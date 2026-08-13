69 Brides Who Turned Their Wedding Day Into Everyone Else’s Worst Nightmare

As fun and exciting as planning a wedding can be, there’s no denying that it can also be incredibly stressful. Between trying to make everything perfect and dealing with a million little decisions, the pressure can become overwhelming. And sometimes, a bride who started out perfectly reasonable can turn into a version of herself that friends and family barely recognize.
Below, we’ve rounded up some examples of what can only be described as bridezilla behavior that pushed the people around them to their limits. Scroll down to read the wild stories for yourself.
#1 Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can’t Get Any More Ridiculous
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#2 How Dare The MOH Get Pregnant!!!
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#3 It Truly Is Funny How Being A Part Of Someone’s Bridesmaids Or Being The Maid Of Honor Is No Longer Chosen By How Close You Are To The Bride But By How Well You Fit Her Aesthetic
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Of course, not every bride who knows what she wants deserves to be called a bridezilla. Planning a wedding comes with a huge amount of pressure, and women are often expected to keep track of everything from the guest list to the food while still somehow enjoying themselves.
That can mean carrying much of the mental load before the big day even arrives. Add family opinions and money into the mix, and it is easy to see why emotions can run high.
#4 Bridezilla’s Close Friend Having Cancer Doesn’t Fit Her Wedding “Aesthetic”
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#5 Found On A Facebook Post About Someone Asking If They Should Ask The Bride Why They’re Not In The Wedding Party
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#6 God Forbid Her Sister Getting A Tattoo Before The Wedding!
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Being firm about certain decisions is perfectly reasonable. Photographer Matt Mead points out that brides are allowed to have boundaries, especially when it comes to things like how many guests they invite or whether they want an adults-only wedding.
Families may have strong opinions, but that does not mean the couple has to give in. As Mead explains, being assertive is very different from treating people badly.
#7 I Was Almost In A Bridezilla Wedding
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#8 Vegan Bride Bans All Omnivore Guests From Wedding
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#9 Bride Mad Moh Is Pregnant And Is “Ruining” Bachelorette
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That said, the stories in this collection show that some brides do take things much too far. The problem usually starts when getting the “perfect” wedding becomes more important than how other people are being treated.
Friends can start feeling like unpaid assistants, while relatives may be expected to spend more than they can afford. Even vendors can become targets, with photographers getting blamed for bad weather or coordinators being expected to somehow solve family drama on the spot.
#10 Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding … 🙄
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#11 How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!
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#12 Bride Asks If It’s Tacky For Her Future Sil To Get Engaged Two Months Before The Most Important Day Of All Their Lives
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One good way to avoid that is to remember that your loved ones are there to support you, not work for you. Therapist Landis Bejar told Bustle that getting married may come with “love, support, and celebration” from the people around you, but it does not entitle anyone to endless sacrifice.
Bridesmaids and friends still have jobs, relationships, and lives outside the wedding, so expecting them to be available at all hours can create a lot of resentment.
#13
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#14 “You Must Fit Into My Childhood Expectations + Give Me Money”
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#15 Sister Outed Me To My Parents And Than Uninvited Me To Her Wedding :)
But my sister told outed me to our parents who are extremely religious and will 100% disown me, a week before her wedding, and then uninvited me to said wedding because my parents refuse to be around me or exist in the same room. :)
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Money can make things uncomfortable in plenty of situations, and weddings are no exception. Costs can add up very quickly, especially for members of the bridal party who may already be paying for clothes or travel.
Bustle recommends being upfront about what they may be expected to spend before they agree. Plans can also change, so it helps to keep checking in rather than assuming everyone can handle another expense.
#16 Entitled Bride Complains About Unsupportive MOH. Fails To Mention That MOH Is Five Weeks Postpartum With Her First Child And Can’t Fathom Why MOH Doesn’t Care About Her Dress Fitting
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#17 Friend Is Already Demanding I Dye My Hair For The Wedding
I debated posting this, but I really need some outside perspectives. One of my old, very close friends is getting married next year. Over the past couple of years, though, the way she talks to me has changed she can come off really harsh or dismissive, and it’s gotten to the point where I sometimes feel like I’m walking on eggshells around her. I’ve been trying to put those feelings aside so I can be supportive during her wedding, but a recent exchange is sticking with me. She made a comment joking about my bright red hair, which I can handle, but then told her sister that I was going to dye it back to black something I never said I would do. It just felt like she was making decisions about me without asking, and that rubbed me the wrong way. I don’t want to be dramatic, but I’m starting to feel like maybe I should still attend her wedding but not be a bridesmaid. I would never ask my friends to change how they look for my big day, especially something as personal as their hair. Am I overthinking this?
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#18 I Was In A Wedding Where The Bride Planned Two Separate Bachelorette Weekends
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The same basic consideration should extend to the people working at the wedding. One photographer told Bustle that vendors may spend most of the day on their feet, which makes something as simple as providing a proper meal important.
“I’m going to do my job better if I’ve been fed,” they said. “We’ve been on our feet for 10 hours, sweating and running around. Like, we need more than a cold sandwich.”
#19 I Been Around Bride And Maid Of Honor And Later That Day Was With The Other Bridesmaid
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#20 A Bridesmaid Posted This In My Local Mums Lounge-
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#21 But The Child Will Steal My Spotlight!!
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Instead of chasing perfection so hard that everyone ends up suffering in the process, Mead recommends deciding what genuinely matters and letting the smaller things go. Mistakes will happen, and trying to control every tiny detail will only make the whole experience more stressful.
When wedding planning starts to feel like too much, it can also help to simply take a break from it. Mead suggests taking whole weeks where you don’t plan anything at all. Stepping away for a bit can make it easier to come back with a clearer head and enjoy the process again.
#22 Bride Wants All Of The Bridesmaids To Be The Same Height, Whatever It Takes…
Bride wants all of the bridesmaids to be the same height, whatever it takes…
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#23 Bridesmaid “Brought Down” Value Of Wedding Photos
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#24 Saw This Today In One Of The Wedding Groups I’m In And Sprinted To This Sub
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At the end of the day, a wedding should still feel like something worth celebrating while you’re planning it. If making it happen leaves you with mostly stressful memories, when are you actually supposed to enjoy any of it?
As Mead reminds couples, the wedding is really about the marriage that comes afterward, so keeping the people you love close matters much more than getting every tiny detail exactly right.
#25 Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man’s Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride’s Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man’s Wife Deliberately Did That
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#26 You Want My To Cut My Hair. You Can’t Fire Me, I Quit
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#27 Spare A Thought For This Poor Girl Who Has Been Dealt The Injustice Of Being Gifted A Mere $32,000 For Her Wedding
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#28 Imagine Thinking That Your Color Scheme Is More Important Than Your “Closest” Friend
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#29 Asking A Loved One In The Bridal Party To Pls Cover Up Your Purple Hair As It Will Be Too Distracting… ;
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#30 Bride Upset That MOH Is ‘Milking’ Her Pregnancy And Not Planning Bride’s Wedding, 2 Years In Advance
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#31 The Rant, The Comment From Her MOH, Oh My God
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#32 Bride-To-Be Won’t Give Her MOH/BFF A Plus One For Her Long Term Partner
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#33 Almost Kicks Out Entire Bridal Party For Not Responding When She Told Them Only To Respond If They Wouldn’t Adhere To Her Demands…
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#34 It Was A Best Friend Of Mine Who Was Very Frugal
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#35 Bride Wants People To Travel And Cook For Her Wedding In 3 Months Bc They “Can’t Afford It”
Bride wants people to travel and cook for her wedding in 3 months bc they “can’t afford it”
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#36 But The Child Will Steal My Spotlight!!
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#37 Bride Will Be The Only One Not Wearing Glasses And Isn’t Sure How To ‘Overcome This Issue’… Comments Were Asking If She Was Serious LOL
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#38 Bridezilla….honey Can You Absolutely Not. A Life Is Worth More Than Your Wedding
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#39 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back
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#40 Bride Upset Friend Of Over 20 Years Is Having Wedding At The Same Venue A Year After Her…
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#41 I’m Sure They All Did This Intentionally
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#42 Someone Posted This In A Group. I Hope It’s Not A Real Post!
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#43 Found On TikTok And The Comments Are Letting Her Have It 😂
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#44 In My Local Bride(Zilla) Group- Anon Wants Support Since Her MOH Selfishly Decided To Move To Better Herself
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#45 Just A Few Jobs For The MOH To Do – And It’s Just What The Bride Can Think Of Right Now
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#46 Bride Is Offended She Wasn’t Invited To Go Clubbing After Her Wedding…even Though…she’ll Be Busy With Her New Husband
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#47 My First Job Out Of College, A Colleague Got Engaged
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#48 Rules For A Bridal Party That She Will Share Everyday Until The Wedding
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#49 Just Got Invited To A Wedding With This Dress Code…
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#50 If Someone Sent This To Me I Would Simply Just Not Go
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#51 Future Bride Not Happy With Her Proposal
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#52 The Fact This Dumpster Fire Was Deleted In Less Than 15 Mins Has Me Rolling
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#53 Bride Owns A Spray Tan Business And Requires Bridesmaids To Get A Spray Tan
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#54 “Being Broke Is Just An Excuse For Her”
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#55 Bride Upset People Won’t Drink Because They Want To Start A Family
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#56
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#57
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#58 Bride Seeks Dj For Her Day … Because Reasons
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#59 Bride Groups Really Are The Gift That Keeps Giving
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#60 Spotted This Morning: Bride Is Appalled That Her Bridesmaids Were Inconsiderate Enough To Get Pregnant
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#61 Bridezilla Complains About Getting Exactly What She Ordered
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#62 Disney Dress Code… But No Princesses!
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#63 “Parents Are Paying For Everything So They Should Do Everything For Me, But Also My Mil Is Helping Me Plan And I Hate It”
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#64 Bride Writes To The New York Times, Confused About Why Her Best Friend Wants A Plus One To Her Destination Wedding
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#65 A Bride Is Insisting Her Bridesmaid All Wear Converse Sneakers, Even The Ones Who Physically Can’t
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#66 “Selfish” Bridesmaids Ruin Wedding By Saving Their Money During Record Inflation
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#67 Bride Doesn’t Want Her Great Aunt’s Nurse To Attend The Wedding
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#68 My Fiancé (A Wedding Planner) Turns Down A Client Due To Their Wedding Falling On A Date In The Middle Of Our Honeymoon. Bridezilla Decides To Review Bomb, Lie, Harass On My Fiancé’s Business’s Google Reviews Page After Being Nicely Turned Away With Recommendations
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#69 Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask
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