‘Will Trent’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Will Trent has grown into one of ABC’s strongest crime dramas by combining procedural cases with a deeply character-driven story about trauma, loyalty, family, and second chances. Four seasons have given the series time to build an ensemble that extends well beyond the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Its cast now includes performers with backgrounds ranging from major network dramas and cult television favorites to film franchises, Broadway, directing, and producing.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking combines the principal cast with several recurring performers whose characters have played major roles in the series. Because celebrity finances are private and public estimates sometimes conflict, wider ranges are used where necessary instead of presenting uncertain figures as fact. Acting salaries, producing, directing, theater, film work, residuals, and other established entertainment income are considered. The ranking moves from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest.
10. Sonja Sohn
Sonja Sohn spent four seasons as Amanda Wagner, the formidable GBI deputy director whose relationship with Will develops into one of the show’s most important emotional bonds. Long before joining the ABC drama, Sohn became widely recognized as Detective Kima Greggs on The Wire. She also appeared in Body of Proof, The Chi, and Star Trek: Discovery, building a television career centered on complicated, authoritative characters.
Public estimates place Sohn’s net worth at approximately $500,000 – $1 million. Acting provides only part of her professional story because she has also worked extensively as a documentary filmmaker. She directed Baltimore Rising and The Slow Hustle, adding producing and directing income to decades of screen work. Her ranking may look surprisingly low given her résumé, but available financial estimates remain substantially below those attached to several of her co-stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sonja Sohn
|$500,000 – $1 million
|
|Sohn has a long acting and filmmaking résumé, although widely cited public estimates still place her fortune below most of the performers ranked here.
9. Iantha Richardson
Iantha Richardson plays Faith Mitchell, Will’s GBI partner and one of the characters who most effectively challenges his instincts while still understanding how he works. The role became Richardson’s largest sustained television opportunity after recurring and regular work elsewhere. Her earlier credits include American Soul, Good Trouble, and This Is Us, while she has also begun building experience behind the camera as a director.
Richardson’s estimated net worth falls around $750,000 – $1.5 million, with several public estimates clustering near the $1 million mark. Her earnings come primarily from television acting, while directing gives her another developing professional lane. A multi-season role on an ABC drama provides considerably more stability than guest appearances, and Faith’s importance to the series has made Richardson one of its most recognizable faces. Her financial position should continue strengthening as her résumé expands beyond the show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Iantha Richardson
|$750,000 – $1.5 million
|
|Richardson’s starring role as Faith represents the strongest recurring financial foundation of her screen career to date.
8. Jake McLaughlin
Jake McLaughlin stars as Atlanta police detective Michael Ormewood, whose family struggles and professional mistakes have gradually made him much more complicated than the abrasive cop introduced early in the series. Before joining the cast, McLaughlin was best known for playing Ryan Booth on Quantico. His earlier work includes Believe, Black Bird, and the films In the Valley of Elah and Savages.
Current estimates generally place McLaughlin around $1 million – $2 million. His wealth has been accumulated primarily through acting rather than producing or business ventures, with several series-regular television jobs providing the most important income. His three-season run on Quantico gave him a substantial network résumé before Will Trent created another long-term role. The consistency of those television contracts helps explain why his estimated financial position has strengthened despite relatively limited public discussion of his personal finances.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jake McLaughlin
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|McLaughlin has built his estimated wealth through repeated television leads and supporting film work rather than highly publicized outside ventures.
7. Ramón Rodríguez
Ramón Rodríguez leads the series as Will Trent and has also expanded his involvement behind the scenes as a producer and director. His career was already well established before the ABC drama. Rodríguez appeared on The Wire and The Affair and starred in Gang Related. His film résumé includes Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Taking of Pelham 123, Battle: Los Angeles, and Need for Speed.
Widely cited estimates place Rodríguez at roughly $3 million, making a $3 million – $4 million range reasonable after several additional years of leading and producing Will Trent. His position on the series is financially stronger than a standard acting role because producing and directing create additional forms of compensation. The show has also given him the longest-running lead role of his career, increasing both his profile and negotiating leverage. That combination makes the series an especially important chapter in his overall earnings story.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Ramón Rodríguez
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Rodríguez earns from several sides of the series, with his producer and director work adding to an already substantial acting résumé.
6. Kevin Daniels
Kevin Daniels plays Detective Franklin Wilks, who began as a recurring figure before becoming a series regular in Season 4. Daniels brought more than two decades of professional work to the role. He previously starred as Hank St. Clare on Sirens, appeared repeatedly as Longinus on Modern Family, and held a principal role on The Big Leap. His career also includes film and extensive stage work.
Published estimates of Daniels’ fortune vary unusually widely, ranging from the low millions to figures approaching $10 million. Because the higher claims lack consistent corroboration, a more cautious $2 million – $5 million range is used here. Television acting forms the clearest financial base, while Broadway and film provide additional income. He notably portrayed Magic Johnson in the stage production Magic/Bird, demonstrating the breadth of a career that extends well beyond his current procedural role.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kevin Daniels
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Daniels has decades of professional credits, but sharply conflicting online wealth estimates make a conservative range more appropriate.
5. Erika Christensen
Erika Christensen plays Angie Polaski, Will’s childhood friend, complicated former partner, and one of the central emotional forces in the series. Christensen had already built a lengthy film and television career before joining the procedural. She earned early acclaim for Traffic and later starred in Swimfan, Flightplan, and The Case for Christ. Television audiences also know her from six seasons as Julia Braverman-Graham on Parenthood.
Christensen’s net worth is widely estimated at about $5 million. That figure reflects nearly three decades of professional work, including films, long-running network television, streaming projects, and commercial appearances. Parenthood provided six seasons of steady income before Will Trent gave her another major ABC role. Her career has been less dependent on one blockbuster payday than on consistent employment across different formats, which has allowed her to maintain one of the stronger financial positions among the core cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Erika Christensen
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Christensen’s estimated fortune reflects decades of consistent film and television employment, with public estimates commonly centering around $5 million.
4. Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez joined the series as Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba, bringing an already established television lead into Will’s personal and professional orbit. Her career changed dramatically with Jane the Virgin, where she starred for five seasons and won a Golden Globe. Rodriguez later expanded into films including Annihilation, Someone Great, and Miss Bala, while also building a substantial voice-acting résumé.
Her estimated net worth is approximately $5 million. Television salaries form a major part of that figure, but producing and voice work have made her income more diversified than a typical acting-only career. Rodriguez voiced the title character in Carmen Sandiego and has worked behind the scenes on several projects. Her time on Will Trent represents only one component of a much broader career, which explains why her estimated fortune remains above most members of the original ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Gina Rodriguez
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Rodriguez built most of her fortune before joining the series, with a Golden Globe-winning television lead and multiple film and voice projects.
3. Mark-Paul Gosselaar
Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears as Paul Campano, Will’s volatile foster brother and one of the recurring characters most closely connected to his painful childhood. Gosselaar has been earning television salaries since he was young, becoming a defining teen star through Saved by the Bell. He successfully transitioned into adult television with major roles on NYPD Blue, Franklin & Bash, Pitch, The Passage, and Mixed-ish.
Gosselaar’s estimated net worth is about $6 million. His career longevity is the biggest reason he ranks this high, with acting income stretching back to childhood and continuing across multiple generations of television. He has also benefited from property investments and decades of residual-generating work. Paul appears only periodically on Will Trent, so the series itself represents a relatively small piece of his financial history. Most of his wealth was already established through a remarkably durable television career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|$6 million – $7 million
|
|Gosselaar’s wealth was built across decades of television work, with his recurring role as Paul representing only a small part of his career earnings.
2. Scott Foley
Scott Foley joined the series as Dr. Seth McDale, whose relationship with Angie became increasingly important to her personal story. Foley entered the show with more than 25 years of prominent television work. He became widely known through Felicity, then continued with major roles on The Unit, Grey’s Anatomy, and Scandal. His résumé also includes directing, producing, writing, and occasional film work.
Foley’s estimated net worth is approximately $7 million. Long-running series work is the foundation of that fortune, particularly his multi-season roles on several major network dramas. He also wrote, directed, produced, and starred in Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife, demonstrating a professional reach beyond acting. Real estate transactions have formed part of his broader financial profile as well. Even though Seth is a supporting character in Will Trent, Foley’s earlier television career places him near the top of this ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Scott Foley
|$7 million – $8 million
|
|Foley’s multimillion-dollar fortune reflects decades of series-regular television work plus directing, producing, writing, and property assets.
1. Greg Germann
Greg Germann plays James Ulster, the convicted killer whose connection to Will’s past makes him one of the series’ most disturbing recurring figures. Germann entered the show after more than four decades across television, film, and theater. His defining early television role came as Richard Fish on Ally McBeal, where he appeared throughout the show’s five-season run. Later audiences know him from Once Upon a Time and Grey’s Anatomy.
Germann’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $8 million, giving him the strongest documented public estimate among the performers included here. His fortune comes from decades of television salaries, film roles, directing, voice acting, theater, residuals, and property ownership. Unlike actors whose wealth is closely tied to one signature role, Germann has maintained regular employment across several eras of television. On the available public estimates, that career longevity makes him the richest Will Trent cast member in this ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Greg Germann
|$8 million – $9 million
|
|Germann’s four-decade career and widely reported $8 million estimate place him narrowly ahead of Scott Foley as the richest performer ranked here.
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