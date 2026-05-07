21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

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Claire Rosen is an award-winning fine art photographer whose work explores the intersection of art, history, and nature, often blending live animals with richly detailed, fantastical settings. Her signature style is influenced by classical painting, children’s illustration, natural history, and Victorian-era aesthetics, resulting in images that feel both whimsical and carefully composed. 

In her series Birds of a Feather, Rosen builds on the long-standing human fascination with birds as symbols of freedom, beauty, and transcendence. The project features portraits of live birds photographed against richly detailed, historically inspired settings, where both the animals and the environments play an equally important role in the composition. The result is a layered body of work that sits between art history, natural observation, and visual storytelling.

Scroll down to explore a selection of bird portraits from Claire’s series, and let us know which one became your favorite.

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image credits: claire__rosen

#1 English Pouter Pigeon

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#2 Java Sparrow

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#3 African Penguin

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#4 Galah

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#5 Moluccan Cockatoo

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#6 Greater Flamingo

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#7 _javan Green Magpie

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#8 Blue Gold Macaw

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#9 Hyacinth Macaw

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#10 Saker Falcon

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#11 Barn Owl

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#12 Spotted Eagle Owlets

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#13 Lutino Cockatiel

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#14 Blue Americanus Chicken

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#15 Lady Amherst Pheasant

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#16 Great Horned Owl

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#17 Lanner Falcon

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#18 American Goshawk

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#19 Duck

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#20 Budgerigar

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

#21 Red-Tailed Hawk

21 Elegant Bird Portraits From A Fantastical Fine Art Photography Series By Claire Rosen

Image source: claire__rosen

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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