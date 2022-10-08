Chase Stokes Filmography

Chase Stokes is an actor most commonly associated with the Netflix series Outer Banks, but he had a short career before his lead role in Outer Banks. Although Netflix has once been quite vocal about older actors playing younger characters on their programs, Chase Stokes, while 30 now, portrayed an Outer Banks character aged 17, so that plan didn’t last beyond Stranger Things, possibly season 2. Coincidentally, Chase Stokes also had a one-scene role in season 1 of Stranger Things, as the character of Reed in interaction with Steve. Below, we’ve detailed Chase Stokes, his filmography, and more about the actor and his roles across television and film.
Chase Stokes
Known for Outer Banks, he has been featured in everything from pilot episodes to series as a returning character and in film roles that have added to the filmography of Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes has also been noted for his relationship, of less than two years and now separated, with his Outer Banks co-star, Madelyn Cline, in which the two were the leads of a Kygo music video for his song Hot Stuff featuring Donna Summer. While his roles in Outer Banks, his relationship with Madelyn Cline, and their music video roles are some of Chase Stokes’ most interesting factoids, the actor has also extended his skills and young demeanor to other roles in television and film. Chase Stokes started his career in 2014, but just between his appearance as Reed in Stranger Things and his appearance in Outer Banks, most of his career has already taken place between 2016 and 2020. Before Stranger Things, Chase Stokes had only appeared in one episode of a television series and one short film. Still, after the actor had a simple and almost unrecognizable appearance in Stranger Things, along with another Outer Banks actor, it’s no surprise many didn’t notice the actor even after watching Outer Banks first. From Stranger Things, three television roles, and one movie, Chase Stokes finally got nearly worldwide recognition as Outer Banks‘ John B. Overall, between movies, television, and his music video role, the filmography of Chase Stokes may have been minor, it’s certainly been interesting, and only increasingly so.
Television Roles
Although Chase Stokes started his career in film, his television roles have been much more often and prominent in comparison. However, that could change after Outer Banks or even beforehand as the actor also has unreleased projects working. In television, the filmography of Chase Stokes could be broken down to about a project a year, even after his start on Outer Banks, for which he will likely remain most known as it has been his breakout role. The only exception of Chase Stokes not adding to his filmography was in 2019 when nothing that the actor was involved with was released that year. Although Chase Stokes didn’t release any work within 2019, in 2018, the actor was in three different projects that were released, a television film, an episode of The First, and his second movie role in Between Waves. Since Outer Banks, although the show still has at least a season 3 to release, has been the most re-occurring role for Chase Stokes, it has seemed that it has allowed him to add time to his roles in potential films, as Chase Stokes has doubled his movie appearances since he started work on Outer Banks in 2020.
Chase Stokes Movie Roles
As Chase Stokes has doubled his movie filmography from two to four since he started as John B in Outer Banks, it has appeared as though it has become easier for the actor to balance film and television, with Outer Banks being his main focus and the rest of his time being available for other roles, films have just been what have taken the actor’s time the most. Before Stranger Things, Chase Stokes only had one movie in his filmography, which was a short film, but from his appearance in Stranger Things, Chase Stokes appeared in three more movies, but only one before his lead role in Outer Banks. With the increase in work since Outer Banks started, although the series is still running, the series helped pave a path for the actor as his work will likely only increase from here, especially after Outer Banks. Chase Stokes’s most recent movie addition to his filmography was Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets, released in 2021, and Chase Stokes also has an upcoming movie role. The currently low-on-information movie that Chase Stokes has been set to add to his filmography may be the most interesting role the actor has had, especially in the realm of movies versus television. The upcoming film for Chase Stokes, currently without a release date, called The Uglies, has been based on a book, much like the previous film role for the actor, but the description has led to the potentially most interesting role for Chase Stokes.