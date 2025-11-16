Hey Pandas, Share Photos Of Mushrooms You’ve Found (Closed)

by

It’s autumn and you know what it means! No, not Halloween this time – mushrooms!

If you’re a die-hard mushroom picker or just someone sympathizing with this activity, show us your findings!

#1 Black Forest, Germany

#2 Coprinus Comatus, Shaggy Ink Cap, Lawyer’s Wig, Or Shaggy Mane

#3 Inverary, Scotland

#4 Toadstools, Fly Agaric, In The Park

#5 Found Off A Rail Train In New England

#6 Some Fungi Are Only Edible Once. But Still Beautiful!

#7 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#8 This Little Guy Hanging Out At The Redwood Forest In Rotorua, New Zealand

#9 Germany All Edible!

#10 This Yellow Beauty

#11 Mushroom City In Bali Indonesia

#12 Crucibulum (Brid’s Nest). Dunedin, New Zealand

#13 Cyclocybe Aegerita, Young Edible Mushroom With Extraordinary Taste, I Don’t Know The English Name

#14 Stone Mountain Georgia

#15 Tigerton Wisconsin

#16 Himalayan Garden, Ripon, Yorkshire

#17 An Ink Cap, Cantabria, Spain

#18 Ramaria Stricta, I Would Say; Looks Extra-Terrestrial

#19 Crab Claw Stinkhorn Pawtucket, Ri

#20 Ružomberok, Slovakia

#21 Autumn Edition Of “Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow “

#22 Hiking In Santa Cruz, Ca

#23 Marching Mushrooms

#24 Not In The Wild But Some I Grew At Home Myself

#25 Amanita Muscaria, Another Beautiful And Dangerous Mushroom!

#26 Found Miles From The Road On My Hunting Land In Wisconsin

#27 I Have No Idea What Kind Of Mushroom It Is, But It’s Certainly The Saddest I’ve Ever Seen

#28 Tiny Fairy World

#29 Ružomberok, Slovakia

#30 Ružomberok, Slovakia

#31 Ružomberok, Slovakia

#32 Hygrophoropsis Aurantiaca, False Cantharellus, Very Beautiful And Very Poisonous

#33 Tuscany. Porcini. Found This Morning. Already In The Pan For Dinner

#34 Hypholoma

#35 Ružomberok, Slovakia

#36 Spotted On A Hike Between North Carolina And Tennessee

#37 We Tried To Not Crack Up When We Found This In Somerset, Ma

#38 Liverpool

#39 Earthstars (Lower Saxony, Germany)

#40 Lüneburg Heath, Germany

#41 Oudemansiella Mucida (Holzbachtal, Germany)

#42 Formby

#43 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#44 Melting Mushroom

#45 Fomes Fomentarius (Holzbachtal, Germany)

#46 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#47 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#48 Field Blewit. My 4yo Nephew Was Extatic That There Are Edible Purple Mushrooms

#49 On A Wander

#50 Boletus Edulis. Wicklow Ireland

#51 Kongsberg, Norway

#52 Istria, Croatia

#53 All-Time Favourite

#54 Crown Tipped Coral (Artomyces Pyxidatus) In Virginia, USA

#55 A Cute Little Puffball!

#56 Green Elf Cups – Norfolk

#57 Mushrooms In The Dew!

#58 Chicken Of The Woods

#59 Random Lone ‘Shroom In My Garden

#60 What A Fun-Guy!

#61 Pretty Rustgills

#62 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#63 King Bolete

#64 Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Dog-Park Forest Pathway

#65 Recent Delicious Finds: Oyster, Chanterelle, Chicken Of The Woods, And Cauliflower Mushroom! (Washington, Dc, USA)

#66 Kuala Ibai, Terengganu

#67 Yellow Stagshorn/Kleverig Koraalzwammetje (Calocera Viscosa, Found Near Dwingeloo The Netherlands)

#68 Psychedelic. Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#69 Amanita

#70 Unsure On Type…hand For Scale

#71 Adorable Young Boletus Badius, Last Saturday, Russia

#72 Near The River Završnica, Slovenia

#73 Belguim – De Gavers

#74 Turkey Tail Mushroom (T. Versicolor) In Maryland, USA

#75 First Two Weeks Of October

#76 Little Foe

#77 Small Clusters Of Fungi Unknown Edible Status

#78 Wish I Knew Their Name

#79 Manistee National Forest, Michigan, USA

#80 Phallus Impudicus In My Back Yard. *giggle*

#81 Perth, Scotland

#82 Some Sort Of Coral Fungus I Saw Hiking In Colorado

#83 Little Ones

#84 Dubrava Swamp, Lithuania

#85 Found The Tiniest Mushroom Today (No Banana For Scale; Only Moss And Pine Needles^^)

#86 Yorkshire, UK

#87 Istria-Croatia

#88 Tiny Poisonous-Looking Mushroom In Switzerland

#89 Fungi Spotting In Aus

#90 Almost Macro Photography. I Really Love This Amazing World Of Mushrooms…have A Lot Of Pics Taken Around The Woods Of Europe

#91 Red Stinkhorn (Mutinus Ravenelii), Finland

#92 New London, Wisconsin

#93 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#94 Brandenburg, Germany

#95 Autumn Is Here!

#96 Unknown Type Of Shrooms With The Beetle On Top. Belarus

#97 Water Dripped Out Of Them When I Harvested Them

#98 Coprinellus Disseminatus, Holland

#99 Cute Little Bunch,in Saxony,germany

#100 Porcino Tampere, Finland

#101 Fly Agaric, Anchorage Alaska

#102 Underside Of Blood Red Cortinarius Cap

#103 Black Trumpet – Georgia

#104 Beautiful Poison

#105 Wichita, Kansas

#106 Some Smooth Chanterelles From Back In August

#107 Florida, USA

#108 For Scale: Child Is 9yrs Old (Cut For Privacy On The Right Side)

#109 Some Type Of Mushroom In Washington

#110 Washington, Dc

#111 Washington, Dc

#112 Washington, Dc

#113 Somewhere In Southern Alaska

#114 Foot Sized Mushroom

#115 Fascinating Fungi In The Pnw

#116 Shroooomies 🍄

#117 Some Gooey Type Shroom , So Soft

#118 Giant Polypore

#119 Grenoble, France

#120 A Mold Consuming Mushrooms

#121 A Mushroom I Found In Passadumkeg, Maine

#122 Mar Azul, Argentina

#123 Cluj-Napoca, Romania

#124 Lactarius Blue Milkcap Mushroom

#125 Jackson’s Caesar Amanita – Georgia

#126 Ringless Honey – Georgia

#127 Lactarius Deterrimus. Not Quite As Good As L. Deliciosus, But Close

#128 Mushroom Hands In Swiss Forest / Aka Coral Shrooms

#129 I Guess It’s A Cauliflower Mushroom (Lower Saxony, Germany)

#130 Possibly An Ox Tongue Mushroom. Looks Delicious And Deadly At The Same Time

#131 Serbia

#132 Weeping Polypore

#133 Found In An Alpine Forest In Utah, United States

#134 Deadman’s Fingers. Mn

#135 Rosy Russula, Sakatah Lake State Park, Minnesota

#136 Pinebarrens, Nj

#137 Black Trumpet, Edible Mushrooms With Truffle Taste. Found In Câmpu Cetății, România

#138 Big Ole Shroom, North Georgia Mountains

#139 Don’t Know Name, Found While Hiking In Alaska

#140 Massive Shroom. 50cm(20inches)wide. Anyone Able To Identify?

#141 Valkenswaard, The Netherlands

#142 Coker’s Amanita (I Think), Williamsburg, Virginia. A Very Large, Poisonous Mushroom

#143 Liverpool

#144 Humboldt County , Ca

#145 Surrey, UK

#146 Surrey, UK

#147 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#148 Brandenburg, Germany

#149 Ceps… Wales UK

#150 Sharp Grass. Washington, Dc

#151 Parasol Mushroom, Aka Frog Umbrella

#152 Lobster Mushroom (Edible) Quebec, 🇨🇦

#153 Big Boy I Found While Camping. Boyfriend For Scale

#154 Parasol Mushroom In Sweden. One Of My Favorite

#155 Hiking At The New England Museum Of Cannabis In Barton Vt

#156 ” Triplets”. Sentier Des Crêtes, Parc De Forillon, Gaspésie, Québec

#157 ” So Smoooooth “. Sentier Des Crêtes, Parc De Forillon, Gaspésie, Québec

#158 Black Forrest, Germany

#159 Russula Sp. Edible

#160 Coprinus

#161 Boletus Edulis With Amanita Muscaria.they Like Each Others Company

#162 Forraged Some Saffron Milk Caps

#163 Edible Lepiota

#164 Freshies

#165 Formby

#166 It Was Huge

#167 Manistee National Forest, Michigan

#168 Hamburg, Germany

#169 Guernsey Fungi 2022

#170 Mushrooms In The Dew!

#171 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#172 Moss Bluff, Louisiana

#173 The Biggest And Smallest Fungi I’ve Found! Bird’s Nest And Some Sort Of Polypore

#174 California

#175 Beef Mushroom. Deliciously Eaten Cooked Or Raw

#176 Curbside In Washington, Dc

#177 Can’t Tell If It Grew Around The Leaf Or The Leaf Pierced The Mushroom. Washington, Dc

#178 East Texas

#179 Found This Guy While Camping In Rochester Ma USA

#180 On Lawn In Maine. Bigger Than A Human Hand And About 4 Inches High

#181 Giant Hen Of The Woods Peoria Illinois

#182 Not Sure 🤔

#183 Ramaria Fagetorum (Not Edible)

#184 Mushrooms In Lewes Delaware

#185 My Garden !!

#186 Fungi Cauli?! Leigh, Nz

#187 In My Backyard. Wausau, Wi

#188 Cleft-Footed Amanita – Georgia

#189 Smooth Chanterelle- Georgia

#190 Old Man Of The Woods – Georgia

#191 Little One Found In Bc, Canada

#192 Mushroom Growing In Horse P**p

#193 Red And White In The Woods

#194 Opintici,sat Gemenea,suceava

#195 Somewhere In Austrian Forest

#196 Taken In The Otways National Park, Australia

#197 Beauty

#198 Chantarelles Or Jack-O-Lanterns?

#199 Mushrooms Between Floor Plates At A Restaurant

#200 Stinkhorn Mushroom In My Yard

#201 Are These Edible?! California

#202 Washington, Dc

#203 East Texas

#204 East Texas

#205 My Mushroom Picture

#206 Random Picture From Daily Walk

#207 Giant Puff Ball Mushroom Pekin Illinois

#208 A Shrooom

#209 Multiply 🍄

#210 I Still Hate Mushrooms Though

#211 Washington, Dc

