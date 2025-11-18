Share your story.
#1
THAT I HAVE A BIG FAT LESBIAN CRUSH ON ONE OF MY FRIENDS UGHHHHHHHHH
#2
Any time that me and my mum fought, I wished I could say the snarky comeback I had come up with, eg she would say “you have no right to speak to me that way!” And I wanted to say “so why can you do it?” (My favourite comeback was “what do you hope to achieve by yelling no at me??)
#3
I am very close to a friend of mine, but she doesn’t think that she will ever be able to have a relathionship. Honestly I am fine with the FWB we have currently, because we are best friends and never hide anything from each other. Lately I have been itching to say that I love her (platonically) but still I am worried about how she will react
#4
If given the choice, I would destroy the entire human race. We’ve done more harm than good. We deserve it.
#5
Me and this person were really close but I liked them as a friend but they wanted more and I wished I had done something about it sooner. They had done a lot of things to me so I wish I had stopped it sooner.
