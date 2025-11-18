Hey Pandas, What Would You Put In Your Go Bag? (Closed)

We had a tornado/cyclone warning last week and I thought maybe I should make a Go Bag for suburban evacuation. I don’t want to overload or under load it. Looking online it seems most bags are deep woods survival. What would you put in it?
#1
Knife, fire starter, rope, 1st aid kit, tinned food ( but not too much cus it might get heavier the more you have), blanket, and the general necessities
#2
Army backpacks may be ideal. Can never be too over-prepared:
Blanket
Towel
First Aid kit
Spare essential medications
Non-prescription medications: Tylenol, Ibuprophen, non-drowsy allergy pills, multi-symptom eye drops, ear drops
Tweezers and nail clippers
Scissors
Swiss Army knife
Canned goods, dried beans, instant coffee, sugar, and other non-perishables.
Lighter
Flares and a flare gun
Rope
Hygiene products: Dental floss and toothbrush, toothpaste
Sleeping bag and a tent.
Bug spray
Sunblock
Sunglasses
Hat
Sarong or something to provide shade that’s waterproof
Extra underwear
#3
Blanket, pillow, socks, the stuffed animal I can’t sleep without, canned food+can opener, knife, firestarters, nerf gun, underwear, gauze, scissors, wet bag, any medications I might need, and my cat. Cat is number one priority.
#4
A good book. And a deal book like the da Vinci Code for fires and emergency lol paper.
