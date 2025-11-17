Hi Pandas, What Is Your Fave Book Or Movie? (Closed)

by

My fave book is The Hunger Games and Wings or Fire [the novels].

#1

fav book: loveless by alice oseman
fav movie: guardians of the galaxy 3

#2

Same answer to both, and more….
All time favorite, in all categories, is…
“Kiki’s Delivery Service”
– absolute favorite anime film…
– favorite live action film ( bit c**p really but it’s Kiki…)
– favorite book
– favorite fan art…( wholesome only!)
– favorite noodle advert!!!
…. Yeah, so a bit obsessed….

#3

It is SO HARD to pick a favorite book, but currently I’d have to go with either Gearbreakers, any of the Grishaverse books, or Children of Blood and Bone. Picking a movie is much easier- Princess Bride. I will quote it any chance I get.

(Since you said you like Hunger Games- have you seen the trailer for the Songbirds and Snakes movie yet?)

#4

Anything by JKR. She’s a hero and an inspiration

