9 Times Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Portrayed a Historical Figure

Although not rightly categorized as one of Hollywood’s A-listers, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is renowned for her powerful performances in film and television. By any standard, Ellis-Taylor is an accomplished actress who has not only carved a niche for herself but also made a significant impact in Hollywood. The San Francisco, California-born actress completed her Graduate Acting Program at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Until 2023, when she added her mother’s name to hers, the actress was known as Aunjanue Ellis. Throughout her two-decade career, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor has proven that no role is too challenging for her to take and play. Her portrayals of historical figures/icons offer not just a glimpse into their lives but also a reflection on their cultural and social significance. These are the 9 times Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor has portrayed a historical figure in film and television.
Brother to Brother
Although Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor made her screen debut in 1995, it wasn’t until 2004 that she began her acting streak of portraying historical characters. In the independent film Brother to Brother, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayed American writer, anthropologist, folklorist, and documentary filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston. With its cast led by Anthony Mackie, Brother to Brother explores the life of Perry, a young, gay Black artist, and his friendship with Bruce Nugent (Roger Robinson), a poet and painter from the Harlem Renaissance. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s character interacts with the movie’s central themes of race, sexuality, and art. Although Ellis-Taylor had a less prominent role in the movie, her portrayal of Zora Neale Hurston received special praise.
Ray
In the same 2004, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s other film credit was Taylor Hackford’s biographical musical drama Ray. In the movie, Ellis-Taylor portrays Mary Ann Fisher, a singer and one of Ray Charles’s early romantic interests (portrayed by Jamie Foxx). Despite being married to Della Bea Robinson (Kerry Washington), Ray Charles began having an affair with Mary Ann Fisher. However, besides being a lover, Fisher was part of Charles’ band, performing alongside him as a tour vocalist.
Charles and Fisher’s relationship ended after Fisher left the band, following Charles’ decision to add the Raelettes to his band. Also, Charles began an affair with the Raelettes’ lead singer, Margie Hendrix (portrayed by Regina King). Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s performance as Mary Ann Fisher helped convey the challenges and personal struggles Ray Charles faced, particularly in his relationship with women, as he navigated his rise to fame and heroin addiction.
Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was part of the cast of the award-winning 2009 biographical television drama Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story. Ellis-Taylor portrayed Candy Carson, the wife of then neurosurgeon Ben Carson (portrayed by Cuba Gooding Jr.). The movie was based on Ben Carson’s 1990 autobiography. In Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story, Ellis-Taylor’s Candy Carson (nee Rustin) is introduced when Ben Carson is at Yale University. She becomes an instrumental figure in his life, helping him overcome struggles while in school.
Get On Up
In the 2014 biographical musical film Get On Up, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayed Vicki Anderson. She was a talented soul singer who was a part of James Brown’s (portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman). Brown considered Vicki Anderson to be the best singer in his revue. Anderson later married Bobby Byrd (portrayed by Nelsan Ellis), a singer and musician who first met Brown in prison. Although Get On Up was a Box Office failure, it was a critical success. The movie also starred Viola Davis (as James Brown’s mother), Dan Aykroyd, Craig Robinson, Jill Scott, Octavia Spencer, and Tika Sumpter.
The Birth of a Nation
In the 2016 historical drama The Birth of a Nation, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was cast in a supporting role, portraying Nat Turner’s (portrayed by Nate Parker) mother, Nancy Turner. Although not a central character in the film, Nancy plays a significant role in shaping her son’s early life and identity. She helps instill a sense of dignity and resilience in Nat despite the harsh realities of slavery. The 2016 The Birth of a Nation centered around Nat Turner’s early life and eventual rise as a leader in the slave rebellion.
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor led the cast of the biographical television film The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel. She portrayed Mattie Moss Clark, the iconic gospel choir director, musician, and matriarch of the Clark family. Mattie Moss Clark was a pioneering figure in gospel music, known for revolutionizing the traditional sound of church choirs. She’s also known for her immense influence in shaping her daughters’ careers, The Clark Sisters, one of the most successful gospel groups in history. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s performance captured the formidable strength, unwavering faith, and strict discipline Mattie Moss Clark brought to her music and family.
King Richard
In the Academy Award-nominated King Richard, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayed Oracene “Brandy” Price, the mother of tennis legendary sisters, Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard centered around Richard Williams (portrayed by Will Smith), the father and coach of the tennis prodigy sisters. Ellis-Taylor’s Oracene, nicknamed Brandy, was a supportive mother and figure in the early training and development of her daughters’ tennis careers. Ellis-Taylor’s portrayal highlighted Brandy’s strength, wisdom, and quiet resilience, capturing her role as a stabilizing force within the family. Unsurprisingly, after her decades-long career, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor earned her first Academy Award nomination for her performance.
Fannie
Although a short film, 2022 Fannie is another noteworthy project in which Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayed a historical figure. In the film, Ellis-Taylor portrayed iconic civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer. The one-woman cast film focuses on the life and legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer, a tireless advocate for voting rights and social justice. Ellis-Taylor perfectly captured Hamer’s fiery passion and indomitable spirit as a civil rights leader. Through the role, Ellis-Taylor brought to life several of Hamer’s powerful speeches. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s performance received critical praise.
Origin
In Ava DuVernay-directed 2023 biographical drama Origin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayed Isabel Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author. Wilkerson is known for being the first woman of African-American heritage to win a Pulitzer. Origin is based on the real-life Isabel Wilkerson’s 2020 non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. The movie centers around the unspoken caste system that has shaped American society, comparing it to similar systems in other parts of the world.
While Isabel Wilkerson might not be a stranger to audiences who know her works, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor’s portrayal in Origin gracefully captures the meticulous research and introspection Wilkerson underwent in writing the book. Like its source material, Origin was a critical masterpiece. If you have watched these Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrayals of historical figures, also check out Jesse Plemons’ portrayal of historical figures in movies.
