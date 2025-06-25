Sirens’ Ending Is The Boldest Villain Twist You Never Saw Coming

Originally commissioned as a limited series, Sirens‘ success has sparked discussions about Season 2. The dark dramedy starring Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock premiered on May 22, 2025, exceeding viewership expectations. Days after its release, the series became one of the platform’s most popular titles, a position it held for weeks. Although the streaming service hasn’t committed to a second season, the show’s creator is open to continuing the story.
In an interview with Glamour, Molly Smith Metzler asserted that she’d never say never to another season. “These characters are real people to me…I could write them until the day I die,” she told the publication. If Netflix picks up the series for Season 2, fans will get to learn what became of the lead characters after the surprising ending that left viewers wondering who the show’s villain is.
Sirens’ Ended With Simone As The New Mrs. Kell
The series follows Devon DeWitt (Fahy), a struggling woman angry with her younger sister, Simone (Alcock), for abandoning her and their ailing father. After embarking on a journey to confront Simone, who works as an assistant to a billionaire’s wife at an affluent seaside estate, Devon finds a new mission — saving Simone from a cult led by her new boss. Justifiably concerned about her sister’s well-being and weird relationship with Michaela Kell (Moore), Devon learns in the finale that she had been seriously mistaken.
Mrs. Kell isn’t who Devon thought she was. The billionaire’s wife isn’t a cult leader obsessed with birds nor a murderer. She genuinely loves caring for birds as much as she cares for Simone. This realization is difficult for Devon, especially in light of Simone taking over Michaela’s home. Upon dismissing her assistant over the kissing photo with her husband Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), Simone capitalizes on her connection with Peter to become the new Mrs. Kell as the series draws to a close. The ending effectively swaps Michaela, who had been positioned as the villain all along, with Simone.
Did The Villain Become The Victim?
Although the narrative presented Michaela as the antagonist for most of the series, the finale’s twist ending clarifies that she isn’t the villain. As the drama unfolds, viewers learn that Michaela, just like the DeWitt sisters, is trying to make the best of a life she was thrust into when she married Peter. Without kids and at the risk of having nothing to fall back on if Peter abandons their marriage, Michaela looks for a loophole in the prenup she signed before marrying Peter.
Once a successful attorney, she’s now trapped in a childless union, with the entirety of her life revolving around the Cliff House. Unfortunately, her fears become her reality when she schemes to blackmail Peter with proof of his infidelity. Peter ends the marriage, forcing Michaela to give up her life as the matrone of the Kell household. As such, Michaela, who seemed like the villain, becomes a victim at the end.
Who Is The Show’s True Villain?
Flipping on what was imagined as its villain, Sirens sets up an exciting ending that compels the audience to probe into who the show’s wrongdoer is. Except for Devon, the other female lead could pass as the villain, at least to some extent. True, Michaela is the ultimate victim, but she’s also guilty of some wrongdoings. Axing her assistant because of a kiss she didn’t initiate or reciprocate, she becomes an antagonist to Simone, who, in turn, becomes her nightmare, ousting her from the Cliff House.
And, as the new mistress of the Kell household, Simone seemingly becomes the new villain. This is especially true for Michaela, who lost her home and husband to her assistant. However, Simone is also not the show’s main antagonist. She’s inherently a victim of her past, and her fallout with her boss appears to have positioned her to end up like Michaela.
In all, the series points to Peter as the main Villain, especially for Michaela, Simone, and Jocelyn — Peter's first wife, who disfigured herself with plastic surgery in a desperate effort to remain Mrs. Kell. While subtly projecting Peter as the chief antagonist, the series achieves a bold narrative where several of the lead characters could pass as the villain. To the Cliff House staff, for instance, Michaela and Simone are the antagonists because of their overbearing rules.
