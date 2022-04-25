Meet The Cast Of “Bloodlands”

BBC One’s Bloodlands began filming its second series recently, having been confirmed for renewal last year. The police procedural TV drama was created by Chris Brandon, who previously worked on shows like Endeavour and Red Rock. The TV show earned rave reviews from critics, with NPR writing: “If Bloodlands initially strikes you as being a tad ponderous and formulaic, do stick around. The action starts to clip along, with nifty cinematography and deft use of the locations around the lovely Strangford Lough.” Aside from its intriguing storyline and masterful directing, Bloodlands is brought to life by the wonderful performances of its cast members. If you want to learn more about the actors starring in this crime drama, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-acclaimed police procedural crime drama series Bloodlands.
James Nesbitt
James Nesbitt stars in Bloodlands as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick. The Northern Irish actor and television presenter is best known for his starring role in 2001’s Murphy’s Law, another BBC drama where he starred as undercover detective Tommy Murphy. Aside from Bloodlands, Nesbitt has appeared in shows like Occupation, The Deep, Monroe, Babylon, Missing, The Secret, Line of Duty, and Stay Close. He is set to play another detective in an upcoming Channel 4 series titled Suspect. Nesbitt has also done some presenter work, having hosted the ITV documentary show James Nesbitt’s Ireland. On the big screen, Nesbitt is most popularly known for his role as Bofur in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies. Prior to joining the Lord of the Rings franchise, he appeared in Lucky Break, Millions, Match Point, Blessed, and Matching Jack.
Lorcan Cranitch
Lorcan Cranitch appears in Bloodlands as Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey. The veteran Irish actor first appeared in the TV drama series Parnell and the Englishwoman, where he played the character of Tim Healy. He’s previously worked with Kenneth Branagh in the drama Shackleton.
Charlene McKenna
Charlene McKenna plays Detective Sergeant Niamh McGovern in Bloodlands. She is most prominently known for her role as Jennifer Jackson in the miniseries Pure Mule, which aired in 2005. Since then she’s starred in Ripper Street and the critically acclaimed Peaky Blinders, where started to take on a lead role in its sixth series. Aside from Bloodlands, she also stars in Holding, based on the novel by Graham Norton. She’s also had some work on the big screen, including Danger High Voltage, A Boy Called Dad and The Nightclub Days. In an interview with Country & Townhouse, she was asked who her favorite person from the set is and why, to which she answered: “That’s a hard one. It was a very tough shoot in terms of severe weather conditions and that always tests the bonds of a cast and crew. But we got on so well, all of us. It was very inclusive and supportive. Jimmy (James Nesbitt), Lorcan (Cranitch), Chris (Walley) and I had the most to do together and we had great craic and lots of laughter.”
Chris Walley
Chris Walley plays DC Billy “Birdy” Bird in Bloodlands. He originally found fame for his portrayal of Jock O’Keefe in the comedy film and TV series The Young Offenders. For this role, he received an IFTA Award and other nominations. The young actor proceeded to appear in other film projects, most notable of which is 1917, in which he played Private Bullen. He is set to appear in the upcoming movie Last Voyage Of The Demeter, a horror movie adaptation of “The Captain’s Log.”
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley portrays police pathologist Justin “Dinger” Bell in Bloodlands. The Northern Irish comedian appeared in the movies Kill List and The Lobsger. Most recently, he portrayed Dr. Ricky in the action thriller movie Gunpowder Milkshake. On the small screen, he’s performed in TV shows like The Life of Rock with Brian Pern, The Aliens, Dead Still (where he played the lead role), and Intergalactic.
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney plays Adam Corry in the hit BBC One drama series Bloodlands. The veteran actor has worked in entertainment for more than thirty years, having appeared in movies like Taggart, Hornblower, Cold Feet, and The Tudors. Younger fans would recognize him in Game of Thrones, where he played Barristan Selmy, The Fall, where he portrayed Morgan Monroe, and the hit Netflix comedy show Derry Girls, portraying Granda Joe.
Lola Petticrew
Lola Petticrew plays Izzy Brannick in the hit drama Bloodlands. The young actress starred in movies like A Bump Along the Way and Dating Amber. On TV, she’s appeared in Coming Home, Next of Kin, My Left Nut, and Three Families. She is set to appear in Anne Boleyn and another upcoming TV series titled Down to Business. Petticrew also has some stage experience. She’s worked in productions like The Last Ambulance, Porcelain, and The Country Girls.
Lisa Dwan
Lisa Dwan plays Tori Matthews in Bloodlands. She’s appeared in movies like An Afterthought, Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain, The Engagement, Pop Shot, and The Tailor of Panama. On TV, she most notably worked in Mystic Knights of Tir Na, where she portrayed Princess Deirdre for 48 episodes.
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke plays Claire Keenan in Bloodlands. She is best known for playing Aunt Sarah in Derry Girls, where her Bloodlands costar Ian McElhinney also stars. She’s played roles in The Ice Cream Girls, Bitter Harvest, The Pale Horse, A Bend in the River, and Cherrybomb.
Valerie Lilley
Valerie Lilley portrays Linda Corry in Bloodlands. The 82-year-old actress has been working in the entertainment industry since 1973. She’s appeared in Shameless and briefly worked in The Catherine Tate Show.
Victoria Smurfit
Victoria Smurfit plays Olivia in Bloodlands. A member of one of Ireland’s richest families, Victoria pursued acting, gaining fame in her role as Orla O’Connell in the BBC TV series Ballykissangel. Aside from Bloodlands, she also appeared in Around the World in 80 Days, Strike Back: Revolution, and Marcella.
Other cast members
Other actors involved in Bloodlands include Peter Ballance, who plays Patrick Keenan; Cara Kelly, who portrays Siobhan Harkin; and Caolan Byrne, playing Ben McFarland.