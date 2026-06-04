Mackenzie Ziegler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Mackenzie Ziegler
June 4, 2004
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
22 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Mackenzie Ziegler?
Mackenzie Frances Ziegler is an American singer, actress, and internet personality known for her early start and versatile talent. She effortlessly navigates the worlds of music, television, and social media, captivating audiences with her expressive performances.
Ziegler rose to prominence as a child on the reality dance series Dance Moms, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Her energetic routines and relatable personality garnered widespread attention, launching her into the public eye at a young age.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Mackenzie Ziegler’s childhood was deeply immersed in dance, encouraged by her mother, Melissa Ziegler-Gisoni. Her parents divorced when she was six years old, and her mother later remarried Greg Gisoni in 2013.
Ziegler began dancing at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh at the tender age of two, winning various titles in dance competitions. Due to her demanding schedule, she was homeschooled throughout her education.
Notable Relationships
Mackenzie Ziegler dated TikTok creator Tacoda Dubbs from August 2020 until their breakup in late 2023. Prior to this, she was linked to actor Isaak Presley.
Currently, Ziegler is publicly unattached. She has no children and has not confirmed another partner since the end of her relationship with Dubbs.
Career Highlights
Ziegler’s career took off with her prominent role on the Lifetime reality series Dance Moms from 2011 to 2016. During this period, she launched her music career with the 2014 debut album Mack Z, which topped the iTunes pop charts.
Beyond dance and music, Ziegler expanded into acting, starring in the Brat TV series Total Eclipse and competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. She also released a cosmetics line, Love, Kenzie, in 2018.
To date, Ziegler has accumulated a significant social media following and won a Teen Choice Award for Choice Muser in 2018.
Signature Quote
“I just wanna sit at home and eat chips.”
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