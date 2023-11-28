Everything You Need To Know About Lena Headey’s series, Beacon 23

MGM has released another sci-fi series based on the book by Hugh Howey. For fans who loved Apple TV’s Silo, this is another futuristic series to watch during the holidays. Set in the 23rd century, Beacon 23 is about two strangers who find themselves stuck together on the edge of the universe and have to trust each other to stay alive from the incoming threat.
This Sci-fi series takes its time to build the word and story for viewers, which, while this can be interesting for some, might be too much for fans who prefer things to happen faster and more straightforwardly. This series, created by Zak Penn, is based on the short story series of the same name. It involves a tense battle of wills and weapons to uncover the truth. For Sci-fi lovers looking for a new and refreshing futuristic series, here is everything you need to know about Beacon 23.
When Is Beacon 23’s Release Date?
Beacon 23’s first two episodes premiered on November 12 with new episodes dropping weekly on MGM Plus. Beacon 23 is expected to have eight episodes for its first season. The season finale is set to air on December 24.
What Is Beacon 23 About?
According to MGM Plus, this sci-fi series takes place in the Milky Way and follows two strangers trapped inside several beacons that work as lighthouses for intergalactic travelers. Lena Headey plays Aster, one of the two strangers who is a government agent, while Stephan James plays the ex-military man, Halan, trapped with Aster. The two don’t necessarily trust each other, and they have to figure out where their loyalties lie if they are going to survive.
Beacon 23 is based on a psychological novel that will take viewers on a thrilling ride they didn’t expect. The book series is in five parts, which the author wanted so as to allow the readers to take a break between each book. However, readers can get all five books collected in an omnibus if they don’t want to wait in between the books. Check out the trailer below:
The Cast of Beacon 23
Headey, who plays Cersei from Game of Thrones, is probably one of the more recognizable stars in this sci-fi series. She’s also popular for appearing in movies like 300, The Remains of the Day, and TV shows like Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. The other cast member is Stephan James, who plays Harlan Kai Nelson and is most popular for appearing in Race and Homecoming. The Canadian actor became the first-ever recipient of the Radius Award given to Canadian actors who made a difference in film and TV internationally.
Other cast members include Marnie McPhail as Kanadey, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer as Grisha, Tara Rosling as Randall, Hannah Melissa Scott as Teenage Aster, Carolina Bartczak as Dr Ree Avalon, Daniel Malik as Finch, and Natasha Mumba as Personal Artificial Intelligence, Harmony.
Who Is Creating Beacon 23?
This show is co-produced between Spectrum and Boat Rocker Media. The series is currently airing on MGM +. Beacon 23 was first announced in 2018 by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, with Headey and James revealed to be the series lead in 2021. Unlike most series, Beacon 23 already has a second season and filming for seasons 1 and 2 happened back to back. Production for Beacon 23 season 1 was completed in November 2022. In July 2023, author Howey confirmed that both seasons were in post-production. The series was adapted for TV by Zak Penn, but due to scheduling difficulties, Joy Blake and Glen Mazzara will take over as co-showrunners for Season 2.
Beacon 23 Episode 1&2 Review
When Aster crash lands nearby, Halan does the right thing by bringing her on beard and saving her life. When they try to find out who the other is, it’s clear that they don’t trust each other. At first, the mysteries seem straightforward enough for the deserter soldier, Halan, but as the first episode goes on, it becomes clear that he isn’t telling the entire truth. Aster, the government agent, is tasked with collecting information and sending a report to the ISA. But just when she is about to get to the truth with the help of her personal AI, Harmony, Beacon 23 is attacked. Halan isn’t supposed to be in Beacon 23; instead, it should be Solomon who found the unknown elements in the rocks at the center of this mystery. With Solomon’s death yet to be solved and an immediate threat at Beacon 23, Halan and Aster must work together to stay alive.
