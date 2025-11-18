Primetime Emmys Spark Controversy After ‘The Bear’ Wins Record Number Of Comedy Awards

Update 20/09/2024 11:05 CET: A spokesperson for the Television Academy told Bored Panda in an email: “We are a creator-led industry. “That is the framework upon which the Emmy Awards are predicated, and as a result, it’s why category placement is up to the producers and creators of a program.
“The Television Academy can implement a review of the series if it seems to be miscategorized, specifically if it has been marketed, promoted, or recognized elsewhere for a genre different from its Emmy submission.
“The producers of The Bear assert it is a comedy, and it has been promoted and recognized across the industry as a comedy series since its inception.”
FX on Hulu TV series The Bear broke its own record
Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV
FX on Hulu TV series The Bear broke its own record for winning the most comedy Primetime Emmys on Sunday (September 15). However, the results sparked significant backlash, with some accusing the award show of committing “category fraud”. Others highlighted the show’s lack of comical storytelling, pointing to its more dramatic style.
Christopher Storer’s The Bear scored 11 trophies during the 76th Primetime Emmys on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA.
That’s an improvement over last year’s 10 Emmys, which was the previous record for a comedy show, Variety reported on Sunday.
Among the series’ big wins, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy Berzatto, took the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Moreover, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV
Jon Bernthal, who plays Michael “Mikey” Berzatto, won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Donna Berzatto, won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
Nevertheless, the results drew criticism on social media. In Reddit’s community Emmys Awards, a person wrote: “The Bear came out just [two] years ago and it’s already at 22 Emmys which is more than The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Madmen.
“It has already equaled the number of Emmys Modern Family has won. In fact, if it wins [eight]+ Emmys next year (which is very likely) then this will become the 4th highest-awarded TV show in Emmys history only behind Game of Thrones (59), Frasier (37) and The Simpsons (35).
It won the most comedy Primetime Emmys on Sunday (September 15)
Image credits: ABC
“All within just [three] years. If they’re rewarding category fraud like this, what even is the point?
“Where do they draw the line? So a psychological, crime, drama, thriller, mystery type series can submit in the comedy category simply because the main character cracked a dad joke in one of the episodes which makes it eligible?
“Please don’t make me laugh.”
The Bear is described on IMDb as a psychological drama and comedy. Its storyline reads: “Carmen Berzatto [Jeremy Allen White], a brilliant young chef from the fine-dining world, is forced to return home to run his local family sandwich shop – the Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.”
Image credits: ABC
“A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing reality of trading in Michelin-star restaurants for the small ‘business’ kitchen filled with strong-willed and obstinate staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.”
However, the results sparked significant backlash
Image credits: ABC News
As The Bear announced its success this year at the awards ceremony on its official Threads account, plenty of people expressed their outrage, as someone penned: “I really, really, *really* need the Television Academy to fix the category criteria before next year’s #Emmys because The Bear sweeping comedy over shows like Abbott Elementary is actually infuriating. All those actors and actual comedies deserve better.”
A Threads user commented: “In the Emmys intro, Eugene Levy says while he knows people will be expecting a joke about whether or not The Bear is a comedy, ‘in the spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes’ — which, ironically, is an utterly spot-on joke.”
Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy took the stage at the top of the Emmys on Sunday night to kick off the awards show on ABC with jokes galore, including a roast of The Bear, Variety reported on Sunday.
The opening segment of the 76th annual Emmy Awards saw the duo playfully grill the FX on Hulu series, as Eugene said: “The Bear is nominated for 23 Emmys tonight, making it the most-nominated comedy in history.
“Now, I love the show, and I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy — but in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”
Some accused the award show of committing “category fraud”
Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes TV
Another person on Threads wrote: “The Emmys 2024 really need to fix The Bear being in the wrong category next year because so many deserving comedy actors aren’t getting their due.”
“The Bear is not a comedy. I will die on this hill. Emmys,” a netizen added.
An observer argued: “Seriously someone please tell me how The Bear is a comedy.”
Image credits: rem/thebearfx
A separate individual chimed in: “Having The Bear in the comedy category simply because the show is 30 minutes seems like a huge disservice to the actual comedy shows and actors. The Emmys need to fix this stupid rule.”
It’s been a year of breaking records for The Bear. In July, the second season of the hit FX series, which aired in June 2023, led the tally for comedy series with 23 nominations, including outstanding comedy series, Variety reported.
Others highlighted the show’s lack of comical storytelling, pointing to its more dramatic style
That reportedly surpassed the 22-nomination Emmy record held by NBC’s 30 Rock since 2009.
During the 75th Emmys, season one of The Bear landed wins for best comedy series, best supporting actress in a comedy (Ayo Edebiri), best supporting actor in a comedy (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), best actor in a comedy (Jeremy Allen White), and best writing and best directing for a comedy series (both Christopher Storer), as per Variety.
Bored Panda has reached out to the Television Academy for comment.
Check out who won in the main categories at the 2024 Emmys
“Shogun” (FX)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)
Anna Sawai, “Shogun”
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”
Michaela Coel, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
Nestor Carbonell, “Shogun”
Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” “Shоgun”
Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” “The Bear”
Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
“Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses”
Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
“That show is not a comedy,” a person emphasized
Follow Us