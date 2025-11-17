Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Thing A Stranger Blurted Out To You? (Closed)

People are weird. As an introvert, I will never understand real people. They can be dumb. They can be strange. Sometimes they just say weird stuff. This post is dedicated to weird stuff.
#1
I was at a track meet, this was right after i ran my event…
I was standing next to this dude from another team, he notices me and i smile like i usually do and he with all confident says, “i gotta take a massive 💩”
I akwardly smile, and in all of 3 seconds i watch his face go from cheery to traumatized as he realizes he mistook me for someone else..
Mind you i had my uniform on with large letters, but hey it was hilarious lol
#2
One time in fifth grade, I am riding home on the bus when an annoying pre k kid and her kindergarten cousin she fights with and hates but argues to sit with are sitting in front of me and my bro. He was third grade at the time. I was fifth. So she has a history of hitting me, making fun of me relentlessly poking me and just being a jerkwad. I’ve reported her many times, and she has gotten in trouble, but she is very spoiled and doesn’t care. So she turns around (which she has been told to not do) and says to both me and my brother, “Don’t get a husband or boyfriend until you’ve traveled through the whole world.” I’m thinking, “Why can’t u be in love and travel and why would I travel the world when I can’t get off my couch” and both of us saying out loud “how would you know this it’s not even true” then her cousin pops up with her annoying bluey backpack and says “she knows! She already has a boyfriend and so she can’t travel now.” I’m telling her “ur in kindergarten and she’s in pre-k u can’t have a bf ur like five” and she says, “I cam have a bf why don’t u” and I tell her “BC IM IN FIFTH GRADE” which she takes as I’m too old so she says “ur not to old” and I never look at her again
#3
I was at a track meet, this was right after i ran my event…
I was standing next to this dude from another team, he notices me and i smile like i usually do and he with all confident says, “i gotta take a massive 💩”
I akwardly smile, and in all of 3 seconds i watch his face go from cheery to traumatized as he realizes he mistook me for someone else..
Mind you i had my uniform on with large letters, but hey it was hilarious lol
#4
Edit to the title I only caught just now: Funniest, not fynjiest. Why did autocorrect not catch it? Idk
Follow Us