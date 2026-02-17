Simone Biles And NFL Husband Were Victims Of Unsettling Crime While Attending The Winter Olympics

Simone Biles and her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, ’ 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics trip took a wild turn after the couple was reportedly caught up in a “crazy” crime incident while attending the games in Milan.
The incident allegedly unfolded on Sunday, February 15, during a shopping spree, as detailed by the Chicago Bears safety on his official X account.
The unsettling claims have sparked intense reactions online, with many fans questioning how something like this could happen to one of America’s most high-profile sports couples.
“This is why I’m worried now in European cities… It’s sad. I adore Europe but don’t always feel safe there now,” reacted one netizen.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens unexpectedly became victims of a “crazy” crime in Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics
While the Summer Games typically draw more A-list crowds, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo have seen a significant celebrity turnout.
Reportedly, stars including Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jake Paul, and others have been spotted at various events throughout the games.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were among the high-profile attendees, cheering for Team USA and exploring the city of Milan.
The lovebirds also used the Olympics trip as a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, since Owens is currently in his NFL off-season with the Chicago Bears, giving them time for international travel.
On February 13, the duo attended the men’s single skating competition to support American skater Ilia Malinin.
The Chicago Bears safety revealed the details of the incident in a post on his official X account, which has since gained significant attention
The next day, they were spotted at several other events, cheering as American speed skater Jordan Stolz secured Olympic gold.
On February 15, the American artistic gymnast and her husband reportedly visited several high-end boutiques, including Bottega Veneta, where Biles received a personalized white handbag with her initials “SBO” on it.
This particular shopping trip allegedly made Simone and Jonathan targets of an attempted robbery.
Owens revealed in an X post that a thief tried to snatch his shopping bag in what he called a “crazy” experience.
He wrote, “Not somebody just tried to snatch my shopping bag in Milan, force of habit, I had it tied around my hand so he couldn’t get it and took off running immediately….but still crazy.”
When someone in the comment section asked him, “Interesting choice, trying you like that. Was he fast? More importantly, could you have tracked him down in the moment?” Owens described the would-be robber as “not fast at all.”
He replied, “Not fast at all, bro, his arms were moving faster than his legs lol Should’ve seen his face once he realized I turned around and he couldn’t grab it.”
The high-profile sports couple attended several events during the Games as part of their international Valentine’s Day trip
Jonathan also noted that he was prepared for incidents like this after seeing similar crimes unfold on TikTok.
The post also sparked some hilarious responses from netizens, as one user joked, “Should’ve let him take it just to chase him down and peanut punch it out of his hands.”
Another agreed, saying, “Pretty common in Europe, especially with the number of overseas visitors with the Olympics. You should have let them get away, then all the spectators could see #36 make that open field tackle!”
A third quipped, “You probably could have tackled him, which would have likely made the news. Good thing you’re okay! Happy to see you and Simone there cheering on the USA.”
“Good thing for him he didn’t get it cause Safeties hit hard lol he would’ve been folded.”
While some users kept it light, others expressed concern for the seven-time Olympic gold medalist and Owens, with one netizen writing, “Be safe, my brother. The pickpockets are no joke,” while another added, “Glad you’re safe, Jonathan. That is crazy smh.”
That same day, Biles shared glimpses of the couple’s shopping spree on her Instagram Stories.
Whether the images were taken before or after the incident remains unclear, but in one of the now-deleted posts, Simone shared a loved-up mirror selfie with Jonathan inside a Bottega Veneta store.
Simone also shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her husband on Instagram, the same day the lovebirds had a brush with danger
Image credits: jjowens_3/X
She captioned one photo, “Always spoiling me.”
She also posted a close-up of her personalized handbag, writing, “I never knew Bottega did this, might be a special Milan thing?!”
Reportedly, pickpocketing and bag-snatching are quite common in Milan and other major Italian cities.
In 2023, Milan recorded the highest crime rate in Italy, with approximately seven reported crimes per 100 residents, largely driven by theft and robbery.
According to recent data, Milan is also considered one of the top three cities in Europe for pickpocketing risk, alongside Barcelona and Madrid.
Criminals frequently target foreigners in crowded, high-value areas like the Duomo di Milano, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, and Stazione Centrale (Central Station).
“Everyone recognizes you on the street as you display your wealth and over-the-top lifestyle; this is the reality you set yourself up for,” wrote one netizen
