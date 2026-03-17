57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

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The phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” sounds nice on paper, but if everyone actually followed it, publishers wouldn’t spend so much time and money creating them. And that’s not something we, the readers, want.

The subreddit ‘Terrible Book Covers’ is dedicated to finding the thoughtless, poorly executed, or otherwise baffling designs that were eventually greenlit and sent to print. Turns out, there’s no shortage of them.

We put together some of our recent favorites from the community that got our attention—albeit for all the wrong reasons—and invite you to take a look as well.

#1 Animal Farm By George Orwell

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: elmlp

#2 Little Women By Louisa May Alcott

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Umpire_3635

#3 Your Erroneous Zones By Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: FightinRndTheWorld

#4 Emma By Jane Austen

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: nigelghostdog

#5 Basic Self-Defense By Fred Neff 1976

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: gravelEater5

#6 Recipes For Romance By I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: FightinRndTheWorld

#7 Drácula By Bram Stoker

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Other-Spell-342

#8 Make Way For Dragons By Thorarinn Gunnarsson

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: 02K30C1

#9 Skin Of The Soul

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: guywhosaysthingsrAI

#10 Im Taumel Des Lebens By Erwin Sittig

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: before_it_was_kuehl

#11 Schrödinger’s Cat By Robert Anton Wilson

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: NIKO-JRM

#12 The Gaean Enchantment By T. Jackson King

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: silveragecollector

#13 The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow By Washington Irving

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Umpire_3635

#14 Put Your Hands Up! [An Arrest Warrant From God]

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: perpetualmotionmachi

#15 He-Man And The “Lost The Will” Dragon

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: rigdomna

#16 Hi There, High School! By Gay Head

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: pilgrimboy

#17 Anne Of Avonlea: That Time Green Gables Was Cursed By A Witch

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Book_1love

#18 Tilly Mae And The Toothache By Renita A. Burgess

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Fuzzy-Reaction1201

#19 The Joy Of Pasta

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Puppychow123

#20 His Monkey Wife By John Collier

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Umpire_3635

#21 Jurassic Park By Michael Crichton

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: digitalcitizenalpha

#22 The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: PsychoticBlobfish

#23 The Old Man And The Sea

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: mrnnymern

#24 El Retrato De Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Flowesque

#25 Crabs: The Human Sacrifice

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: blue_boy_robot

#26 We Like Kindergarten

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Book_1love

#27 Self-Defence For Women

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: guywhosaysthingsrAI

#28 Satan Was A Lesbian, By Fred Haley

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: digitalcitizenalpha

#29 The Metamorphosis, By Franz Kafka

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: contextproblem

#30 Hatchet… Amazing Book, Terrible Original Cover. There’s Just Too Much Going On

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: AVeryBoredApple

#31 Regalbop By Leonard Wasserman

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: teruteru-fan-sam

#32 Dracula By Bram Stoker

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Flowesque

#33 3 Guys And A Squirrel: A Slacker’s Guide To Adventuring

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: ActuariesGoneWild

#34 Baby Consealed By Leah Mills

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: ZoeKitten84

#35 Candide By Voltaire

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: CartoonSeals

#36 Psychic Pets: The Secret World Of Animals By Joseph Wylder

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: suspiciouschunks

#37 Margaret L. Miller – “Love In The Time Of Coronavirus”

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: iack4

#38 The Monk (…About A Catholic Monk In Spain)

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: ReallyLargeHamster

#39 Northanger Abbey By Jane Austen

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: VampireMulch

#40 The Legacy Begins By E C Pando

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: puje12

#41 The Gay Teacher, By Randy Reid

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: themehboat

#42 Dorian Gray: What Would You Do?

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Signal_A

#43 The Plot Against The “King” Don’t Delete Mods, It’s A Real Book

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: MrsGrayWolfe

#44 This Old French Edition Of Bilbo The Hobbit

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Rappaccini_6

#45 Lolita By Nabokov

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: crabalockerrr

#46 Fred Durst Coloring Book By Yamaguci A. Hyuga

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Dry-Impression-2403

#47 The Picture Of Dorian Grey By Oscar Wilde

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleTheOnlyOne

#48 Mutation

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: FlyOptimal1799

#49 I Am Haunted – Living Life Through The Dead By Zak Bagans And Kelly Crigger

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: FilmFizz

#50 Poirot’s Early Cases By Agatha Christie (1979 Fontana Books Edition)

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Ghosts_of_Bordeaux

#51 A Little Princess By Frances Hodgson Burnett

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: LittleNigiri

#52 “Watchers” By Dean Koontz

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: campaxiomatic

#53 Everworld Brave The Betreyal By K.a. Applegate

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: Maenelias

#54 The Case Of The Lame Canary

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: SpiceRackRhapsody

#55 Brave New World – Aldous Huxley

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: RanoTraino

#56 A Clockwork Orange, Anthony Burgess

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: rigdomna

#57 Slim For Him – Patricia B. Kreml

57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)

Image source: AlivePassenger3859

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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