How Greed Is Going To Ruin The Toy Story Franchise

It’s been confirmed that Toy Story 5 is scheduled for June 19, 2026. The exact plot details have yet to be confirmed, but the latest Pixar sequel will see the return of Woody, Buzz, and iconic characters that have been a staple of the series for the past 30 years. However, the return of these classic animated characters feel like nothing more than a blatant cash grab. It’s actually felt that way since the conclusion of Toy Story 3. That film had a firm conclusion that saw Any go off to college and the toys moving on to a new character named Bonnie.
The ending of Toy Story 4 saw Woody separate from Buzz and the gang to go on his own journey. These films have had clear conclusions, but Disney has been forcing the return of the franchise because the company isn’t particularly doing so hot right now. Disney’s desperation may end up harming the Toy Story franchise in the long run. Even if the creators can pop out another great film, audiences will be inclined to trust that this is the last film because the previous endings were considered perfect. Disney needs to figure out what it wants to do with Toy Story moving forward, or there’s a strong chance that the series can turn into a huge flop.
The Toy Story Series Had The Perfect Ending…Twice!
As mentioned previously, there’s been two perfect ending for the series thus far. Toy Story 3 was a masterful film that put over the importance of how times change and letting good. Andy wasn’t the main character of the series, but he was a very important part. To watch him grow up to the point where he’s going off to college was an emotional arc that tugged at the heartstrings. That’s being one of Toy Story’s biggest strengths; the series has always been relatable because we all had toys as a child, but the real connection is how this mirrors the real one.
It puts the spotlight on the importance of relationships and the value of human connection. I’ll never forget being in the theater and watching audiences cry as Andy was saying goodbye to what he once considered so near and dear to his heart. The ending of Toy Story 3 was simply perfect. Everyone got to ride off into the sunset and it closed a chapter that didn’t need to be opened again. Sadly, greed took over the franchise. Toy Story 3 made over a billion at the box office. A big reason is that it was billed as the finale of the Pixar series.
So was Toy Story 4. Though that film didn’t have the emotional weight that Toy Story 3 had, it still had a powerful ending. Watching Woody separate from the gang was another tearjerking moment. Though Toy Story 4 felt like an unnecessary entry, it was still a solid film that generated over $1 billion worldwide. Sometimes stories need to end. Not everything needs a constant barrage of sequels or reboots.
Why It’s Important That Stories End
A thing that executives seem to misunderstand is that closure is an important part of television and movies. The reason Kevin Feige Phases One through Three is so highly regarded is because he masterfully built a beginning, middle, and end. The MCU hasn’t been able to regain that magic because everything else following Endgame has felt inconsequential. The same thing can be said about anything after Terminator 2, Aliens, or The Bourne franchise; these films had strong conclusions, but the milking of these films has done Hollywood any favors.
Audiences don’t just invest their movie to watch a good movie; they’re investing in a journey that captures their wildest imaginations. It was never thought that Toy Story was a blatant cash grab until Toy Story 4 was announced. I’m aware that the purpose of EVERY film should be to make some serious money, but audiences shouldn’t feel that’s a film’s only purpose. The last two movies tricked audiences into believing that this was the END. There’s only so many times you can do that before people stop shelling out money to purchase a ticket.
Why Does Toy Story 5 Need To Exist?
But it’s not just about a film feeling like a cash cow, but the quality needs to be up to par as well. Toy Story 4 is a solid film, but it never justified the reason why it needed to return. That’s the massive hurdle that Pixar has to overcome. Why does Toy Story 5 need to exist beyond monetary value? At this point, no one is going to buy that this is the final film of the series. Pixar has already tricked us with the moniker twice.
Even if Toy Story 5 turns out to be another quality film, the investment in the franchise feels low. Plenty people feel that it the series ended at Toy Story 3. Others accepted the finale of Part 4. There’s no point in watching anymore of these films when most fans are happy with their respective conclusions. As iconic as the Toy Story franchise is, greed has clearly taken over, and that may be the ultimately demise of this beloved brand.
