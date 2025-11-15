50 Real-Life Photos That Look Like Screenshots Of A Video Game Or A Movie Set

From Blade Runner to GTA V, part of what makes blockbuster movies and video games so immersive is the incredible visuals. Even though it’s made up, the scenery looks so real, so palpable, it’s as if you’re almost there. Sometimes, however, you are. If only for a moment.
Our world is so diverse that there are places where you can actually feel like you’re in a different galaxy or even a 3D render. The surroundings, the lights, and a few random coincidences can make it look almost identical to your favorite productions.
So, to give you a well-deserved five-minute break, Bored Panda has decided to take you to these locations and we’ve collected the best photos that were taken there. Enjoy.
#1 These Clouds Over This Abandoned House Look Like They’re Out Of Courage The Cowardly Dog
Image source: Aaron Groen
#2 There Is A House Near Me That Looks Like It’s Out Of A Fairytale
Image source: CommercialsMaybe
#3 Amazing Shot Taken At The Right Time And In The Right Place. These Antennas On Top Of The San Francisco Sutro Tower Look Like A Ghost Ship
#4 The Emperor’s Corridor In The Czech Republic Looks Like A Real Life Skyrim
Image source: Steve Coleman
#5 This Forest With Trees Covered In Green Moss Right After All Of The Colorful Leaves Fell To The Ground In Basque Country
Image source: mimadeo
#6 The Sun Hit This Freshly-Paved Tarmac Just Right And Made A Real-Life Rainbow Road Through Polarized Lenses
Image source: kenziemonsterrawr
#7 Volcanic Ash Cloud In Chile Looks Like A Giant Monster Summoned From The Underworld
Image source: Bemy_Gunshot
#8 Oppstryn, Norway Looking Like A Dreamland
Image source: reidar_nesje
#9 This Photo Of My Son Looks Like A Horror Movie Poster
Image source: dupokey
#10 This Looks Like A Screenshot From A Video Game But Is Actually A Real Altar From An Entire Church Carved Underground In A Salt Mine In Poland
Image source: feed-the-good-wolf
#11 This Old Town In Japan That Looks Like A Movie Set
Image source: _deepsky
#12 I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story
Image source: PageD0WN
#13 Long Exposure Photo Of Drones Circling Mountains Makes Them Look Like Sci-Fi Landscapes
Image source: itsreuben
#14 This Cemetery Fire From Yesterday Looks Like A Horror Movie’s Climax
Image source: vizquimaister
#15 San Francisco Is Looking Like Blade Runner 2049
Image source: Redivstra
#16 “Earth Pyramids” In South Tyrol, Northern Italy Looks Like An Alien Movie Set
Image source: Kilian Schönberger
#17 This Is What An Empty 787 Looks Like
Image source: Mass1m01973
#18 Space Needle In Seattle Over Clouds Looks Like The Cloud City From Star Wars
Image source: misoisoup
#19 These Lights On The Ground That Look Like The Start To A Video Game Quest
Image source: passionpeach
#20 Mont-Saint-Michel In France Looks Like The Disney Logo In Real Life
Image source: mindz.eye
#21 My Orange Toolbox Looks Like A Real Life Pickup Item Under My Room’s Blue Light
Image source: MSFoxhound
#22 The Fog Made The Stadium Look Like An UFO
Image source: Lubyanchenko
#23 This Spot Looks Like A CGI Render To Me. Seriously One Of The Craziest Places I’ve Ever Seen. Oregon Coast
Image source: nathanielthewise
#24 I Covered A Door In Mirror Paper Squares And Now It Looks Almost Like Some Sort Of Portal
Image source: SketchySandwich
#25 Frozen Water And Waves Of Lake Michigan Makes Something That Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Game Of Thrones Or Saw
Image source: cdats
#26 My Picture Of Today’s Sunset Looks Like It Is From GTA
Image source: DField118
#27 A Friend On Social Media Spotted This One Pixel Glitch In The Matrix, India
Image source: ssigea
#28 Photo I Took On My Phone Looks Like Live Action GTA
Image source: kalbycool
#29 A Quest!
Image source: Yuli-Ban
#30 Shot This Photo Of A Neighbor Kid As A Giant Storm Was Passing The Other Night
Image source: SoulcrateSucka
#31 My Picture Made It Seem Like I Was A Locked Character
Image source: johnnydoodookink
#32 This Tower We Found In An Irish Forest Looks Like Something Out Of A Fairytale
Image source: wintsykia
#33 The Reflection Of The Lights In The Room Behind Me Make It Look Like The Sky Has A Trap Door
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Fire In East St. Louis Last Night Looks Like A Scene From A Movie
Image source: OopsIArted
#35 Cloud From The Storm Today Looks Like A Horror Movie
Image source: riskyjon90
#36 The Corridors In My Hotel Look Like A Retro Fps Game
Image source: NobleRotter
#37 A Picture Of My Kids At The Zoo Turned Out More Like A Scene From A Horror Movie
Image source: Shadrach451
#38 Hong Kong Protests Look Like A Dystopian Future
Image source: lsb.co
#39 I’ve Been Told My Photo Of Half Dome Looks Like A Videogame Render
Image source: Oxus007
#40 So Last Night’s Fog And The Street Light Made My House Look Like A Scene From A Horror Movie
Image source: DarkDankDemon
#41 Lena Pillars, A Natural Rock Formation In Yakutsk, Russia Looks Like The Wall From Game Of Thrones
Image source: Novichokkkkkk
#42 Ice Storm Makes North Georgia Look Like Something Out Of An Apocalypse Movie
Image source: Avcracy
#43 The Massive Underground Cathedral Protecting Tokyo From Floods (This Isn’t A 3D Render)
Image source: BeardedGlass
#44 This Photo I Took Of A Building In San Antonio Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of An Alien Invasion Movie
Image source: _rchr
#45 I Genuinely Thought My Car Was Hovering Over The Parking
Image source: theam107
#46 A Creepy Little Christmas Tree Fully Decorated In The Middle Of The Woods. Powered By What Looked Like Mini Solar Panels
Image source: ygtjf
#47 My Front Porch View Looks Like A Scene Out Of Stranger Things
Image source: ReadItSteveO
#48 Apartment Hallway In Dallas, TX Looks Like A Scene From The Titanic
Image source: valpaal
#49 The Way The Snow Melted In My University’s Courtyard Makes The Floor Look Like A Video Game
Image source: dougieman97
#50 Photo I Took On My Phone Looks Like Live-Action GTA
Image source: franehr
