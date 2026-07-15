Scott Foley: Bio And Career Highlights

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Scott Foley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Scott Foley

July 15, 1972

Kansas City, Kansas, US

Fifty-Four Years Old

Cancer

Scott Foley: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Scott Foley?

Scott Kellerman Foley is an American actor, director, and producer, recognized for his versatility across dramatic and comedic roles. His career has consistently showcased a knack for bringing depth to complex characters.

He first gained widespread attention playing Noel Crane on the college drama Felicity. This breakthrough role quickly established Foley as a prominent face on television.

Early Life and Education

Born on July 15, 1972, in Kansas City, Kansas, Scott Foley spent parts of his childhood living in Japan and Australia due to his father’s work as an international banker.

The family settled in St. Louis, Missouri, when Foley was 15, where he attended Ladue High School before graduating from Clayton High School, cultivating an early interest in performance.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Scott Foley’s personal life, including his first marriage to actress Jennifer Garner from 2000 to 2004, after they met on the set of Felicity.

Foley has been happily married to Polish-born actress Marika Dominczyk since June 2007. They share three children: daughter Malina Jean, and sons Keller Aleksander and Konrad.

Career Highlights

Scott Foley’s breakthrough performance as Noel Crane on the series Felicity garnered him significant recognition and a Teen Choice Award nomination. He also starred as Roman Bridger in the horror film Scream 3.

Beyond acting, Foley has expanded his work to directing, helming episodes of Felicity and Scandal, and making his feature film writing and directing debut with Let’s Kill Ward’s Wife.

His versatile performances in major television dramas like The Unit and Scandal solidified his standing, appearing in over 100 episodes of Scandal, cementing Foley as a fixture in modern television.

Signature Quote

“I was lucky enough to know exactly what I wanted to do when I was growing up. I think one of the hardest things to figure out in life is what your calling is.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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