CBS to Cancel ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ After 2025-26 Season

CBS recently announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026 after 33 years on air, citing “financial reasons,” behind its abrupt cancellation. Colbert shared the surprising news on Thursday, July 17, with the live audience of the show at the Ed Sullivan Theatre.
Later on, in the official statement, CBS called it “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” further stressing that the move was not political or related to the show’s performance and content. The Late Show has been on air since 1993, and Colbert took over the franchise from David Letterman in 2015. Since then, the show has led late-night ratings with about 2.5 million viewers among the network’s 11:35 p.m. shows. The announcement of the show’s cancellation drew boos from the live crowd, and Colbert went on to say:
“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”
Fellow late-night TV hosts reacted quickly upon Colbert’s announcement. Jimmy Kimmel shared his disappointment on Instagram, saying, “Love you Stephen… F** you and all your Sheldons, CBS.” Jimmy Fallon was also shocked to hear the news and called Colbert one of the sharpest and funniest hosts on TV.
Trump Applauds Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Cancellation, Slams Fallon and Kimmel
President Donald Trump celebrated the cancellation of Colbert’s The Late Show and publicly expressed his disdain towards other late-night show hosts, including Fallon and Kimmel. He posted on Truth Social,
“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”
The announcement came two weeks after CBS-parent Paramount Global settled a lawsuit with Trump over an allegedly edited 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign. Colbert, an outspoken critic of Trump, called out Paramount Global in his Monday monologue and described the $16 million settlement as a “big fat bribe.” He said the company is seeking a merger with Skydance that needs approval from the U.S. federal government, which might have motivated the payout.
Trump went on to praise Fox News’ late-night comedian Greg Gutfeld, whose show Gutfeld! airs earlier (10 p.m. ET) and averaged roughly 3.3 million viewers, higher than Colbert, Kimmel, or Fallon. Even though Gutfeld doesn’t directly compete in the same late-night slot, the president said,
“He is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show,” referring to Jimmy Fallon.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs Mondays to Thursdays at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS and is also available to stream on Paramount+.
|The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
|Cast
|Stephen Colbert
|Release Date
|May 2026 (Final episode)
|Stream On
|CBS, available on streaming platforms after broadcast
|Directed by
|N/A (Talk show format)
|Produced by
|CBS, various producers through the years
|Based On
|Talk show format, late-night television tradition
|Plot Summary
|Late-night talk show featuring celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, and political commentary
|Musical Elements
|House band led by Jon Batiste (previously) and musical guests
|Current Status
|Ending in May 2026 after 33 years
Follow Us