I Use Various Art Mediums To Create Embroidery, Clothing And Accessories Based On My Heritage And Life In Mexico (25 Pics)

by

My embroidery journey began during the pandemic. Living in Mexico and spending hours in my garden looking at the birds, insects, and our beautiful nature, I began to embroider the beauty of the Mexican fauna: animals are beautiful just the way they are, but what if I could give them more beauty and representation or maybe a voice? This is how I began my journey: representing animals by wearing my own embroidery art everywhere I go.

#1 Octopus

#2 Inspired By Natalie Portman

#3 Quetzal And Bugambilia

#4

#5 Octopus

#6 Rainbow Jellyfish

#7 Painted Bag

#8 Tentacle Necklace

#9 The Monarch Butterlfy

#10 Tentacle Embroidery

#11 Painted Shark Shirt

#12 Monstera Leaf

#13 Peacock In The Woods

#14 The Blue Macaw

#15 Me And My Beautiful Garments

#16 Eye Study

#17 The Banshee

#18 A Quetzal In The Jungle

#19 With My Baby Octopus

#20 Free The Jellyfish

#21 Ed Sheeran

#22 Painted Denim Jacket

#23 Flamingo Taking Flight

#24 The Caribbean Coral Reef

#25 Another Avatar Inspired Embroidery

