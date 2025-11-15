Hey Pandas, I’m Worried About What To Do In Middle School, Any Advice? (Closed)

What advice do you have for me about middle school?
#1
My daughter is starting Middle school too! I know it’s changed a lot since I went, but I think there are some universal truths: It’s going to be awkward. Everything will be, but it gets better. But ignore the haters (Middle school is notorious for meanness). Pay attention in class, join a club or volunteer in school, and stay true to yourself. Friends will change, but that’s okay you’ll find your group and they love you for who you are.
#2
I am just leaving middle school, so I can give you some advice. Don’t be someone that you are not because it makes the real you harder to find. Also, be organized, it really helps, especially in harder classes.
#3
try not to cause trouble and find good people to be friends with
#4
Probably don’t overwhelm yourself at first by taking too many electives/advanced courses. Just try out a lot of things, and if you don’t like something don’t take it again! Electives can be a great way to try out new things and learn new stuff so definitely take something out of your comfort zone, but don’t overdo it.
#5
Don’t change a single thing about who you are. You’ll regret it eventually. Also know that you are awesome and no one can deny that. I had a lot of insecurities and judged myself a lot but just know you’re great. Find what you want to do, explore! Join clubs, make friends, ditch someone toxic, and have fun. If you need help in any way along your path find someone to help you and for you to confide in. Seems a bit over the top, but middle school unleashes he time of great physical and mental changes that can affect your welfare. Don’t slack on schoolwork either. Stress is not a good thing for your body.
#6
I’m going to high school next year, so I obviously survived middle school. My advice to you is BE YOURSELF. Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not to fit in, because then you have to keep that act up until you graduate, or else everybody will know you aren’t really who you say you are. you will find people like you and make friends, there are people similar to you. Do what makes you comfortable, don’t be afraid to laugh or cry or argue for what you believe in. Middle school were honestly the best years of my life, I promise you’ll be fine.
#7
Stay away from fake people, no matter how desperate you are for company. Even if they are all you have stay away from them
#8
Just leaving middle school so I can help. Focus as best as you can it halos a lot in classes even if you don’t understand the things your learning. Don’t be afraid to ask for help sometimes, there will be a lot of teachers who want to help you and want you to succeed. No matter how many people get you down still be yourself and don’t forget your true self. Lastly try your hardest and do your best ,it will help
#9
While it’s been a very long time since I’ve been in the 7th through 9th grade. (They used to call it Junior High School. Your friendship will change. That’s OKAY. Your tastes in things will change. That’s OKAY. Most popular does not mean you will be like that through into adult world. Be honest. With others, and yourself. Your friends will like you for who are inside.
#10
I just finished my first year in middle school.
Tips:
– Respect you peers and others. People will wanna be around you of you do that
– Be yourself. Let people know who you are.
#11
My friend, I’ve got you ❤️
– don’t care about what others think of you!
– stay organized and on top of your homework
– stay energized; drink lots of water and try to eat healthy
– don’t keep toxic relationships
– don’t get caught up in having a bf or gf
– take every extra credit project you have time for
– make sure to take care of your mental health
– sleep is SUPER important
– find a good group of friends
– stay out of drama
Other than that, just stay focused in your work, but make time for fun. Mental health is very important. Find someone you can confide in. You’re going to do great, babe!
– Claire (going into 8th grade this autumn!)
#12
Middle school is awkward at first but it gets easier!
1. Take good notes! These are super useful for studying and don’t do all the fancy makers and colors and junk. A simple set of colors works great
2. Friends and friend groups will change so don’t worry and don’t get too pulled into the drama. One or two close friends are great
3. DONT LISTEN TO THE POPULAR KIDS! They are generally fake and insecure so who cares what they have to say or think
4. Keep deodorant or body spray with you
5. Middle school relationships like gfs or bfs don’t normally last so ye
Love you! You’ll do great
#13
Please please believe me: everyone else is just as unsure and insecure as you are. Yes, the cool sports jock is. Yes, the beautiful girls are. Yes, the smart rich kids are. It is NOT you. It is being your age. Try to be as loyal as you can to your friends; they need you and you need them. If they let go before you are ready, let go gracefully in return. And go find the people who will be loyal to YOU.
#14
Please please believe me. Everyone else is just as insecure and unsure as you are. Yes, the cool jock is. Yes, the beautiful girls are. Yes, the smart kids and the rich kids are. Be as loyal as you can to your friends. They need you and you need them. If they let go before you are ready, let them go gracefully in return. And go find people who know how to be loyal to YOU.
Follow Us