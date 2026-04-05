Golden Globes 2026: Every Winner And Nominee In The Top Movie Categories

Heading into the 2026 Golden Globes, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another was the most nominated film with nine nominations. Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value follows in second place with eight nominations, and then Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with seven. Anderson’s action epic also led the pack at the event with four wins. Coogler’s folk horror follows with two wins, and then the Norwegian psychological drama with only one win.
Mike White’s The White Lotus was the most-nominated television title. The HBO dark comedy picked up six nominations without bagging any. On the other hand, Netflix’s Adolescence stole the show, winning all the categories for which it was nominated. The psychological crime drama received five nominations in four categories and ultimately became the most awarded television project at the 2026 Golden Globes. Here are the winners and nominees in all the top movie categories.
Best Motion Picture – Drama (Hamnet)
Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet won the coveted category. The period drama starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal follows Agnes and William Shakespeare’s struggle with grief after losing their son. Other films nominated for the category are Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Sinners.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (One Battle After Another)
The action epic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro alongside Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti. It tells the story of a former revolutionary, dragged back into the life he left behind to save his daughter. To win this award, One Battle After Another went up against Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, and Nouvelle Vague, also directed by Linklater.
Best Motion Picture – Animated (Kpop Demon Hunters)
Netflix’s pop musical fantasy directed by Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang won this category. KPop Demon Hunters follow a famous K-pop girl group caught between their celebrity lifestyle and secret life as demon hunters. The supernatural fantasy bested other acclaimed animated films to win the category. These include Ugo Bienvenu’s Arco, Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, Pixar’s Elio, Disney’s Zootopia 2, and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain, directed by Maïlys Vallade and Liane-Cho Han.
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (The Secret Agent)
The Brazilian political thriller directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho won this category. The Secret Agent revolves around Brazil’s political unrest in the 70s. The movie triumphed over foreign titles like France’s It Was Just an Accident, South Korea’s No Other Choice, and Norway’s Sentimental Value. Óliver Laxe’s Sirāt (Spain) and Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Voice of Rajab (Tunisia) were also nominated for the award.
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Jessie Buckley)
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Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley won the coveted award for her brilliant portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Hamnet. She was nominated for the category alongside Eva Victor, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Renate Reinsve, and Tessa Thompson. They were nominated for their performances in Sorry, Baby, Die My Love, After the Hunt, Sentimental Value, and Hedda, respectively.
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama (Wagner Moura)
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Enjoying this winning moment with Wagner Moura – our Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama winner for The Secret Agent! #GoldenGlobes
Brazilian actor Wagner Moura bagged the gong for his exquisite performance in The Secret Agent. Other heavyweights nominated for the accolade include Dwayne Johnson, who was nominated for his role in The Smashing Machine. And Jeremy Allen White, for his performance in Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere. Joel Edgerton, Michael B. Jordan, and Oscar Isaac were also nominated for the award, respectively for their roles in Clint Bentley’s Train Dreams, Sinners, and Frankenstein.
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy (Rose Byrne)
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An incredible win for Rose Byrne! Congratulations on winning Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You! #GoldenGlobes
Australian actress Rose Byrne took the award home for playing Linda in Mary Bronstein’s psychological drama, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. She bested contenders like Amanda Seyfried, Chase Infiniti, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone, and Kate Hudson to win the prestigious award. The actresses were nominated for their roles in The Testament of Ann Lee, One Battle After Another, Wicked: For Good, Bugonia, and Song Sung Blue, respectively.
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy (Timothée Chalamet)
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After previous nominations for his roles in Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme won him his first Golden Globe. Ethan Hawke, George Clooney, Jesse Plemons, Lee Byung-Hun, and Leonardo DiCaprio were all nominees in the same category. They were nominated for their performances in Blue Moon, Jay Kelly, Bugonia, No Other Choice, and One Battle After Another, respectively.
Best Director – Motion Picture (Paul Thomas Anderson/One Battle After Another)
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Paul Thomas Anderson is a winner tonight! Congrats on your award for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for One Battle After Another at the GoldenGlobes!
Paul Thomas Anderson won this category, alongside Best Screenplay, for his brilliance in One Battle After Another. Other contenders were Chloé Zhao, Guillermo del Toro, Jafar Panahi, Joachim Trier, and Ryan Coogler. They were respectively nominated for directing Hamnet, Frankenstein, It Was Just An Accident, Sentimental Value, and Sinners.
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (Sinners)
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First awarded to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2024, Sinner won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes 2026. The category was created to recognize “the year’s highest-earning and/or most-viewed films.” Such “that have gained extensive global audience support and produced exceptional creative content.” Coogle’s horror film was nominated alongside other acclaimed 2025 movies.
They include James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and Joseph Kosinski’s F1. Other films nominated in the category are: Appelhans and Kang’s Kpop Demon Hunters, Christoper McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Zach Cregger’s Weapons, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, and Zootopia 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Check out this ranking of the top 7 biggest game-based movie flops.
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