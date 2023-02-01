Home
What is Regina King’s Net Worth?

1 min ago

Credit: @iamreginaking

Regina King is arguably one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. She began her illustrious career in 1985 with a role in the television show 227. Though this is not the role that made her a household name, she would go on to take part in several massive projects that would. For one, she was one of the stars of the hilarious 90s comedy film Friday, and things only got better for King’s career from there.

She’s been in so many amazing films and television shows, and it’s because she’s among the most talented actresses in Hollywood. If you don’t believe me, then ask about her Academy Award, her Golden Globe, and all four of her Emmys. She’s a Tony away from being inducted into the prestigious EGOT club. She’s that talented. Of course, there are many things people don’t know about King but would like to know. Such as what is King’s net worth? Let’s find out.

1. How Old is Regina King?

It’s difficult to tell by looking at her, but she’s in her 50s. King was born on January 15, 1971. She is currently 52, and she’s not showing her age at all. Of course, she’s keeping herself busy working and living her life, which has everything to do with staying youthful. In fact, if you ask some of the world’s oldest people how they do what they are doing, they will tell you under no uncertain circumstances that they remain youthful by having fun, staying busy, and never allowing themselves to get bored. King exemplifies that.

2. What is Regina King’s Net Worth?

King has been working as an actress since the 1980s. She was barely 14 when she landed her first role. King’s net worth as of 2023 is approximately $16 million, which is nothing short of absolutely impressive. While we are uncertain how much she earns per project, we know she’s paid handsomely for her work. Her net worth shows this.

Credit: @iamreginaking

3. Is Regina King Married?

She was, but she’s not married as of 2023. King married a man by the name of Ian Alexander in 1997. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. Their decade-long marriage did not last, but they did welcome a son together. His was named after his father, making him a junior. He was born in 1996.

4. Regina King Lost Her Son in 2022

Her son was a musician and a DJ, and he loved music. He was in his mid-20s and living a life that appeared to be happy, fulfilled, and like a dream. Everything looked so good for Ian Alexander. He turned 26 on January 19, 2022, and he was living his life. He and his mother regularly spent time together. Her son was her most common date when she was on a red carpet, and he was big on sharing his love and respect for his mother outwardly. Sadly, no one ever knows what is really going on inside the mind of someone else, and it shows deeply just how true this is. Two days after his 26th birthday, Ian Alexander Jr. killed himself. He took his own life, and no one saw it coming.

5. It’s Been a Difficult Year for Regina King

The actress lost her son in the most tragic way and needed time to grieve. She will grieve her loss for the rest of her life and spend the entire year off social media following his death. She posted for the first time in a year around the first anniversary of his death, and her message was heartbreaking and also beautiful.

Credit: @iamreginaking

“January 19 is Ian’s Worthday,” she posted to her social media account on the day that he and his family would have celebrated his 27th birthday in 2023. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is in the thread that connects us. Of course, orange is your favorite color…it’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being….Regina the mother f Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light,” she said of her son. Our hearts ache for this talented mother.

After studying business in college, Tiffany embarked upon a career she never dreamed of. She became a stay-at-home mom and writer with her own blog. Her writing gained recognition and since 2009, she's written for sites such as What to Expect, Where'd My Sanity Go, and dozens more. She collaborated with the NFL, CDC, and Heads Up Football Program in 2012 and 2013. Her writing has allowed her to visit NYC for Fashion Week events since 2015, and she's worked with clients in almost every field, from dentistry to law and family to entertainment. Tiffany and her husband are the proud parents of four children in her free time.