Bonnie Blue Faces 15-Year Sentence After Controversial Adult Video Filmed In Bali

Just days after making headlines over her controversial arrest in Bali, adult content creator Bonnie Blue is facing a full-blown legal nightmare as new details of the case emerge.
Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was detained last week for allegedly producing adult material with 17 male tourists in Indonesia, a country known for its strict morality laws that her actions reportedly violated.
Blue, who previously went viral for claiming she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, is now accused of promoting her “BangBus” tour in Bali, with barely-legal male tourists.
On December 5, local authorities raided a private villa in Pererenan Village, Mengwi District, after receiving multiple complaints and tips from Bali residents.
During the raid, officials seized several items, including professional video cameras, contraceptives, erectile medication, and Bonnie’s allegedly untaxed “BangBus” truck.
Following the operation, Blue and all 17 male tourists, aged between 19 and 40, were detained, and their passports were confiscated.
According to multiple reports, Blue was “allowed to leave on Saturday (December 6) morning” and is “co-operating with authorities” as the investigation continues.
Meanwhile, 14 of the tourists, all of them Australians, were questioned by authorities as witnesses on December 8 at an office in Jimbaran, near Kuta, before being released shortly afterward without any charges.
As the investigation remains ongoing, under Indonesia’s strict anti-por**graphy laws, the adult creator could face up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching 6 billion rupiah (approximately $360,000 USD), which represent the maximum penalties.
Indonesian immigration expert Philo Dellano, managing partner at PNB Immigration in Jakarta, has now weighed in on the ongoing investigation.
According to Dellano, Bonnie will most likely be banned and deported from the country if found guilty, rather than formally prosecuted.
He told News.com.au, “She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her. But in my opinion, if there is an ‘invisible hand’ that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia..”
The immigration lawyer, who specializes in assisting foreign tourists with Indonesian immigration and legal matters, added, “You know this type of industry; there is always someone or an organisation that controls it to make a profit, so it may not be straightforward for her to be prosecuted in Indonesia.”
Bonnie entered Indonesia on a tourist visa, which Dellano believes would make deportation easier than prosecution.
“Perhaps that is the reason she came here in the first place? Because if something bad happened, as it has, she could be deported easily.”
He concluded, “But now that it’s all over the media, the authorities might decide to first let the situation calm down and release her in January or February next year. This is not the first case in Bali where foreigners have been accused of creating por**graphy content.”
The three remaining tourists, one Australian and two British, along with Bonnie, are all scheduled for separate questioning on Tuesday (December 9) and Wednesday (December 10).
The controversial trip was advertised by Blue on her social media, where she announced her visit to Bali and invited “barely legal” adults, mostly Australian “schoolies” celebrating graduation, to join her as part of her “BangBus” tour.
She wrote on social media, “Hey boys, those that are going to Schoolies [the Australian week-long celebration after finishing high school] and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you and I’m in Bali, so you know exactly what that means.”
Following her arrival in Bali, Bonnie began traveling around in a navy blue vehicle she bought on the island, with the words “Bonnie Blue’s BANGBUS” written across the front.
However, Krist Andi Ricardo Turnip, S.H., a lawyer with Malekat Hukum International Law Firm in Bali, offered a differing opinion from Philo while discussing the legal actions Bonnie might face.
Turnip told the same outlet, “In my opinion as a legal practitioner, any foreign national suspected of violating Law Number 44 of 2008 concerning por**graphy can be prosecuted in Indonesia.”
“This is based on the principle of territoriality, namely that every person who is within the territory of Indonesia is obliged to submit to Indonesian law, without exception.”
He further stated that if Bonnie is “proven to have created, displayed or distributed por**graphic content in Indonesia,” she could face imprisonment of up to 12 years.
“Under certain conditions, law enforcement officials may also apply the ITE Law [Indonesia’s Electronic Information and Transactions Law] or decency provisions in the criminal code. If the evidence is strong, the case can be processed through to criminal court.”
Kristin added that despite the legal complexities, from “an administrative standpoint,” the government may still opt for “deportation through immigration authorities.”
While Bonnie’s case has dominated headlines recently, she is far from the only adult content creator detained by local authorities or facing legal scrutiny.
In September this year, a 44-year-old American woman was deported from Indonesia after being arrested in Bali for hosting an ‘Intimacy Mastery Retreat’ at a luxury villa.
Earlier, in September 2024, a Ukrainian woman and her toddler were deported after she was detained at a villa in Ubud where she had allegedly filmed adult content.
That same year, in December, several Russian nationals involved in commercial adult services in Bali were arrested and deported for violating local laws and immigration permits.
For now, the investigation into Bonnie’s case remains ongoing.
