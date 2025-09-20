Men Who Got A Girlfriend For The First Time Share 48 Things They Found Out About Women

The share of singles—that is, not married, living with a partner, or committed to anyone romantically—can vary a lot from country to country and even within the demographics of a particular one.
In the United States, for example, about three in ten adults (31%) belong to this category. However, more than a third of them (35%) say they have never even been in a relationship, with roughly equal shares of men (35%) and women (37%).
One Reddit thread tapped into this very divide, asking men what they realized about women only after getting a girlfriend. The responses ranged from funny to heartfelt, and many revealed just how much dating can change a person’s perspective.
#1
That 99% of the time when they come to us to vent or go off about something, that is literally all they want to do in that moment. They are not looking for Mr. Fixit, just someone to sit in the mud with them.
Image source: pyroskunkz, freepik (not the actual photo)
#2
They actually appreciate small efforts more than big gestures.
Image source: EmbarrassedTowel6885, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
#3
They get harassed a looooooooooot. Sure I knew, vaguely, but now that I hear about her experiencing that on a regular basis it’s way more concrete. .
Image source: Karpattata, Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
They do makeup to impress themselves and other women, it has very little to do with looking good for dudes.
I always thought women did makeup to attract guys but my girlfriend said it was because she wanted to feel pretty and I believe it.
Image source: frawtlopp, Fatma Sarıgül / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
Women are extremely perceptive towards emotions and demeanor. If something is slightly off, they’ll know.
Image source: GuruParrot, Blake Cheek / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
If you want to know what women want, ask women and not your buddies.
Image source: hird
#7
The things that men do to impress women mostly just impress other men. Most women don’t actually give a s**t about your car, your abs, your muscles, your d**k size, etc.
Image source: TwinkieWinky420
#8
They’re all wildly different. Just be prepped to go with whatever and communicate effectively.
Image source: Ohnoherewego13, cookie_studio / freepik (not the actual photo)
#9
You should probably have a second towel and keep your bathroom spotless. They don’t care much if your living area is perfect but that room in specific is a comfort zone.
Image source: LargeSnorlax, Filios Sazeides / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
They move through the house like ninjas, man. You never hear them until they’re standing in the doorway and say “whatcha doin, babe?” and send you three feet into the air.
Image source: LeakyAssFire, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
#11
So much hair.
Everywhere.
When we weren’t living toghter yet I found hair in my fresh boxers 3 days later.
Now that we do live toghter… i need to clean the vacuum’s head on every 3rs use as its all hair and it doesnt suck good. Im suprised she is not bald at this point.
Image source: supe3rnova, stanislav71 / freepik (not the actual photo)
#12
The amount of toilet paper used… having to go from changing the roll every couple weeks to every few days.
Image source: qbsky, Isaac Quesada / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
Turns out they’re just as nervous around us as we are around them. Everyone’s just winging it.
Image source: CryptoEdgePro, Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Periods are no joke.
The pain, cramping, headaches. It’s like having a flu once a month. Idk how women work full time like this.
Obviously not all women get strong period symptoms, but still.
Image source: OujiSamaOG
#15
I still don’t understand how they fold their clothes. Their clothing shapes don’t make any sense.
Image source: thumbs27, Mesut çiçen / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
They can take off their bra without taking off their shirt.
A s**y revelation to young me.
Image source: CaroCogitatus, Mathilde Langevin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
Women love the little things, tell her she’s pretty, tell her she smells nice, remember her birthday, call her, listen to her talk, give her attention, these things mean more to them than they show.
Image source: Lattoooomybaby
#18
The bra and panties rarely match.
Image source: pantographology
#19
They notice EVERYTHING and remember EVERYTHING. They also love hot showers, like burn your skin hot. IDK how they do it.
Image source: InsightJ15
#20
That pockets can be fake.
Never occurred to me that clothing would have fake pockets! Fake pockets?!
Ladies, you deserve real pockets that can hold all sorts of dumb c**p. F**k the patriarchy, get you some pockets!
Image source: LiberateMainSt
#21
They’ll love you to the ends of the earth as long as you don’t let them down.
Image source: Herkrules
#22
That taking a shower and washing their hair are two different types of showers.
Image source: AvonBarksda1e
#23
Women are definitely more patient and definitely more multitasking. Also it’s amazing how much fits into one bag. The amount of times when men try to harass my girl. It is much more than men think it is. The amount of protection they want is a lot, but it makes sense if you think of how many guys try to bully a woman or want to get into their pants. Many times even forcefully. So if a woman can trust you, that’s a huge thing.
Image source: More_Swordfish_4037
#24
I came to see that emotional intelligence is far more important than I had previously believed. Being present, communicating, and making small gestures all have a significant impact. Consistency, respect, and listening are more important than flashy romantic gestures.
Image source: StrengthThen5662
#25
Keep a calendar to record the special dates you’ve come through together , that will save and help you in your relationship ♥.
Image source: GoldaWarfield, Eric Rothermel / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
That men and women view things like fairness, equality, intention, etc; totally differently. And that boys really need to start playing house more.
Image source: MaleficentGift5490
#27
Even the most attractive and seemingly put together woman can be staggeringly insecure.
Image source: AnotherStamp
#28
Reasurance is extremely important, being reliable is as well.Have a hair , face, body and scrubbing towell available.Have facial cleaner/makeup remover on hand.
Image source: Reasonable_Ad_5496, freepik (not the actual photo)
#29
That being clean refers to dirt and dust, not clutter. A counter can be full of things and still clean apparently.
Image source: we2deep
#30
I found out that they are not as organized/ tidy as I expected. For example, my restroom was comprised of just shampoo, body soap, towel, and three toiletries, and everything in its place. Once she moved in, it was like a tornado just swooped right through. Oh, and clothes everywhere, EVERYWHERE!!! Bras hanging on all the bedroom door knobs 😆. We got married!
Image source: wall_streat_cannibal
#31
They be fartin.
Image source: EZE333, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#32
Women always need 2 towels for shower time, one for the hair one for the body.
Image source: dazcon5
#33
It’s not about the message, it’s about the tone.
Edit: d**n, and here I was thinking only mine does that.
Image source: Mobile_Bet6744
#34
They want security more than anything else. Have a good job, stable emotions, being chatty and generally clean will get you the attention of a lot of women.
That whole “alpha male” schtick gets you mocked behind your back, used like a toy destined for the curb. Women will actually use “alpha male” idiots for a free meal and shiny baubles only to kick his g**n butt to the curb when he catches on that he isn’t in charge of the anything.
Not keeping yourself clean, and your domicile clean will cause a lot of women to form low opinions. Nobody wants to live with the plague, filth and squalor.
If a girls friends likes you. The girlfriend really likes you. Never sleep with the friend of a girl friend. If she likes her dad, and her dad likes you, she like you.
Keep chocolate around for the time she is on her period.
They need a space for themselves away from other people.
Women and incredibly mean and cruel to each other.
Image source: MoutainGem
#35
She has so much more stuff than I do boxes of decorations for everything tons of skin/hair product candles soaps everything.
Image source: Significant-Sky5622
#36
HAIR-TIES EVERYWHERE.
Image source: Silent-Good19, Reve Haus / Unsplahs (not the actual photo)
#37
When we first lived together, I would do all the laundry and noticed all her undies had discharge and assumed she was aroused all the time but never wanted to do anything with me. Boy was I wrong and embarrassed.
Image source: Significant-Chip879
#38
If you clear off a spot to set something down it’ll be covered in knick knacks as soon as you turn around.
Image source: PoopDick420ShitCock
#39
10 months into a relationship with my first girlfriend, I learn that women are a lot more careful with their words and do a lot of analysis on any decision they make.
Image source: cometssaywhoosh
#40
They love to put that inside curtain in the shower and it helps so much!
Image source: brockapottamus
#41
Sure, we can share a suitcase,” is just a woman’s way of saying, “Honey, the space for your week’s worth of clothes has been graciously upgraded to a single shoelace and the desperate hope of finding a laundry mat.”.
Image source: BraveOrganization421
#42
Periods can really stink. Never thought about it until I got a girlfriend.
Image source: SomeJokeTeeth
#43
They’re so soft, soft skin nice squishy soft b*m lovely.
Image source: Dirk_diggler22
#44
That they like to be heard in a different way than we feel heard. It can get tricky. They are also capable of being coercive without realizing they’re doing it.
Image source: Thereal_maxpowers
#45
Laundry. The laundry. It’s so much. You can wear a shirt twice if you hang it back up. No? You can’t? And you wear 3 different shirts a day? Okay. Oh is that pile on the floor clean? It is? I see. And that pile? Dirty? Ok. Is there anything in the washer? Oh a load in the washer AND the dryer. Can I wash my socks today?
Image source: marmatag
#46
They don’t complain about house stuff very much, they complain about work _a lot_.
They go through a shocking amount of toilet paper.
They generate a shocking amount of chores by way of laundry and dishes. Wife is gone for a week, and chores take me like 5 minutes a day. They just go through so many clothes. And I’m sorry, but drinking water from a cup once does not mean that cup is done for the day.
They feel obligated for a lot of stuff that I really think is optional. Does the 3 year old really need a birthday card?
They worry, a lot, in fact it is their default emotion. It is bizarre if they’re not worried about something. It is really hard to get them to relax.
They are good at making things feel cozy. They really feel that no amount of money is too much to make a home feel cozier.
Getting ready is a huge time sink for them. In general, they have less time than men. I don’t think people judge them for not being pretty as much as they think, but I dunno.
As a general rule, they prefer consensus to trusting their own assessments, which is the most obvious departure from men that I can tell. In this way, they are much more natural collaborators about pretty much everything, but it does massively increase indecision until things are talked out.
They are hungry all the time, and have weird competitions with other women about fronting how much they eat. Like, seriously, one gf was always judging other girls for not eating enough, another for eating too much. I’m not sure women can fathom what it is like to eat what you feel like. And if you get fat, you just cut back for a bit and run a bit more until it’s today again.
They spend an ungodly amount of time on Instagram, which I think is their personal t*****e demon, but literally none of them listen to me.
Like, pretty much all of existence seems harder for them, but I dunno, from my viewpoint, the Matriarchy is more to blame than the Patriarchy. .
Image source: nomad1128
#47
Physical things: They have complicated insides that often get outside. Sights and smells I had not anticipated. You get used to it.
Emotionally: A lot of the time they don’t want to talk it out. they just need time to cool off, let their mood normalize.
Image source: DickabodCranium
#48
– they cry a lot
– they’re *just* as perverted as men, at least
– they’re very, very performative.
Image source: somethingabi
