years From Now?”: 35 Predictions Shared By Our Community

“Every man is the creature of the age in which he lives; very few are able to raise themselves above the ideas of the time,” wrote Voltaire.
Many institutions, attitudes, actions, etc. that people of previous generations found perfectly acceptable are frowned on today. Racism, child labor, blood sports – all of these are generally unacceptable today. So I asked the Bored Panda community to share their thoughts on what they think will be impermissible 100 years in the future. Here are all the answers!
#1
Climate change denial
#2
Certain cultures being allowed to do bad things because it’s part of their tradition
#3
Religious exemption of medical care for minors.
#4
Plastic packaging.
#5
SeaWorld
#6
Celebrities being paid so much more than teachers and caregivers
#7
Hopefully, sexual harassment and victim blaming
#8
‘9-to-5’ jobs in offices. Maybe not ‘unacceptable’ per se, but I expect future generations to focus more on each person’s individual productive hours and remote work (even more than now).
#9
Smoking.
#10
Pay differences based on gender, trans/homophobia
#11
Schools punishing kids for getting beat up and trying to fight back.
#12
I really hope it doesn’t take anywhere close to 100 years! Wasting precious Helium on stupid inflatable single-use balloons or to make your voice higher. We have a limited supply on Earth that is rapidly running out and once it’s gone, it’s gone. The only other source is literally the Sun and it’s not like we can mine that! And when it goes you can kiss goodbye to MRI machines (which use liquid Helium to work) and our ability to look inside your bodies and diagnose medical problems and save lives without requiring dangerous, time-consuming and often life-limiting or life-threatening invasive exploratory surgeries.
#13
Mass treating mentally ill patients (especially schizophrenia) with dumbing-down medication so they just suffer in silence and not bother “other people” with the “noisy symptoms”. I’m a medical student and all antipsychotics have their place and indeed are lifesavers but in my opinion, they are over-used and not ideal for long-term therapy. They do not solve the root of the problem, they just make it temporarily more manageable -which is great but we should not leave behind the end goal. TL;DR: subduing problematic mentally ill patients with medication for decades instead of searching for / researching other options.
#14
Medicine not tailored to the person’s DNA. Medicine, food, housing, education being a luxury item.
#15
Unhoused individuals. People will be treated with dignity, housed, rehabilitated if it occurred is needed, taught skills, etc.
#16
Buildings and public places being inaccessible for disabled people.
#17
I very much hope the Prosperity Gospel will be frowned upon in future generations.
#18
The treatment of my neurodivergent learners and students will evolve. In 100 years, forcing neurodiverse children to suffer, struggle, and undergo forced change will be over. We will focus on creating a more equitable school system that asks neurotypical people to support all students, as they are.
#19
“Cancelling” people and ruining their careers based on a rumour or allegation. There’s nothing wrong with exposing sexists, rapists, abusers and all that lot, but at least put in some effort to fact-check the allegations and rumours before lynching the “offenders”. People put in years of hard work to build a career and it just takes one attention-deficient psychopath to ruin all of their work. Also: ignoring victim statements because of the social position and wealth of the accused person.
#20
Tolerance of attention-seeking deliberate stupidity (ie. flat-Earthers, anti-vaxxers, etc.) is likely to go down. Real, verifiable and researched information is widely available on these subjects and will only become easier still to access as time goes by. Such mindsets will be seen as intentionally being difficult as the ability to say that you’ve never had access to said information becomes more and more impossible to claim.
#21
Absence of universal healthcare and discrimination of people based on nationality, ethnicity, skin color, social status, etc.
#22
Hopefully, homophobia and transphobia won’t be socially acceptable. I know so many individuals who have to hide who they are because their parents won’t accept them, and could risk being disowned.
#23
How people twist religion and take it a step too far. I hope that ends
#24
Food wastage
#25
Personal freedom, free air and water (I’m a pessimist)
#26
Saying Donald Trump’s name.
#27
The Republican and Democrat parties.
#28
Military and weapons.
#29
HOPEFULLY:
Racism, sexism, sexual assault, abusive relationships and HAVING TO PAY FOR MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS!!!
#30
The glass ceiling. It is still around, although not nearly as obviously as it once was. When I was growing up, women were housewives and mothers. If they HAD to work, they could be teachers, nurses, secretaries, or any of the other ‘women’s work’. Now, women can choose any career, but in too many institutions, the good ol’ boy network is as strong as ever, and actively screening out women and others. There are too many law firms, financial institutions and other corporate structures where promotions are based, not on ability, but on being ‘one of the boys’.
#31
Controversial one but: The death penalty
#32
Of course these are based in the U.S. because it’s where I am. But some are universal
People going hungry,when just down the corner is plenty..
Native American People on reservations or anywhere else they don’t want to be.
Education being priced so far out of the range of anyone, that is a basic need to a majority.
The fact that if your grandma’s grandpa was very very poor, and then so on, until the most recent generation, one is doomed to have to fight harder, and longer, for everything you get. Rich or even middle class privilege isn’t even realized by those who have it, but the lack of it is glaring to those who don’t.
Animals being allowed to breed into feral colonies, and go without homes.
Nursing homes that are paid by the state being so substandard.
Female centric birth control
Plastic overused until it comes out everywhere
Oil rigs, and transport ships
Police brutality
And this I hope is no longer tolerated
Hate.
#33
Media companies asking people to make content for free.
#34
Eating meat from dead animals. I bet on artificially grown meal-like substance.
