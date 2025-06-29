‘Young Sheldon’ Star Montana Jordan Ties the Knot with Jenna Weeks in Texas

Montana Jordan of popular sitcom TV series Young Sheldon, has tied the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Jenna Weeks. Their wedding was themed Classic Cowboy and described by the couple as memorable and intimate.
Saturday, June 21, 2025, marked the beginning of a new journey for Jordan and Weeks as legally wed couples. They met each other in a Cody Johnson concert in Nacogdoches, Texas, on June 12, 2021, when they were both 18 years old. Three years down the line, they announced through Instagram, the birth of their daughter, Emma Rae Jordan. Their engagement announcement followed on January 5, 2025, through Jordan’s Instagram page.
As per PEOPLE, the couple’s simple, yet perfect wedding was attended by about 200 guests, including Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez, Raegan Revord, and several other of Jordan’s sitcom, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, co-stars. The ceremony was officiated by their hometown pastor, Tony Pierce. Weeks was accompanied down the aisle by her father as CeCe Winan’s Goodness of God covered by Alan Milan, played. Her wedding dress was designed by Valentini. For their second look, Weeks stunned in an elegant short dress while Jordan changed into a pair of Wranglers, pearl snap shirt and cowboy boots. Guests were served Caesar salad with chicken Alfredo, baked spaghetti and a vegan option for dinner, the latter of which Jordan joked he would not be trying. Sides for the comfort food included seasoned green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, and fresh rolls.
Jordan And Weeks Describe What Marriage Means to Them
The excited couple publicly shared their opinions of what marriage meant to them. Jordan fixated on the popular “till death do us part” while Weeks expressed a more detailed description that included listening, encouraging always putting your partner first.
Weeks’ country yet elegant wedding, as she described to PEOPLE, had them sharing what they wanted out of the marriage. For the Young Sheldon alum, marriage means having a best friend for life. He viewed the institution as one till death does them part. He concluded by joking about finding his bride after that in heaven. Weeks however shared a more detailed view of the institution. She described her view of marriage as dedicating her life to her partner, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation.
Weeks admitted to PEOPLE that she admired Jordan for his compassion towards others, his patience, his dedication and ability to always make her laugh. Jordan, on the other hand, admires his bride for her selflessness, ability to forgive and beauty. “She’s most beautiful when she doesn’t know I’m watching, like when she’s brushing her hair, laughing at something only she finds funny, etc.,” he explained.
The first season of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is available to stream on Paramount+. Season 2 has been confirmed and will be part of the 2025 – 2026 TV season.
|Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage
|Main Cast
|Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts
|Premiere Date
|February 15, 2025
|Stream On
|CBS, Paramount+
|Created By
|Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland
|Produced by
|Chuck Lorre Productions, Warner Bros. Television
|Based On
|Spinoff of Young Sheldon, focusing on Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister’s married life
|Plot Summary
|A lighthearted look at young parenthood, marriage, and growing up too soon, told through Southern charm
|Musical Elements
|Comedic score with occasional emotional cues, in line with the Young Sheldon tone
|Current Status
|Season 1 airing on CBS; future seasons pending network review
