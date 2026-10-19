‘Young Sheldon’ Cast Net Worth Rankings + Who Made the Most Per Episode

Young Sheldon spent seven seasons turning Sheldon Cooper’s childhood into a family sitcom that eventually became much more than a prequel. The CBS series gave the Cooper household its own identity, balancing Sheldon’s academic ambitions with George and Mary’s marriage, Georgie and Missy’s growing pains, Meemaw’s independence, and the family’s changing place in their Texas community. By the 2024 finale, the show had built a cast whose careers ranged from first major television jobs to decades of film, stage, voice, and network work.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 performers who were central to the series, moving from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest. The per-episode angle is handled inside the relevant entries because only a few Young Sheldon contracts became public. Reported rates are used only where there is specific contract reporting, while undisclosed adult-cast salaries are left undisclosed rather than filled in with guesses. Career earnings, television work, films, voice acting, music, publishing, producing, and other established income streams are considered.
10. Zoe Perry
Zoe Perry played Mary Cooper, Sheldon’s protective and deeply religious mother. The casting carried an unusual family connection because Perry’s mother had played the older Mary on The Big Bang Theory, yet Perry developed the younger version into a distinct character shaped by financial pressure, faith, marriage, and the difficulty of raising Sheldon. Before the sitcom, she had already worked on Scandal, The Family, and numerous stage productions.
Public estimates have commonly placed Perry around $600,000, so a range of roughly $500,000 – $800,000 keeps the figure cautious. Seven seasons as a principal cast member almost certainly became the strongest sustained earnings run of her screen career, although her actual per-episode salary was never publicly disclosed. That matters for the title’s salary question: there is no defensible figure for Perry comparable to the documented early contracts of some younger cast members.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Zoe Perry
|$500,000 – $800,000
|
|Perry’s seven-season run as Mary was her largest sustained television role, while no reliable per-episode salary has been publicly reported.
9. Lance Barber
Lance Barber portrayed George Cooper Sr., the football coach and father whose personality became far more complicated than Sheldon’s childhood recollections had suggested. Barber had spent years as a working character actor before landing the role, including memorable work on The Comeback and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He had even appeared on The Big Bang Theory in an unrelated role before becoming one of the most important adults in the prequel.
Barber’s wealth is widely estimated around $1 million, making approximately $750,000 – $1.25 million a reasonable working range. His income has largely come from television and film acting rather than producing or major outside businesses. Seven seasons of regular network employment gave him far more financial stability than a succession of guest roles, but CBS never released a reliable per-episode figure for his work as George. Any exact salary claim beyond that would be speculation.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lance Barber
|$750,000 – $1.25 million
|
|George Cooper Sr. became Barber’s defining long-running role, while his exact per-episode compensation remains private.
8. Matt Hobby
Matt Hobby played Pastor Jeff Difford, whose church life connected directly to Mary and repeatedly pulled the Cooper family into the social expectations of Medford. The character grew beyond a recurring source of religious comedy as the series developed, giving Hobby one of his longest-running television parts. His earlier credits include Hart of Dixie, Fresh Off the Boat, and The Grinder, along with a steady collection of comedy guest roles.
Recent cast rankings have placed Hobby at approximately $1.5 million, so a range of $1.25 million – $1.75 million reflects the uncertainty around a privately held fortune. Television acting remains the clearest source of that wealth, with his years on Young Sheldon providing a much stronger earnings base than short appearances elsewhere. His individual episode rate was never credibly disclosed, so his place in this ranking comes from estimated accumulated wealth rather than a documented salary comparison.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matt Hobby
|$1.25 million – $1.75 million
|
|Hobby’s long association with Pastor Jeff supplied the most consistent television income of his career, but no verified per-episode rate is public.
7. Raegan Revord
Raegan Revord starred as Missy Cooper, Sheldon’s twin sister and often the family member with the sharpest understanding of everyone around her. Revord joined the show as a child and remained part of the Cooper household for all seven seasons. Earlier credits included Modern Family, Grace and Frankie, and the film Wish Upon, but Missy became the role that established Revord with a mass television audience.
Current estimates place Revord around $2 million, a notable increase from much lower figures that circulated while the series was still running. Acting built most of that financial foundation, while publishing has since opened another career lane through the 2025 novel Rules for Fake Girlfriends. Unlike some younger cast members whose early deals were reported publicly, Revord did not have a widely circulated contract establishing a dependable per-episode number, so claims about exactly what she earned from CBS should be avoided.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Raegan Revord
|$1.5 million – $2 million
|
|Newer estimates place Revord around $2 million, while a dependable episode-by-episode salary for the series has never been made public.
6. Emily Osment
Emily Osment joined the series as Mandy McAllister, whose relationship with Georgie developed from an unexpected pregnancy into one of the show’s largest later-season storylines. Osment was already an established performer before entering the Cooper universe. She became widely known as Lilly Truscott on Hannah Montana, later led Young & Hungry, and built additional income through music, voice acting, and film work.
Osment’s net worth is widely estimated at about $3 million, with a $3 million – $4 million range allowing for newer work. Her financial connection to the franchise also continued after the original sitcom ended when she became one of the leads of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. That sequel adds another regular network salary to a career stretching back to childhood. Her per-episode compensation for either Cooper-family sitcom has not been reliably disclosed, so there is no credible exact rate to compare.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Emily Osment
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Osment entered the series with years of earnings already behind her and now continues the franchise as a network lead.
5. Montana Jordan
Montana Jordan made his television breakthrough as George “Georgie” Cooper Jr., Sheldon’s older brother. His arc gradually moved from school problems and get-rich-quick ideas into work, fatherhood, and marriage, eventually becoming strong enough to carry the franchise forward. Before television, Jordan had appeared in the film The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, making the sitcom his first major long-term acting job and the foundation of his professional career.
Jordan is now commonly estimated around $4 million. More importantly for the salary half of the title, his early contract actually became public: he reportedly earned $17,500 per episode in Season 1, $18,200 in Season 2, and was scheduled to reach roughly $19,000 in Season 3. Later-season rates were not reliably disclosed. Jordan now co-leads Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, extending the income and visibility created by his original role instead of starting over with a completely new franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Montana Jordan
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Jordan’s documented early rate began at $17,500 per episode and rose in subsequent seasons, while later contract figures remain private.
4. Iain Armitage
Iain Armitage carried the title role as the younger Sheldon Cooper from the premiere through the finale. He was already earning acclaim as Ziggy Chapman on Big Little Lies when the sitcom began, but Sheldon made him one of the most recognizable child actors on television. His additional credits include The Glass Castle, Scoob!, and PAW Patrol: The Movie, giving him film and voice earnings alongside his network work.
Armitage’s estimated net worth is approximately $6 million. His early CBS contract is also the clearest answer to who made the most per episode among the Young Sheldon contracts that became public. He received $30,000 per episode in Season 1, $31,200 in Season 2, and was scheduled for $32,448 in Season 3. That was comfortably above Jordan’s documented early rate. Contracts for later seasons and most adult co-stars were never disclosed well enough to establish an all-cast salary leaderboard.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Iain Armitage
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Armitage had the highest publicly documented early per-episode rate among the cast contracts that became available, reaching a scheduled $32,448 in Season 3.
3. Wallace Shawn
Wallace Shawn played Dr. John Sturgis, Sheldon’s college mentor and one of Meemaw’s most important relationships. Shawn entered the series with a career stretching back decades across acting, playwriting, essays, theater, and voice performance. His most recognizable screen credits include The Princess Bride, My Dinner with Andre, and the Toy Story franchise, where he has voiced Rex through multiple films and related projects.
Shawn’s estimated net worth is about $6 million. That fortune was built across an unusually broad career rather than through Young Sheldon alone, which is why he narrowly edges Armitage in this ranking despite overlapping estimates. His recurring salary as Dr. Sturgis was never publicly reported on a dependable per-episode basis. Film work, voice acting, books, plays, and decades of stage performances therefore provide a much clearer explanation of his financial position than any speculative figure for his CBS appearances.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Wallace Shawn
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Shawn’s fortune reflects nearly five decades of entertainment work, while his individual Young Sheldon episode rate remains undisclosed.
2. Annie Potts
Annie Potts starred as Connie “Meemaw” Tucker, whose independence, gambling, relationships, and fierce loyalty made her one of the show’s most important characters outside Sheldon’s immediate household. Potts was already a major film and television veteran when the series began. Her career includes the Ghostbusters franchise and seven seasons of Designing Women, while her voice as Bo Peep connected her to the Toy Story films as well.
Potts is widely estimated at around $10 million. That figure reflects decades of salaries, film roles, voice work, television, and other accumulated career earnings rather than seven seasons as Meemaw alone. Her actual Young Sheldon per-episode compensation was never reliably made public, so it cannot be compared directly with Armitage’s documented early contract. Financially, Potts entered the sitcom with the enormous advantage of a career that had already produced major studio films, network hits, and long-running franchise work.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Annie Potts
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Potts built most of her financial base across decades of film and television, while her per-episode Meemaw salary has remained private.
1. Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons narrated the series as the adult Sheldon Cooper, served as an executive producer, and appeared on camera in the finale. His connection to the character made him essential to the prequel’s creation, but most of his fortune was built on the original sitcom. Parsons spent 12 seasons starring on The Big Bang Theory, winning four Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe while becoming one of television’s highest-paid actors.
Parsons’ estimated net worth is approximately $160 million, putting him in a completely different financial category from the rest of the cast. At the peak of The Big Bang Theory, he reportedly earned about $1 million per episode plus backend participation. That famous number does not represent his Young Sheldon pay. His narration and executive-producing compensation on the prequel was never publicly disclosed, so Armitage still holds the highest documented per-episode figure specifically tied to a publicly available Young Sheldon acting contract.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jim Parsons
|$150 million – $160 million
|
|Parsons is by far the richest performer here, but his roughly $1 million-per-episode peak belonged to The Big Bang Theory, not the prequel.
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