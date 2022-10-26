What is the Hannah Montana Cast Up to Now?

From 2006 until 2011, the Hannah Montana cast made fans laugh. The famous Disney Channel series was a cult classic, and it was one that both kids and their parents enjoyed. Miley Cyrus, daughter of the famous Billy Ray Cyrus, played Miley Stewart – a normal girl in school. However, when no one was looking, she was also Hannah Montana, a super famous pop star singer the world was obsessed with. She regularly had to keep her identity a secret from everyone else, including the kids who did not care much for Miley, the regular girl but were obsessed with Hannah Montana. The show was cute and fun, but fans want to know where the Hannah Montana cast is now.
Miley Cyrus
What has Miley Cyrus not done since she was the lead character in the Hannah Montana cast? She went on to continue her career in more ways than one, but it’s her music career she focused on. She also made it very clear that she is not a Disney princess. She’s bucked the “Disney Channel” persona that so many kids are left with when they work with the Disney logo. She’s become one of the most controversial singers in the world, and she is fine with it. Cyrus married her longtime boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, and then she divorced him. She’s continued to make music, and she’s got a lot more planned for her life.
Sadly, she reportedly has a difficult and strained relationship with her father right now. He’s reportedly engaged to Firerose, a singer from Australia who is potentially younger than Billy Ray’s kids. She’s in her 20s, and he is in his 60s. His kids are mostly in their 30s. Sadly, she’s having a difficult time with her dad and his new relationship.
Billy Ray Cyrus
You know him. You love him. He’s an icon. Billy Ray is the singer of the country music classic hit Achy Breaky Heart, and he played his real-life daughter’s father in the Hannah Montana cast. He was a dad to her on the show and at home. He’s still acting and raising his family, and he and his ex-wife are making sure they spend quality time with their five grown kids – all of whom have successful careers. However, despite approximately 30 years of marriage and five kids together, they did divorce. Billy Ray is reportedly engaged to a young Australian singer. Just when you didn’t think Billy Ray Cyrus could make another song as one-hit wonder-Esque AND as catchy as Achy Breaky Heart, he brought you “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X. Now our kids understand the phenomenon that is Billy Ray Cyrus.
Jason Earles
Every sister has a brother she finds obnoxious and annoying, and Jason Earles played Jackson – Miley/Hannah’s annoying older brother. Since his time on the show, he’s become an acting coach and mentor. He also went on to star in a few other Disney Channel movies and shows, and he got married. He’s living a good life.
Emily Osment
If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she is the sister of actor Haley Joel Osment – the kid from The Sixth Sense. Emily Osment played the best friend of Miley/Hannah Montana and the keeper of her secret. She’s since gone on to star in numerous projects. She was part of the hit show “Mom,” as well as “Young and Hungry.”
Mitchel Musso
Oliver was the token guy’s best friend to Miley/Hannah. He and Hannah were best friends, but they would eventually go on to date. He is a voice actor for the show Phineas and Ferb, and he has his own show called “Milo Murphy’s Law,” also on the Disney Channel. Sadly, he made some poor choices later on and ended up with a DUI. He’s all right now, but he did speak up about his dislike of his character’s wardrobe in an interview years after the show ended.
The Hannah Montana cast is large, but these were the main characters on the show. Each had a significant role to play in helping Hannah Montana keep her secret identity a secret, and they all did it to perfection. When the show came to an end, fans were sad. Kids were upset, and the world was a little bit let down. However, Miley Cyrus kept it up with a music career of her own, and she’s become one of the world’s biggest music stars. In fact, she’s released music under her own name as well as under the Hannah Montana moniker. She’s doing quite well.