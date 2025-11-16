Hey Pandas, Share Photos Of Mushrooms You’ve Found (Closed)

It’s autumn and you know what it means! No, not Halloween this time – mushrooms!
If you’re a die-hard mushroom picker or just someone sympathizing with this activity, show us your findings!
#1 Black Forest, Germany
#2 Coprinus Comatus, Shaggy Ink Cap, Lawyer’s Wig, Or Shaggy Mane
#3 Inverary, Scotland
#4 Toadstools, Fly Agaric, In The Park
#5 Found Off A Rail Train In New England
#6 Some Fungi Are Only Edible Once. But Still Beautiful!
#7 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#8 This Little Guy Hanging Out At The Redwood Forest In Rotorua, New Zealand
#9 Germany All Edible!
#10 This Yellow Beauty
#11 Mushroom City In Bali Indonesia
#12 Crucibulum (Brid’s Nest). Dunedin, New Zealand
#13 Cyclocybe Aegerita, Young Edible Mushroom With Extraordinary Taste, I Don’t Know The English Name
#14 Stone Mountain Georgia
#15 Tigerton Wisconsin
#16 Himalayan Garden, Ripon, Yorkshire
#17 An Ink Cap, Cantabria, Spain
#18 Ramaria Stricta, I Would Say; Looks Extra-Terrestrial
#19 Crab Claw Stinkhorn Pawtucket, Ri
#20 Ružomberok, Slovakia
#21 Autumn Edition Of “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow “
#22 Hiking In Santa Cruz, Ca
#23 Marching Mushrooms
#24 Not In The Wild But Some I Grew At Home Myself
#25 Amanita Muscaria, Another Beautiful And Dangerous Mushroom!
#26 Found Miles From The Road On My Hunting Land In Wisconsin
#27 I Have No Idea What Kind Of Mushroom It Is, But It’s Certainly The Saddest I’ve Ever Seen
#28 Tiny Fairy World
#29 Ružomberok, Slovakia
#30 Ružomberok, Slovakia
#31 Ružomberok, Slovakia
#32 Hygrophoropsis Aurantiaca, False Cantharellus, Very Beautiful And Very Poisonous
#33 Tuscany. Porcini. Found This Morning. Already In The Pan For Dinner
#34 Hypholoma
#35 Ružomberok, Slovakia
#36 Spotted On A Hike Between North Carolina And Tennessee
#37 We Tried To Not Crack Up When We Found This In Somerset, Ma
#38 Liverpool
#39 Earthstars (Lower Saxony, Germany)
#40 Lüneburg Heath, Germany
#41 Oudemansiella Mucida (Holzbachtal, Germany)
#42 Formby
#43 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#44 Melting Mushroom
#45 Fomes Fomentarius (Holzbachtal, Germany)
#46 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#47 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#48 Field Blewit. My 4yo Nephew Was Extatic That There Are Edible Purple Mushrooms
#49 On A Wander
#50 Boletus Edulis. Wicklow Ireland
#51 Kongsberg, Norway
#52 Istria, Croatia
#53 All-Time Favourite
#54 Crown Tipped Coral (Artomyces Pyxidatus) In Virginia, USA
#55 A Cute Little Puffball!
#56 Green Elf Cups – Norfolk
#57 Mushrooms In The Dew!
#58 Chicken Of The Woods
#59 Random Lone ‘Shroom In My Garden
#60 What A Fun-Guy!
#61 Pretty Rustgills
#62 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#63 King Bolete
#64 Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Dog-Park Forest Pathway
#65 Recent Delicious Finds: Oyster, Chanterelle, Chicken Of The Woods, And Cauliflower Mushroom! (Washington, Dc, USA)
#66 Kuala Ibai, Terengganu
#67 Yellow Stagshorn/Kleverig Koraalzwammetje (Calocera Viscosa, Found Near Dwingeloo The Netherlands)
#68 Psychedelic. Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#69 Amanita
#70 Unsure On Type…hand For Scale
#71 Adorable Young Boletus Badius, Last Saturday, Russia
#72 Near The River Završnica, Slovenia
#73 Belguim – De Gavers
#74 Turkey Tail Mushroom (T. Versicolor) In Maryland, USA
#75 First Two Weeks Of October
#76 Little Foe
#77 Small Clusters Of Fungi Unknown Edible Status
#78 Wish I Knew Their Name
#79 Manistee National Forest, Michigan, USA
#80 Phallus Impudicus In My Back Yard. *giggle*
#81 Perth, Scotland
#82 Some Sort Of Coral Fungus I Saw Hiking In Colorado
#83 Little Ones
#84 Dubrava Swamp, Lithuania
#85 Found The Tiniest Mushroom Today (No Banana For Scale; Only Moss And Pine Needles^^)
#86 Yorkshire, UK
#87 Istria-Croatia
#88 Tiny Poisonous-Looking Mushroom In Switzerland
#89 Fungi Spotting In Aus
#90 Almost Macro Photography. I Really Love This Amazing World Of Mushrooms…have A Lot Of Pics Taken Around The Woods Of Europe
#91 Red Stinkhorn (Mutinus Ravenelii), Finland
#92 New London, Wisconsin
#93 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#94 Brandenburg, Germany
#95 Autumn Is Here!
#96 Unknown Type Of Shrooms With The Beetle On Top. Belarus
#97 Water Dripped Out Of Them When I Harvested Them
#98 Coprinellus Disseminatus, Holland
#99 Cute Little Bunch,in Saxony,germany
#100 Porcino Tampere, Finland
#101 Fly Agaric, Anchorage Alaska
#102 Underside Of Blood Red Cortinarius Cap
#103 Black Trumpet – Georgia
#104 Beautiful Poison
#105 Wichita, Kansas
#106 Some Smooth Chanterelles From Back In August
#107 Florida, USA
#108 For Scale: Child Is 9yrs Old (Cut For Privacy On The Right Side)
#109 Some Type Of Mushroom In Washington
#110 Washington, Dc
#111 Washington, Dc
#112 Washington, Dc
#113 Somewhere In Southern Alaska
#114 Foot Sized Mushroom
#115 Fascinating Fungi In The Pnw
#116 Shroooomies 🍄
#117 Some Gooey Type Shroom , So Soft
#118 Giant Polypore
#119 Grenoble, France
#120 A Mold Consuming Mushrooms
#121 A Mushroom I Found In Passadumkeg, Maine
#122 Mar Azul, Argentina
#123 Cluj-Napoca, Romania
#124 Lactarius Blue Milkcap Mushroom
#125 Jackson’s Caesar Amanita – Georgia
#126 Ringless Honey – Georgia
#127 Lactarius Deterrimus. Not Quite As Good As L. Deliciosus, But Close
#128 Mushroom Hands In Swiss Forest / Aka Coral Shrooms
#129 I Guess It’s A Cauliflower Mushroom (Lower Saxony, Germany)
#130 Possibly An Ox Tongue Mushroom. Looks Delicious And Deadly At The Same Time
#131 Serbia
#132 Weeping Polypore
#133 Found In An Alpine Forest In Utah, United States
#134 Deadman’s Fingers. Mn
#135 Rosy Russula, Sakatah Lake State Park, Minnesota
#136 Pinebarrens, Nj
#137 Black Trumpet, Edible Mushrooms With Truffle Taste. Found In Câmpu Cetății, România
#138 Big Ole Shroom, North Georgia Mountains
#139 Don’t Know Name, Found While Hiking In Alaska
#140 Massive Shroom. 50cm(20inches)wide. Anyone Able To Identify?
#141 Valkenswaard, The Netherlands
#142 Coker’s Amanita (I Think), Williamsburg, Virginia. A Very Large, Poisonous Mushroom
#143 Liverpool
#144 Humboldt County , Ca
#145 Surrey, UK
#146 Surrey, UK
#147 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#148 Brandenburg, Germany
#149 Ceps… Wales UK
#150 Sharp Grass. Washington, Dc
#151 Parasol Mushroom, Aka Frog Umbrella
#152 Lobster Mushroom (Edible) Quebec, 🇨🇦
#153 Big Boy I Found While Camping. Boyfriend For Scale
#154 Parasol Mushroom In Sweden. One Of My Favorite
#155 Hiking At The New England Museum Of Cannabis In Barton Vt
#156 ” Triplets”. Sentier Des Crêtes, Parc De Forillon, Gaspésie, Québec
#157 ” So Smoooooth “. Sentier Des Crêtes, Parc De Forillon, Gaspésie, Québec
#158 Black Forrest, Germany
#159 Russula Sp. Edible
#160 Coprinus
#161 Boletus Edulis With Amanita Muscaria.they Like Each Others Company
#162 Forraged Some Saffron Milk Caps
#163 Edible Lepiota
#164 Freshies
#165 Formby
#166 It Was Huge
#167 Manistee National Forest, Michigan
#168 Hamburg, Germany
#169 Guernsey Fungi 2022
#170 Mushrooms In The Dew!
#171 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#172 Moss Bluff, Louisiana
#173 The Biggest And Smallest Fungi I’ve Found! Bird’s Nest And Some Sort Of Polypore
#174 California
#175 Beef Mushroom. Deliciously Eaten Cooked Or Raw
#176 Curbside In Washington, Dc
#177 Can’t Tell If It Grew Around The Leaf Or The Leaf Pierced The Mushroom. Washington, Dc
#178 East Texas
#179 Found This Guy While Camping In Rochester Ma USA
#180 On Lawn In Maine. Bigger Than A Human Hand And About 4 Inches High
#181 Giant Hen Of The Woods Peoria Illinois
#182 Not Sure 🤔
#183 Ramaria Fagetorum (Not Edible)
#184 Mushrooms In Lewes Delaware
#185 My Garden !!
#186 Fungi Cauli?! Leigh, Nz
#187 In My Backyard. Wausau, Wi
#188 Cleft-Footed Amanita – Georgia
#189 Smooth Chanterelle- Georgia
#190 Old Man Of The Woods – Georgia
#191 Little One Found In Bc, Canada
#192 Mushroom Growing In Horse P**p
#193 Red And White In The Woods
#194 Opintici,sat Gemenea,suceava
#195 Somewhere In Austrian Forest
#196 Taken In The Otways National Park, Australia
#197 Beauty
#198 Chantarelles Or Jack-O-Lanterns?
#199 Mushrooms Between Floor Plates At A Restaurant
#200 Stinkhorn Mushroom In My Yard
#201 Are These Edible?! California
#202 Washington, Dc
#203 East Texas
#204 East Texas
#205 My Mushroom Picture
#206 Random Picture From Daily Walk
#207 Giant Puff Ball Mushroom Pekin Illinois
#208 A Shrooom
#209 Multiply 🍄
#210 I Still Hate Mushrooms Though
#211 Washington, Dc
