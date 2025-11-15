Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Inspirational Thing Somebody Has Said To You? (Closed)

The sky is the limit.

Not someone, but my dog. He says “ARRRRRRROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!” When I play my clarinet. He is saying for me to keep going and never give up. (this is supposed to be half a joke so please don’t take it too far with your commentary. Thanks.)

The internet always has the best quotes for when i need encouragement.

My biology teacher is very passionate about science. It’s really amazing watching him teach. Anyways, one time in class we were making those spaghetti and marshmallow towers for an experiment. And before we started he had a lecture about engineering and space and he said “First you’re making spaghetti towers then you’ll be building rocket ships to the heavens!”

Umm well I like photography so it was a random thought I had but I hope it is okay if I share it:
“You can look through a lens(at life) one way it can be terrible but move your view a little and the photograph(life) can change into a beautiful thing!”

