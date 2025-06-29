‘Young Sheldon’ Star Montana Jordan Ties the Knot with Jenna Weeks in Texas

by

Montana Jordan of popular sitcom TV series Young Sheldon, has tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Jenna Weeks. Their wedding was themed Classic Cowboy and described by the couple as memorable and intimate

Saturday, June 21, 2025, marked the beginning of a new journey for Jordan and Weeks as legally wed couples. They met each other in a Cody Johnson concert in Nacogdoches, Texas, on June 12, 2021, when they were both 18 years old. Three years down the line, they announced through Instagram, the birth of their daughter, Emma Rae Jordan. Their engagement announcement followed on  January 5, 2025, through Jordan’s Instagram page.  

As per PEOPLE, the couple’s simple, yet perfect wedding was attended by about 200 guests, including Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez, Raegan Revord, and several other of Jordan’s sitcom, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, co-stars. The ceremony was officiated by their hometown pastor, Tony Pierce. Weeks was accompanied down the aisle by her father as CeCe Winan’s Goodness of God covered by Alan Milan, played. Her wedding dress was designed by Valentini. For their second look, Weeks stunned in an elegant short dress while Jordan changed into a pair of Wranglers, pearl snap shirt and cowboy boots. Guests were served Caesar salad with chicken Alfredo, baked spaghetti and a vegan option for dinner, the latter of which Jordan joked he would not be trying. Sides for the comfort food included seasoned green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, and fresh rolls.

Jordan And Weeks Describe What Marriage Means to Them

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Montana Jordan (@montanajordan)

The excited couple publicly shared their opinions of what marriage meant to them. Jordan fixated on the popular “till death do us part” while Weeks expressed a more detailed description that included listening, encouraging always putting your partner first

Weeks’ country yet elegant wedding, as she described to PEOPLE, had them sharing what they wanted out of the marriage. For the Young Sheldon alum, marriage means having a best friend for life. He viewed the institution as one till death does them part. He concluded by joking about finding his bride after that in heaven. Weeks however shared a more detailed view of the institution. She described her view of marriage as dedicating her life to her partner, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation.

Weeks admitted to PEOPLE that she admired Jordan for his compassion towards others, his patience, his dedication and ability to always make her laugh. Jordan, on the other hand, admires his bride for her selflessness, ability to forgive and beauty. “She’s most beautiful when she doesn’t know I’m watching, like when she’s brushing her hair, laughing at something only she finds funny, etc.,” he explained. 

The first season of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is available to stream on Paramount+. Season 2 has been confirmed and will be part of the 2025 – 2026 TV season. 

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage poster Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage
Main Cast Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts
Premiere Date February 15, 2025
Stream On CBS, Paramount+
Created By Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland
Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Warner Bros. Television
Based On Spinoff of Young Sheldon, focusing on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister’s married life
Plot Summary A lighthearted look at young parenthood, marriage, and growing up too soon, told through Southern charm
Musical Elements Comedic score with occasional emotional cues, in line with the Young Sheldon tone
Current Status Season 1 airing on CBS; future seasons pending network review

Watch on Paramount+

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Check Out Netflix Spinoff Altered Carbon: Resleeved Trailer
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2020
Meet The Cast Of “Dark Winds”
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2022
Why We Think Max Payne 4 Will Never Happen
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2021
Unreal
UnREAL Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Return”
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2015
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer is Nightmare Fuel
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2022
A Primer for Netflix’s First Indian Original Series ‘Sacred Games’
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.