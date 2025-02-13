Quantico Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Quantico cast and storyline gave audiences a sneak peek into the FBI Academy at Quantico, Virginia. The ABC thriller crime drama series followed a group of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base. The story focused on Alex Parrish, a promising recruit who became the prime suspect in a devastating terrorist attack in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.
Quantico used a dual timeline, switching between the recruits’ training and the present day in the aftermath of the attack. As Alex worked to prove her innocence, she uncovered shocking secrets and betrayals. Quantico aired originally for 3 seasons from September 27, 2015, to August 3, 2018. The series defined the careers of several of the Quantico cast. 10 years after its premiere, here’s the career journey of the top Quantico cast and where they are today.
Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish
Although an already-established Indian actress with several credits in Hindi films, Quantico was Priyanka Chopra’s breakthrough role in Hollywood. With her casting, she became the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series. Post-Quantico, Chopra landed several roles in top Hollywood films. In 2017, Chopra starred in Seth Gordon’s action-comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario.
Priyanka Chopra’s most recent acting roles on the big screen include The White Tiger (2021), The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and Love Again (2023). In 2024, alongside Richard Madden, she was cast as the female lead in Amazon Prime Video’s $300 million spy action TV series Citadel. Also, Priyanka Chopra married American actor and singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 and became a mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 through surrogacy.
Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth
American actor and former soldier Jake McLaughlin joined Quantico’s cast as Ryan Booth. His character was a former marine and FBI special agent who became a love interest of Alex Parrish. Initially, he’s assigned as an undercover agent to surveil Alex during her training at Quantico. When he becomes deeply involved in her life, professionally and romantically, Ryan Booth is torn between his duty and his feelings for Alex.
Since Quantico, Jake McLaughlin has starred in several other notable TV shows. He was cast in a recurring role as Gary Hall in the Apple TV+ 2022 miniseries Black Bird. McLaughlin was part of ABC’s police procedural series Will Trent as Michael Ormewood. The show’s third season premiered in January 2025. He also made a guest appearance in 2 episodes of Yellowstone as Cade McPherson.
Johanna Braddy as Shelby Wyatt
Shelby Wyatt was Alex Parrish’s roommate at Quantico. Shelby came from a wealthy background but was deeply affected by losing her parents in the 9/11 attacks. Throughout the series, she formed close relationships, had complicated relationships, and faced betrayals. Besides Parrish, her character also evolved from a determined trainee to a skilled agent handling high-stakes missions.
Actress Johanna Braddy portrayed Shelby Wyatt, appearing in all three seasons of the show. Post-Quantico, Braddy joined NBC’s drama series Chicago Med in 2021 in a recurring role as Avery Quinn. She played the character until the following year. Since then, she has guest-starred in other TV shows, including Gossip Girl (2023), A Million Little Things (2023), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2024), and on Netflix’s comedy-drama series Mo.
Aunjanue Ellis as Miranda Shaw
Aunjanue Ellis joined the Quantico cast as Miranda Shaw. Her character was a high-ranking FBI official and Quantico’s assistant director. She was the first woman to hold the position and was responsible for training the recruits. Having trained Alex Parrish at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Miranda Shaw is one of few FBI agents who believed Parrish was innocent and became an ally. Ellis’s character appeared in only seasons 1 and 2. Miranda Shaw had a complex story arc, shifting between mentor, ally, and, at times, a morally ambiguous figure.
Since Quantico, Aunjanue Ellis has worked extensively on the big and small screens. With a knack for portraying real-life figures, Ellis’s recent film credits include King Richard (2021), Origin (2023), The Color Purple (2023), The Deliverance (2024), and Nickel Boys (2024). On television, she starred in When They See Us (as Sharonne Salaam), Lovecraft Country (as Hippolyta Freeman), and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (as Mattie Moss Clark). Aunjanue Ellis also starred in 61st Street (2022–2023) and Justified: City Primeval (2023). In 2022, Aunjanue Ellis came out as bisexual.
Yasmine Al Massri as Nimah and Raina Amin
Palestinian-born American-French actress Yasmine Al Massri was also part of the Quantico cast. In Quantico, Massri played twin sisters Nimah and Raina Amin and was one of the FBI recruits. Although each had a different personality, they worked together undercover, keeping their identities a secret during training. Unlike other cast members, Yasmine Al Massri hasn’t worked on many other acting projects since Quantico.
However, she voiced a character on Netflix’s adult animated dark fantasy series Castlevania. She starred in two short films in 2020 and 2022 before making a return to feature-length films in the 2024 The Strangers’ Case. With two upcoming film projects, Yasmine Al Massri last starred in 2024 drama film Thank You for Banking with Us.
Other Notable Quantico Cast & Characters
In addition to the main Quantico cast, Russell Tovey and Blair Underwood joined the show in season 2. They played Harry Doyle and Owen Hall, respectively, and were both recruited by Alex Parrish as allies for a mission. Tovey recently co-starred with Priyanka Chopra in the 2023 rom-com drama Love Again. He also portrayed Ray Terrill/The Ray in a guest role in The Flash (2017), Legends of Tomorrow (2017), and Supergirl (2019). Russell Tovey will lead the cast of the 2025 British sci-fi TV series The War Between the Land and the Sea.
Blair Underwood recently starred in the movies Origin (2023) and Longlegs (2024). He also played Richard in Starz’s 2024 limited series Three Women. Two other notable Quantico cast members are Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell, who both joined the show in season 3 as ex-FBI agent Jocelyn Turner and FBI operative Mike McQuigg, respectively. Although Marlee Matlin last appeared in the 2021 CODA and a 2022 episode of New Amsterdam, Matlin has stayed busy as an actress with two upcoming projects. Also, Alan Powell has had an active career post-Quantico. His most recent acting projects include Shooting Heroin (2020), The Reason (2020), and Get Him Back for Christmas (2024).
