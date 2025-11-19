Spanish Nurse Reveals Norwegian Secret For Always Staying Warm

A nurse who moved from sunny Spain to Norway has gone viral for sharing tips and tricks on how she stays warm in the freezing cold.
In Norway, the average winter temperature is -6.8° C (19° F), though local conditions may vary. Around Oslo, snowfall is common, and the average winter temperatures are just below zero.
Laura, known as @laura.en.el.valhalla (Laura in Valhalla) on TikTok, has learned that in Norway, comfort often means sacrificing style.
“One of the first things that I’ve learned in Norway is the three-layer rule,” she explained.
“Our first layer is a thermal, thin, long-sleeve shirt. Personally, I prefer Merino wool because it’s the best at keeping you warm. Even though it’s pricey, I think it’s worth it.”
Laura recommends wearing socks made of the same material and pulling them over your pants to ensure there are no gaps where cold wind can sneak in. She also tucks the thin shirt into her pants.
“The second step is to put on your everyday clothes,” she continued, noting that she wears ski pants when she steps out for grocery shopping or a walk to work.
Laura layers a thick sweater over the thin thermal top and wears jeans over the ski pants. Her final layer is a puffer jacket.
The nurse also suggests choosing thermal tops with thumb holes. Naturally, she completes her cozy outfits with gloves, a thick scarf, and a hat.
“This isn’t really aesthetic, but honestly, since moving here, I no longer care about that,” said the nurse, who goes by Laura in Valhalla online
Her video sparked curiosity among viewers, particularly those who rarely need more than one or two layers to stay warm in their countries.
“At work, do you take off all those layers?” one user asked, to which Laura responded, “Yes, I only wear those layers when I know I’m going to be cold on the street. At work, I wear a normal nurse uniform.”
When asked how cold it gets where she lives, she replied, “It depends on each year/day… one day it was -18° C (-0.4 °F)🥲 and I immediately put on ski clothes🤣.”
“Me watching this from 20° C (68° F) Valencia 😔,” another user joked.
Someone else shared: “When I went to Finland, I did that, and the truth is I never felt cold.”
“Noted for my next trip,” wrote an additional user.
Laura wears three layers, including a pair of jeans over her ski pants
In a separate video, Laura shared some tips for winter footwear to help avoid slipping on icy streets.
The Spanish native explained that she buys special anti-slip shoe grips that can be attached to boots and other types of footwear not designed for snow.
She also attaches anti-slip grips to her boots before stepping out
While those in extremely cold countries are accustomed to the triple-layer lifestyle, people in other parts of the world are excited by the thought of seeing snow and stepping outside wearing a scarf and hat.
This week, Southerners in the United States experienced a once-in-a-lifetime winter wonderland when a snowstorm swept across the country from Texas to Florida.
In Florida, residents were seen making snowmen and snapping selfies next to the sign reading “Welcome to the free state of Florida, the Sunshine State,” while it was surrounded by snow.
Meanwhile, in Houston, Texas, locals were filmed having a snowball fight. One New Orleans native even brought out a hockey stick and chased his puck down Canal Street, one of the busiest blocks in the city.
“Norwegians look at you strangely if you wear that,” one user joked
